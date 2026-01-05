Bollywood 2026: Star-studded Line-up To Drive Massive Initial Collections?
After a moderate 2025, trade experts predict a historic year in 2026 for Bollywood in terms of revenue and entertainment.
By Seema Sinha
Published : January 5, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
The spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, concluded the year 2025 on a historic note for Bollywood by breaking several box office records and emerging as one of India's highest-grossing films of all time. And as we march in 2026, trade experts are predicting the year to become potentially historic and transformative for the industry, marked by a packed slate of high-budget, star-driven films aimed at bringing audiences back to cinemas in large numbers. For the first time in eight years, films starring major superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are all scheduled for release in the same year. The calendar is packed with other major stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Yash, Rajinikanth, and Vijay, which is expected to generate significant opening-day buzz and audience turnout.
Star-powered Big-Ticket Projects:
Over Rs 2,000–3,000 crore is reportedly riding on a dozen or so high-stakes projects. The line-up includes highly anticipated films such as the mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1, patriotic war dramas Border 2 and Battle of Galwan, and other spectacles like King and Love & War. However, success hinges on compelling content that resonates with audiences, strategic release dates to avoid clashes, and a balanced slate that includes smaller films alongside tentpole releases. But the experts are optimistic that 2026 could be one of Bollywood's biggest box-office years in decades. The confidence stems from a robust pipeline of films featuring major stars and popular franchises, with significant investments in production scale and visual spectacle. The 2026 line-up spans various genres, including mythological epics, war dramas, action thrillers, and sequels to hit franchises, catering to diverse audience preferences. The strategy for 2026 leans heavily on large-scale, pan-India releases designed to attract a national audience and compete with content from South Indian cinema.
Dhurandhar 2
Amidst the massive success of Dhurandhar, the second part in the high-voltage saga has become one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Set to be released on March 19, Dhurandhar Part 2 will explore the mysterious past of Ranveer Singh’s Hamza, whose real name was revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi at the end of the first part. As the Aditya Dhar directorial continues to invite polarising reactions for its worryingly persuasive, unidimensional, and hyper-violent display of real-events, it remains to be seen where the roads ultimately lead in the sequel.
Mythological Epic Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol is being hailed as one of the most ambitious and expensive Indian cinematic endeavors ever, with a budget exceeding Rs 4,000 crore, aiming to set new technical benchmarks. The first part of the much-anticipated mythological epic of Ramayana will be released on the festive occasion of Diwali in 2026. Mounted on a huge scale and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic saga features music composed by Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman. If its promise of a high-octane mythological spectacle is achieved, the film will surely leave a spark at the box office this year.
“I hope most in Ramayana. If you ask me whether it can collect Rs 1000 crore net in India, I would say, ‘anything is possible’. It is the correct film as per the mood of the nation. The television show Ramayana had generated a similar kind of craze,” says Raj Bansal, a veteran distributor and multiplex owner from North India.
Franchise Sequels: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, returns for the third and final part of the popular crime-thriller in Drishyam 3, a remake of the Mohanlal-starring Malayalam film of the same name. Set to be released on October 2, 2026—a date which marks a memetic significance to the film’s plot—Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. While the first part, which came out in 2015, told the story of an ordinary man who gets embroiled in a murder investigation along with his family, the sequel, set seven years after the events of the first film, was released in 2022.
Beyond the blockbuster focus, experts note several shifts within the industry. Despite the emphasis on star power, there's a strong consensus that compelling content is crucial; weak stories, even with big names, will not guarantee success. Also, the successes and failures of recent years have encouraged filmmakers to be brave and avoid relying solely on old formulas, suggesting a potential for more unconventional and experimental narratives alongside the tentpole releases as film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says, “One very brazenly visible lesson our filmmakers learnt is chasing bravery that was rewarded at the box office. Of course, they need to have the craft of story-telling but more than trying to chase the genre that is succeeding, what we need to chase is bravery. If you look at the films that stood out this year… who would have thought that a producer would be brave enough to mount a 40-45 crore film and that too a romantic musical with two newcomers ? (Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara).
“Then, who would have thought that after a couple of unsuccessful films with Ranveer Singh, a studio would mount a Rs 300 + crore budget film on the actor and make it what it turned out to be? Who would have thought that an animation film (Mahavatar Narsimha) made in India would go on to make over Rs 300 crore business at the box office. All these filmmakers pushed the envelope in different departments and different directions rather than playing it safe or sticking to a formula that has already succeeded. Telling the tale in a manner that is entertaining and engaging and something that is cinema-worthy, the day we start doing that we will never ever find the dearth of people who want to turn up at the cinema to watch movies,” adds Rathi.
Some predictions also suggest a significant rise in AI's role in filmmaking and a potential audience shift away from excessive, purely spectacle-driven VFX if not used effectively. Overall, experts view 2026 as a pivotal moment for Hindi cinema to consolidate its recovery, driven by a powerful slate of films and a renewed commitment to connecting with a broad audience.
Says Rathi, “There is a lot of excitement, enthusiasm and hope with the kind of films that are lined up such as Dhurandhar 2, Battle of Galwan, Ramayana, Love & War… in the midst of all this the year looks poised for historic numbers. We missed Shah Rukh, Salman, and Ranbir in 2025 but we had Aamir Khan for Sitaare Zameen Par, then Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and Kesari 2 did pretty well. It has been a reasonably mixed bag but 2026 will be an absolute banger."
Adds Bansal, “2026 can be the biggest year of Hindi Cinema, perhaps the best year in terms of revenue and entertainment. 2025 was marginally better than 2024 but 2026 will surpass 2025 in a big way. I have high hopes from Ramayana, Durandhar 2, Drishyam 3, King and Love & War. But I hope for the best in Ramayana.”
“If 2025 was moderate, 2026 looks fantastic. Looks like Border 2 will set up the tempo with that patriotic element in the air. Then in March we have Dhurandhar 2, the second half will be dominated by Ramayana. We didn’t have much variety last year and most of the time experiments failed. This year we also have some promising sequels, films with great base. People are returning to the cinema with Dhurandhar setting the tone. Below average, the template films like Tu Meri Main Tera… are not going to work anymore,” says Girish Wankhede, a trade analyst.
The New year began with promise for Hindi cinema through Sriram Raghavan’s patriotic drama, Ikkis. Its gentle, nuanced portrayal of war directed by a stylistic, noir filmmaker who entered a new territory, however, stands in direct contrast with Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (to be released on January 23), where, much like the heroic portrayals of Indian soldiers and jingoistic first part, the reliance seems to be on raising the volume and intense patriotism.
In the midst of giants there is also space for the return of Emraan Hashmi in his gritty, romantic avatar from the early 2000s in Awarapan 2 or a dive into the dense, mysterious world of Mayasabha, the anticipated second film of Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve. A string of rom-com movies will find a way back to the theatres with David Dhawan-directed Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (June 5) and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (March 4), while Siddharth Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein promises a heartfelt tale of love. However, there are still others with higher stakes, grander worlds, and much-awaited actor-director collaborations. These are extensions of popular franchises, conclusions of riveting narratives and the inception of some newer worlds.
Alpha
Hopes lie high for YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led actioner starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as the high-octane franchise struggles to find its footing after a lukewarm reception to Tiger 3 and a dismal run for War 2. Although initially planned for a Christmas 2025 release, Alpha was postponed to April 17, 2026. However, it is the VFX that needed more time to present the movie in its visually best shape to the audience, the makers had said. Bhatt and Wagh will go toe to toe against Bobby Deol's character in the movie. Anil Kapoor also stars in a pivotal role.
Bhooth Bangla
The coveted reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan takes the shape of a horror-comedy in Bhooth Bangla, sprawling memories of the much-loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While the two are also collaborating on Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan, Bhooth Bangla will be the first of the lot to be released in theatres on April 2, 2026. The film also reunites Akshay and Tabu, 25 years after they starred together in Hera Pheri (2000). The horror-comedy also features Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.
Daayra
Talvar director Meghna Gulzar returns to the world of crime with Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film’s exact release window in 2026 has not been revealed yet. As per the makers, Daayra “explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society”. Gulzar’s sensitive approach, combined with the powerful presence of Kareena and Prithviraj, could pave the way for an altogether gripping experience.
Love and War
It is life circling back together for Ranbir Kapoor as he collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director with whom the actor debuted with Saawariya in 2007. Titled Love & War, the epic saga will bring together Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a much-anticipated fare. While initially scheduled to be released in March 2026, the film reportedly faced shooting delays and is now expected to come out in the latter half of the year.
Mardaani 3
After winning the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in 2025, in 2025, Rani Mukerji returns to her much-celebrated stint as senior police inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, known for assisting on YRF films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Gunday, Sultan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Tiger 3. Described by the makers as a “dark, deadly and brutal tale,” Mardaani 3 will release on February 27, 2026.
O’ Romeo
Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor will be reuniting for an upcoming thriller, O’ Romeo. Marking their fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017), the film is reportedly based on the life of gangster Hussain Ustara. While more details about the plot are not revealed, O’ Romeo also stars Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary, with Disha Patani making a special appearance. The film is set to be released in theatres on February 14, 2026.
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Aamir Khan will have a cameo in the upcoming film titled Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which some sources may refer to as simply "Patel Brothers". The movie is a spy comedy and marks the directorial debut of actor-comedian Vir Das.
Raja Shivaji
Actor Riteish Deshmukh will be making his Hindi directorial debut with the ambitious historical drama, Raja Shivaji, based on the life of the Maratha empire founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Marathi-Hindi bilingual is set to bring to life the journey of a young Shivaji, who rebelled against the mighty powers and eventually went on to become the revered Raja Shivaji. Apart from Riteish also playing the titular role, the film will feature an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. It is set to be released in theatres on May 1, 2026.
Dhamaal 4
The latest in the long-running Hindi comedy franchise, will release in cinemas on Eid, 2026. Directed by veteran Indra Kumar, the new instalment features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. They are joined in the cast by Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.
Haiwaan
Priyadarshan-directed action-thriller and remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam, featuring Saif Ali Khan as a visually challenged martial artist and Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, with Mohanlal also making a special appearance is being targeted for 2026 release.
Welcome To The Jungle
The Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy Welcome To The Jungle that serves as the third instalment of the Welcome film franchise is set to release theatrically on 25 December 2026.
Lahore 1947
A Hindi period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, set during the 1947 Partition of India, based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, with music by A.R. Rahman. The film is a significant project for director Santoshi, who has waited years to make it with Sunny Deol, aiming for a major impact similar to their past collaborations like Ghayal and Ghatak. It marks Preity Zinta's return to acting after a seven-year break.
With pan-India spectacles like Dhurandhar 2, patriotic war dramas like Border 2 and Battle of Galwan, mythological epics such as Ramayana, and star-studded romances like Love & War, 2026 promises to be one of the most exciting years for Bollywood in recent memory. Audiences can look forward to a rare mix of genres, action, romance, historical drama, crime thrillers, and female-led stories, all backed by high production values, cutting-edge VFX, and powerhouse performances. Obviously so, Indian movie theatres and exhibitors are pinning their hopes this year for a significant recovery, from a 13% drop in gross collections in the previous two challenging years. Driven by an unprecedented line-up of films starring major Bollywood and South Indian superstars, experts believe these marquee faces can revive critical opening-day buzz and drive repeat viewings.
