Bollywood Rallies Behind Sonam Wangchuk As His Health Worsens During Indefinite Hunger Strike
Several celebrities, including Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol and Naseeruddin Shah, have expressed support for Sonam Wangchuk, urging dialogue as concerns over his health continue.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: A growing number of celebrities have come out in support of education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as concern mounts over his health during his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. From veteran actors Zeenat Aman and Naseeruddin Shah to Abhay Deol, Prakash Raj, Omi Vaidya and Abhilash Thapliyal, several well-known names have urged authorities to engage in dialogue while expressing solidarity with Wangchuk.
Wangchuk, who inspired Aamir Khan's iconic character Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots, has been on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). According to updates shared by the organisers, the prolonged fast has taken a serious toll on his health, with reports stating that he has lost over 8 kg and that his blood sugar levels have dropped significantly.
Among the strongest voices of support has been veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who shared an emotional note on Instagram. Posting a picture of Wangchuk, she highlighted his contribution to education, environmental conservation and community development while urging the government to begin discussions.
"My thoughts today are in the country's capital city where Sonam Wangchuk is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike," she wrote. Referring to reports about his deteriorating health, Zeenat quoted Wangchuk's appeal: "Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue."
Calling him "one of India's greatest minds," Zeenat praised Wangchuk as the founder of SECMOL, inventor of the Ice Stupa and an internationally recognised social innovator. She added, "We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest, and those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue."
Actor Abhay Deol also voiced his concern by sharing a photograph of Wangchuk on social media, accompanied by a broken-heart emoji, expressing his support without saying much else.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah joined several public figures, including Ratna Pathak Shah, author Arundhati Roy and economist Jayati Ghosh, in signing a joint statement backing the protest. The statement praised the determination of the demonstrators and called for meaningful engagement while also appealing for the hunger strike to end.
In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar @Wangchuk66 @Cockroachisback #justasking pic.twitter.com/Oy7dHVwBx1— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 11, 2026
Actor Prakash Raj also lent his support with a brief but clear message on social media. Sharing a post from Jantar Mantar, he wrote, "In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar."
Meanwhile, actor Omi Vaidya, remembered for playing Chatur Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, posted an emotional video asking people to pay attention to Wangchuk's cause. Titled "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," the video reflected on Wangchuk's influence beyond cinema.
"I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character. He has done some incredible stuff in his life and he seems pretty humble," Vaidya said. He urged people to learn about Wangchuk's work and added, "Whether you agree with him or not, I don't really want this guy to die. I think he's a pretty impressive person and I would like for him to live." Actor and comedian Abhilash Thapliyal has also extended his support, joining the growing list of public figures standing with Wangchuk.
As support continues to grow across social media and public platforms, the focus remains on Wangchuk's health and the call for peaceful dialogue. With voices from the film industry joining the conversation, the issue has gained wider national attention, as many continue to hope for a resolution before his condition worsens further.