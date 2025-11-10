ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Actor Shilpa Shetty, Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay High Court To Quash Rs 60 Crore Cheating Case

The petition was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad on Monday. The government lawyers sought time from the court to respond to the petition. Directing the state government to file a reply on this petition, the High Court adjourned the hearing till November 20.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have moved the Bombay High Court appealing to quash the case registered against them by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing(EOW) in a Rs 60 crore financial fraud case.

The petitioner has denied any involvement in the alleged fraud while requesting the court to prevent police from filing any charge-sheet in the case. While the complainant Deepak Kothari accused Shetty and Kundra of duping him of Rs 60 crore fraud in investments in their Best Deal TV Pvt Limited, Shetty said that she had nothing to do with the transactions and had resigned from her position.

The EOW has already questioned Shetty and Kundra in the alleged financial fraud. According to sources, during the interrogation, which lasted for four and a half hours at Shilpa's house, Shilpa was asked many questions about the related transactions and her statement was recorded. Kundra was also questioned for about five hours at the Police Commissionerate in the same case where his statement was recorded.

The High Court recently refused to grant relief to the couple by denying them permission to travel abroad. A lookout notice had also been issued against them, and they had approached the court demanding that the lookout notice issued against them be suspended for three months. The hearing on that petition is also pending.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty(R) with husband Raj Kundra (ANI)

The cheating case was registered against the couple along with another person in August 2025 on the complaint of Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Limited. The complaint alleged the couple duped him of Rs 60 crore in the name of investments in their Best Deal TV company between 2015 and 2023. He further alleged that the couple had diverted the money to expand their business.