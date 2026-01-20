Border 2 Advance Booking Sees Strong Start, Sunny Deol Film Heads For Big Opening Ahead Of Republic Day
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is inching towards Rs 5 crore in advance bookings, showing strong signs of a bumper Republic Day opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 20, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sunny Deol's much-awaited war drama Border 2 has started its advance booking journey on a very positive note. The film, which is releasing ahead of Republic Day, is showing strong early signs of becoming one of the biggest openings of the year. Within just a day of advance booking opening, the film has already crossed the Rs 4 crore mark and continues to grow steadily with each passing hour.
Advance booking for Border 2 began on Monday across India. As per trade tracking data, the film has earned nearly Rs 1.97 crore in advance bookings for day one without block seats. With block seats included, the total goes up to around Rs 4.83 crore.
The film currently has more than 7,300 shows listed nationwide, and the number is expected to increase as single screens and more multiplexes open bookings fully. On BookMyShow alone, the film is selling close to 2,800 to 3,000 tickets every hour, showing rising audience interest. On BookMyShow, over 2.5 lakh users have already marked Border 2 as a film they are interested in watching.
Sunny Deol himself shared the excitement on social media, announcing the start of advance booking. He wrote, "The wait is finally over! You can now pre-book your tickets for the biggest war film of India! Advance Booking Open Now! #Border2 releasing in cinemas this Friday."
In comparison to other recent films, Border 2 is clearly ahead. Sunny Deol's previous release Jaat had collected around Rs 2.4 crore in total advance bookings and opened at Rs 9 crore net. At a similar stage, Gadar 2 had advance bookings of around Rs 2.2 crore, while Dhurandhar was close to Rs 1 crore. Both those films went on to open big at the box office, with Gadar 2 collecting Rs 40 crore and Dhurandhar opening at Rs 28 crore. With Border 2 already outpacing them in early trends, trade experts expect a strong opening day.
Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta's iconic 1997 film Border, which remains one of India's most loved war films. The sequel is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Along with Sunny Deol, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Supporting roles are played by Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.
The film is set to release on January 23 and will hit over 5,000 screens across India, making it one of the widest Bollywood releases in recent times. With the Republic Day weekend advantage, patriotic theme, strong advance booking, and Sunny Deol's mass appeal, Border 2 is shaping up for a powerful theatrical run.
