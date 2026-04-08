ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bombay HC Restrains Filmmaker From Accusing 'Dhurandhar' Director Of Script Theft

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order restraining filmmaker Santosh Kumar from repeating his allegation that director Aditya Dhar stole the script of his blockbuster film "Dhurandhar" from him. Dhar has moved the HC claiming that Kumar's repeated allegations are defamatory and damage his reputation.

Justice Arif Doctor, while passing an interim order, noted that Dhar made a prima facie case for the grant of such relief. "Until the next date, the defendant (Kumar) shall be restrained from repeating words and remarks set out in the suit (filed by Dhar) and all other allegations of a similar nature," the court said.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 16. As per the suit, Kumar made the allegations after the release of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", a sequel to the 2025 film "Dhurandhar", accusing Dhar of copying his registered script titled 'D Saheb'.