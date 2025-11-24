ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Amitabh Bachchan Reaches Crematorium

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar mourned Dharmendra's demise and wrote a moving tribute. "It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …."

His demise has brought deep sorrow to the movie world and fans around the country. Dharmendra has been a significant part of Indian cinema for over sixty years. Dharmendra's Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan reached Vile Parle crematorium with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Mumbai: The He-Man of Hindi cinema, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai on Monday, November 24. Sources close to IANS confirmed the news of Dharmendra's demise. The actor had returned home after a few days of hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital.

"He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you, kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi…… OM SHANTI," he added.

He was born Dharam Singh Deol in 1935 in Punjab, and he made his acting debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. Known for his effortless charm and well-modulated rugged masculinity, he attained the status of one of the most loved and versatile stars in Hindi cinema. Smoothly, he would move between action, romance, comedy, or drama.

From the musical romantic film Aaye Din Bahar Ke and Ayee Milan Ki Bela to action-packed Phool Aur Patthar, Dharmendra gave a succession of box-office hits in the 1960s. The 1970s and 1980s laid the seal on his stardom with unforgettable performances in films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, Jugnu, and Dharam Veer. His role as Veeru in Sholay has been etched in Bollywood cinema history as one of the most iconic roles ever played.

During his career, Dharmendra appeared in over 300 films and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Even at an older age, he continued his charm with films such as Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Life in a… Metro, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024).

Upcoming war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will be his swansong. The film is scheduled for release in December 2025.