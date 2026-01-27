ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bobby Deol Birthday Special: The Rise, Fall, And Reinvention Of 'Lord Bobby' At 57

The actor has spoken openly about how difficult that period was. In one candid interview, he admitted to feeling invisible at industry gatherings. "My wife used to ask me, 'Why do you think so little of yourself?' During those five to six years, I genuinely didn't think highly of myself," Bobby once said, revealing, "Even at parties, I would stay in a corner. I felt like no one really wanted to talk to me or give me importance."

Being Bollywood veteran Dharmendra's son and actor Sunny Deol's younger brother, Bobby entered film industry with sky-high expectations. He made his debut with Barsaat (1995) for which he even earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Bobby did taste success early in his career but soon his solo films stopped working at the box office. Though he appeared in ensemble films such as Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Race 3 and Housefull 4, Bobby largely faded from mainstream conversation for years.

Hyderabad: As Bobby Deol turns 57 on January 27, his story feels less like a routine birthday headline and more like a reminder that careers in cinema don't always move in straight lines. Some stumble, pause, disappear, and then unexpectedly roar back to life. Bobby's journey, filled with early stardom, self-doubt, internet memes, and finally genuine admiration, is now one of Hindi cinema's most fascinating comeback narratives.

At another point, he confessed that the lack of work pushed him into a dark mental space. "I gave up. I started pitying myself and took up drinking a lot. I would sit at home and curse my fate," he revealed on Koffee with Karan. It was a moment involving his son, who noticed that his mother went to work every day while his father stayed home, that finally snapped him out of self-pity.

The real turning point arrived in 2020, when Bobby made a bold pivot. Instead of chasing traditional hero roles, he embraced darker, more complex characters, many of them on streaming platforms. His portrayal of Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's Aashram was chilling, manipulative, and magnetic. For the first time, audiences weren't seeing Bobby Deol the romantic lead, but Bobby Deol the villain, and they loved it.

Projects like Class of '83 and Love Hostel further proved that he had grown as a performer. Then came Animal in 2023. Despite limited screen time, Bobby's mute antagonist Abrar became one of the film's most talked-about elements. His entry sequence, backed by the viral "Jamal Kudu," exploded across social media. Theatre audiences cheered, reels flooded Instagram, and memes crowned him with a new title: Lord Bobby.

What started as ironic internet humour soon turned into genuine admiration. A Reddit thread titled "How Bobby Deol went from meme to a legitimately interesting actor" perfectly captured this shift. One user wrote, "I went from liking him ironically as a meme to straight up thinking he's a pretty good actor now." Another recalled how audiences shouted "LORD BOBBYYY" during his Animal entry, despite his role being brief.

Unlike many stars who resist online humour, Bobby leaned into it. He acknowledged the memes, laughed at himself, and embraced the "Lord Bobby" tag with self-awareness. That acceptance only deepened his connection with younger audiences, many of whom discovered him for the first time through reels and edits rather than 1990s cinema.

The momentum hasn't slowed. He appeared in Tamil cinema with Kanguva, received critical appreciation for The Ba*ds of Bollywood, and is set to feature in YRF's Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt. Each role further cements his position as one of Hindi cinema's most compelling modern antagonists.