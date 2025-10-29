ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood Actor Mukesh Rishi Makes A Cameo In Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: The otherwise serious proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday got a cinematic twist as Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi made a surprise appearance in the Speaker's Gallery.

Rishi, from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area, is known for his commanding on-screen persona and iconic villainous roles. He was seen wearing a green jacket, following the proceedings with much attention and occasionally nodding courteously to Assembly officials seated nearby.

When Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather acknowledged Rishi's presence, the opposition and Treasury benches both grinned and applauded. "Today, we have among us a well-known personality of Indian cinema, Mukesh Rishi, who is observing the session from the Speaker's Gallery," Rather announced, as legislators turned toward the actor with warm applause.