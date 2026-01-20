ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Advance Booking Sees Strong Start, Sunny Deol Film Heads For Big Opening Ahead Of Republic Day

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol's much-awaited war drama Border 2 has started its advance booking journey on a very positive note. The film, which is releasing ahead of Republic Day, is showing strong early signs of becoming one of the biggest openings of the year. Within just a day of advance booking opening, the film has already crossed the Rs 4 crore mark and continues to grow steadily with each passing hour.

Advance booking for Border 2 began on Monday across India. As per trade tracking data, the film has earned nearly Rs 1.97 crore in advance bookings for day one without block seats. With block seats included, the total goes up to around Rs 4.83 crore.

The film currently has more than 7,300 shows listed nationwide, and the number is expected to increase as single screens and more multiplexes open bookings fully. On BookMyShow alone, the film is selling close to 2,800 to 3,000 tickets every hour, showing rising audience interest. On BookMyShow, over 2.5 lakh users have already marked Border 2 as a film they are interested in watching.