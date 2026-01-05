ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood 2026: Star-studded Line-up To Drive Massive Initial Collections?

The spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, concluded the year 2025 on a historic note for Bollywood by breaking several box office records and emerging as one of India's highest-grossing films of all time. And as we march in 2026, trade experts are predicting the year to become potentially historic and transformative for the industry, marked by a packed slate of high-budget, star-driven films aimed at bringing audiences back to cinemas in large numbers. For the first time in eight years, films starring major superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are all scheduled for release in the same year. The calendar is packed with other major stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Yash, Rajinikanth, and Vijay, which is expected to generate significant opening-day buzz and audience turnout.

Star-powered Big-Ticket Projects:

Over Rs 2,000–3,000 crore is reportedly riding on a dozen or so high-stakes projects. The line-up includes highly anticipated films such as the mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1, patriotic war dramas Border 2 and Battle of Galwan, and other spectacles like King and Love & War. However, success hinges on compelling content that resonates with audiences, strategic release dates to avoid clashes, and a balanced slate that includes smaller films alongside tentpole releases. But the experts are optimistic that 2026 could be one of Bollywood's biggest box-office years in decades. The confidence stems from a robust pipeline of films featuring major stars and popular franchises, with significant investments in production scale and visual spectacle. The 2026 line-up spans various genres, including mythological epics, war dramas, action thrillers, and sequels to hit franchises, catering to diverse audience preferences. The strategy for 2026 leans heavily on large-scale, pan-India releases designed to attract a national audience and compete with content from South Indian cinema.

Dhurandhar 2

Amidst the massive success of Dhurandhar, the second part in the high-voltage saga has become one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Set to be released on March 19, Dhurandhar Part 2 will explore the mysterious past of Ranveer Singh’s Hamza, whose real name was revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi at the end of the first part. As the Aditya Dhar directorial continues to invite polarising reactions for its worryingly persuasive, unidimensional, and hyper-violent display of real-events, it remains to be seen where the roads ultimately lead in the sequel.

Mythological Epic Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol is being hailed as one of the most ambitious and expensive Indian cinematic endeavors ever, with a budget exceeding Rs 4,000 crore, aiming to set new technical benchmarks. The first part of the much-anticipated mythological epic of Ramayana will be released on the festive occasion of Diwali in 2026. Mounted on a huge scale and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic saga features music composed by Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman. If its promise of a high-octane mythological spectacle is achieved, the film will surely leave a spark at the box office this year.

“I hope most in Ramayana. If you ask me whether it can collect Rs 1000 crore net in India, I would say, ‘anything is possible’. It is the correct film as per the mood of the nation. The television show Ramayana had generated a similar kind of craze,” says Raj Bansal, a veteran distributor and multiplex owner from North India.

Franchise Sequels: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, returns for the third and final part of the popular crime-thriller in Drishyam 3, a remake of the Mohanlal-starring Malayalam film of the same name. Set to be released on October 2, 2026—a date which marks a memetic significance to the film’s plot—Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. While the first part, which came out in 2015, told the story of an ordinary man who gets embroiled in a murder investigation along with his family, the sequel, set seven years after the events of the first film, was released in 2022.

Beyond the blockbuster focus, experts note several shifts within the industry. Despite the emphasis on star power, there's a strong consensus that compelling content is crucial; weak stories, even with big names, will not guarantee success. Also, the successes and failures of recent years have encouraged filmmakers to be brave and avoid relying solely on old formulas, suggesting a potential for more unconventional and experimental narratives alongside the tentpole releases as film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says, “One very brazenly visible lesson our filmmakers learnt is chasing bravery that was rewarded at the box office. Of course, they need to have the craft of story-telling but more than trying to chase the genre that is succeeding, what we need to chase is bravery. If you look at the films that stood out this year… who would have thought that a producer would be brave enough to mount a 40-45 crore film and that too a romantic musical with two newcomers ? (Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara).

“Then, who would have thought that after a couple of unsuccessful films with Ranveer Singh, a studio would mount a Rs 300 + crore budget film on the actor and make it what it turned out to be? Who would have thought that an animation film (Mahavatar Narsimha) made in India would go on to make over Rs 300 crore business at the box office. All these filmmakers pushed the envelope in different departments and different directions rather than playing it safe or sticking to a formula that has already succeeded. Telling the tale in a manner that is entertaining and engaging and something that is cinema-worthy, the day we start doing that we will never ever find the dearth of people who want to turn up at the cinema to watch movies,” adds Rathi.

Some predictions also suggest a significant rise in AI's role in filmmaking and a potential audience shift away from excessive, purely spectacle-driven VFX if not used effectively. Overall, experts view 2026 as a pivotal moment for Hindi cinema to consolidate its recovery, driven by a powerful slate of films and a renewed commitment to connecting with a broad audience.

Says Rathi, “There is a lot of excitement, enthusiasm and hope with the kind of films that are lined up such as Dhurandhar 2, Battle of Galwan, Ramayana, Love & War… in the midst of all this the year looks poised for historic numbers. We missed Shah Rukh, Salman, and Ranbir in 2025 but we had Aamir Khan for Sitaare Zameen Par, then Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and Kesari 2 did pretty well. It has been a reasonably mixed bag but 2026 will be an absolute banger."

Adds Bansal, “2026 can be the biggest year of Hindi Cinema, perhaps the best year in terms of revenue and entertainment. 2025 was marginally better than 2024 but 2026 will surpass 2025 in a big way. I have high hopes from Ramayana, Durandhar 2, Drishyam 3, King and Love & War. But I hope for the best in Ramayana.”

“If 2025 was moderate, 2026 looks fantastic. Looks like Border 2 will set up the tempo with that patriotic element in the air. Then in March we have Dhurandhar 2, the second half will be dominated by Ramayana. We didn’t have much variety last year and most of the time experiments failed. This year we also have some promising sequels, films with great base. People are returning to the cinema with Dhurandhar setting the tone. Below average, the template films like Tu Meri Main Tera… are not going to work anymore,” says Girish Wankhede, a trade analyst.

The New year began with promise for Hindi cinema through Sriram Raghavan’s patriotic drama, Ikkis. Its gentle, nuanced portrayal of war directed by a stylistic, noir filmmaker who entered a new territory, however, stands in direct contrast with Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (to be released on January 23), where, much like the heroic portrayals of Indian soldiers and jingoistic first part, the reliance seems to be on raising the volume and intense patriotism.

In the midst of giants there is also space for the return of Emraan Hashmi in his gritty, romantic avatar from the early 2000s in Awarapan 2 or a dive into the dense, mysterious world of Mayasabha, the anticipated second film of Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve. A string of rom-com movies will find a way back to the theatres with David Dhawan-directed Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (June 5) and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (March 4), while Siddharth Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein promises a heartfelt tale of love. However, there are still others with higher stakes, grander worlds, and much-awaited actor-director collaborations. These are extensions of popular franchises, conclusions of riveting narratives and the inception of some newer worlds.