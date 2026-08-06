Bobby Beauty Parlour Review: A Tale of Two Childhood Friends Growing Apart
Shashwat Dwivedi's Bobby Beauty Parlour will connect with anyone who has either left home to chase bigger dreams or stayed behind watching people move on.
By Minal Rudra
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
The title Bobby Beauty Parlour sounds like it is going to be a quirky salon tale, but it gives away nothing about the story. While most of the film takes place inside the parlour, it is only a setting for a story about two childhood friends who are trying to make the most of their final hours together before life pulls them in different directions.
Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi and presented by Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap, the nearly 19-minute short follows Eelu (Adrija Sinha) and Manu (Parul Rana), who works at a beauty parlour in Noida. Eelu is leaving to study Mechanical Engineering, while Manu is staying behind.
Friendships formed in childhood are often the strongest because there is no need for concealing emotions. You can abuse each other without meaning any harm and bare your soul without worrying about being judged. Bobby Beauty Parlour captures that dynamic beautifully. Eelu and Manu speak the language of people who have grown up together.
The film will connect with anyone who has either left home to chase bigger dreams or stayed behind watching people move on. It understands both sides. The person leaving knows such friendships are difficult to find again, while the one staying back has to live with reminders of what has changed. That balance is what works in Dwivedi's film which has already travelled to many festivals across the world.
Adrija Sinha plays Eelu as someone who is excited about the future and believes she knows where life is taking her. Parul Rana's Manu gets the more emotionally demanding role and delivers the film's strongest scene. Manu's outburst about feeling trapped by future expectations of marriage and motherhood gives the film another layer. It also forces Eelu to confront the reality that not everything she believes about the people around her is true. The girls share ease that their roles demand from them.
The film is also about emotional dependency as neither of them is ready to imagine life without the other. Dwivedi captures that heavy feeling without making it melodramatic and music composer duo Vishal - Chayan adds charm to it by effectively plugging in Baba Bulleh Shah's classic Sufi gem, Ve Mahiya Tere Vekhan Nu.
Dwivedi keeps the storytelling simple. There are no dramatic twists or loud emotional scenes. He trusts the characters and their conversations. Janhavi Asthana, who co-wrote the film and also serves as producer and cinematographer, creates a warm space inside a congested salon. It feels like a small world where the two friends can still behave like children before adulthood catches up with them.
What is particularly refreshing is how naturally the film portrays physical affection between two female friends. In an era where intimacy between people of the same gender gets overanalysed, Bobby Beauty Parlour treats it with complete normalcy. Friends hugging, sleeping beside each other or sharing personal space never feels like the film is making a statement. It simply feels real and free of unnecessary interpretation.
Bobby Beauty Parlour will be available to steam on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel from midnight tonight.