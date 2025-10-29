Bollywood Actor Mukesh Rishi Makes A Cameo In Jammu Kashmir Assembly
Rishi, a prominent Bollywood figure, who hails from Kathua district, left the audience enchanted after Speaker Rather introduced him to the House.
Srinagar: The otherwise serious proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday got a cinematic twist as Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi made a surprise appearance in the Speaker's Gallery.
Rishi, from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area, is known for his commanding on-screen persona and iconic villainous roles. He was seen wearing a green jacket, following the proceedings with much attention and occasionally nodding courteously to Assembly officials seated nearby.
When Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather acknowledged Rishi's presence, the opposition and Treasury benches both grinned and applauded. "Today, we have among us a well-known personality of Indian cinema, Mukesh Rishi, who is observing the session from the Speaker's Gallery," Rather announced, as legislators turned toward the actor with warm applause.
Rishi, one of the few actors from Jammu and Kashmir to have made it big in mainstream Indian cinema, began his career in the early 1990s after working in Mumbai and abroad. He shot to fame with his debut in Priyadarshan's Gardish (1993) and went on to become one of Bollywood's most recognizable supporting and antagonist figures.
From his powerful villainous roles in Sarfarosh and Sooryavansham to the more grounded and positive characters he's embraced in recent years, Rishi has continually demonstrated his range and evolution as an actor. Over the past three decades, Rishi has appeared in more than 150 films that were produced in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, and Hindi, among other Indian languages.
The actor's visit to the Assembly was described by officials as a "courtesy call" to observe legislative activities in his home area. “It’s always inspiring to see someone from Jammu and Kashmir make their mark on the national stage. His visit added a refreshing touch of cinema to the Assembly’s routine proceedings,” one official remarked.
