ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Half-yearly Report 2026: Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 Emerge Winners

“There have been a few mild successes as well like Pati Patni Aur Woh that clocked around Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore and Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. These films started slow but grew at the box office from second week onwards, word of mouth made these films work. One can say that genuine entertainers, genuine content films are still being watched. Horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, too, provided the right blend of laughs and scares to emerge as a major crowd-favorite though it did an average business. Drishyam 3 was decent, bit subdued in the North but big in South,” observed Girish Johar, producer and trade analyst.

Rathi continues, “So, the right kind of mass appeal, right kind of franchise really ensured a certain guarantee at the box office and I am pretty sure we will see more examples of films like these being made going forward. Some of the most popular films that have serious nostalgic and cult value deserve to be monetised better and I really hope some amazing films that have stories that warrant a franchise moving forward are made with a very proactive focus."

“The first half of the year has been quite encouraging, and it sets the tone for the rest of the year. Dhurandhar has really set benchmarks on what the potential of the Hindi box office is. Border 2 showed us the power of rehashing from the older franchises which even Gadar 2 did earlier back in the day,” said Akshaye Rathi, exhibitor and trade analyst.

Yes, sequels and established franchises have firmly become the new winning formula across the Indian cinema industry, providing guaranteed box office openings and lower financial risk. Studios are leaning heavily on cinematic universes and returning characters to draw in audiences with interconnected storylines to guarantee theatrical footfalls.

As per experts and trade analysts, the box office in Hindi film industry saw a 10 per cent to 15 per cent revenue jump as compared to 2025, heavily driven by two massive blockbuster franchise sequels: Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Experts say that Bollywood achieved its highest-grossing half-year in 2026, amassing Rs 2,352.46 crore across 30 releases and this monumental figure was largely driven by these two franchise sequels.

Hollywood, too, found sustained growth in these six months. The first half of 2026 was essentially defined by high-octane spectacle films and a massive surge in sequels across all major Indian film industries.

With the first half of 2026 behind us, Indian cinema has already delivered several box-office blockbusters across languages. From massive Hindi spectacles to Telugu and Malayalam crowd-pullers, films from diverse industries have found audiences both at home and overseas.

“Hollywood titles like Project Hail Mary and the breakout hit Obsession also capitalized on strong word-of-mouth, generating hundreds of crores locally and proving Indian theatres are viable for global event pictures,” Johar further added.

As mentioned earlier, Indian cinema heavily relies on familiar franchises to mitigate risk. While established properties promise laugh riots, this strategy frequently trades creative originality for easy nostalgia and formulaic storylines, case in point being the recent release Welcome to the Jungle and upcoming Dhamaal 4.

“Welcome to the Jungle is clocking around Rs 50 crore at the box office. Films like Welcome and Dhamaal are commercial entertainers, you always get mixed reviews for these kinds of films but it all depends upon audience reaction. If they find worth their money and time they will definitely come to theatres, they want to get entertained. Be it an action or horror, be it a commercial film, if people are finding it their money’s worth then they will definitely visit the cinema. Cinema is a social medium where people gather and even if you are not laughing at the jokes but if the other 20 people around you start smiling, you get into the groove of the film. It is like a three-hour joy ride. Group viewing, group gathering, society coming together in cinema is great fun,” said Johar.

"Content is the king and the response to Main Vaapas Aaunga is an example of that. If it is just scale and no content, then maybe people will come for the first weekend but the excitement will reduce after that,” said Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning & strategy, PVR INOX Limited.

“If the film has content and scale, that's the ultimate thing. A movie like Dhurandhar opened big and it kept getting bigger. But even if the content is there and the scale is small, even then people turn up in theatres because people want to be entertained, they want to cut off from their day-to-day life,” he said.

According to Gianchandani, the first six months of 2026 saw a 10 to 12 per cent rise in admissions and a 16 to 17 per cent increase in overall box office collection compared to the same period last year.

Besides Hindi film industry the South Indian film industry, too, delivered a massive slate of blockbusters in the first half of 2026, anchoring the Indian box office with record-breaking numbers and regional dominance. Telugu cinema led the charts with Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi, which emerged as the highest-grossing South Indian film of the year with collections between Rs 332 crore and Rs 378 crore globally. Other major commercial hits like Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu also surpassed Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

In the Tamil industry, Suriya's Karuppu proved that stellar storytelling trumps budgets, grossing well over Rs 300 crore. Other standout performers included the critical favorite Kara, and Youth. Malayalam Cinema continued its golden run from the previous year by relying on high-concept films and highly anticipated sequels. Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 and the coming-of-age comedy Vaazha 2 both grossed over Rs 240 crore. According to box office analysis by trade experts, while a large volume of releases underperformed—a trend across all industries—the major South Indian tentpole films generated outstanding returns, proving the industry's strong global and pan-Indian appeal.

Looking ahead, industry experts remain optimistic about the second half of 2026, with a strong release slate like YRF’s Alpha, Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana, Shah Rukh Khan’s King. They are also betting big on Hollywood movies like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day as well as the next Marvel tentpole Avengers: Doomsday.

“I am pretty bullish about the second half, we have big films lined up like for instance, Ramayana and Dhamaal 4, both could bring huge numbers. Then, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have just announced Haiwan, Sunny Deol has Batwara and Baap, both giving that hardcore action entertainer vibe. From the South we have Toxic... it is an exciting year. What I am personally happy about is that people are slowly coming back to the cinema, habitual watches like the ones in the pre-COVID era may come back which is very heartening. I hope theatre viewing gets stronger in the second half,” said Johar.

"Going forward, rest of the year also looks very promising. Almost every month, in fact, every week now there is a movie to look forward to. Even in the worst-case scenario, there are movies that would at least take fantastic openings and keep the momentum at the box,” concluded Rathi.