ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Rallies Behind Sonam Wangchuk As His Health Worsens During Indefinite Hunger Strike

Hyderabad: A growing number of celebrities have come out in support of education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as concern mounts over his health during his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. From veteran actors Zeenat Aman and Naseeruddin Shah to Abhay Deol, Prakash Raj, Omi Vaidya and Abhilash Thapliyal, several well-known names have urged authorities to engage in dialogue while expressing solidarity with Wangchuk.

Wangchuk, who inspired Aamir Khan's iconic character Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots, has been on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). According to updates shared by the organisers, the prolonged fast has taken a serious toll on his health, with reports stating that he has lost over 8 kg and that his blood sugar levels have dropped significantly.

Among the strongest voices of support has been veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who shared an emotional note on Instagram. Posting a picture of Wangchuk, she highlighted his contribution to education, environmental conservation and community development while urging the government to begin discussions.

"My thoughts today are in the country's capital city where Sonam Wangchuk is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike," she wrote. Referring to reports about his deteriorating health, Zeenat quoted Wangchuk's appeal: "Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue."

Calling him "one of India's greatest minds," Zeenat praised Wangchuk as the founder of SECMOL, inventor of the Ice Stupa and an internationally recognised social innovator. She added, "We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest, and those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue."