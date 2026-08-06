ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bobby Beauty Parlour Review: A Tale of Two Childhood Friends Growing Apart

The title Bobby Beauty Parlour sounds like it is going to be a quirky salon tale, but it gives away nothing about the story. While most of the film takes place inside the parlour, it is only a setting for a story about two childhood friends who are trying to make the most of their final hours together before life pulls them in different directions.

Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi and presented by Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap, the nearly 19-minute short follows Eelu (Adrija Sinha) and Manu (Parul Rana), who works at a beauty parlour in Noida. Eelu is leaving to study Mechanical Engineering, while Manu is staying behind.

Bobby Beauty Parlour feels like a small world where two friends can still behave like children before adulthood catches up with them (Photo: Special arrangement)

Friendships formed in childhood are often the strongest because there is no need for concealing emotions. You can abuse each other without meaning any harm and bare your soul without worrying about being judged. Bobby Beauty Parlour captures that dynamic beautifully. Eelu and Manu speak the language of people who have grown up together.

The film will connect with anyone who has either left home to chase bigger dreams or stayed behind watching people move on. It understands both sides. The person leaving knows such friendships are difficult to find again, while the one staying back has to live with reminders of what has changed. That balance is what works in Dwivedi's film which has already travelled to many festivals across the world.