ETV Bharat / entertainment

Blockbuster Horror Hit Obsession Drops on OTT, But With a Twist

Hyderabad: Debutant filmmaker Curry Barker's sensational hit Obsession is now on OTT. The supernatural thriller hit big screens worldwide in mid-May. After a blockbuster run in theaters, Obsession was undoubtedly a hot pick for streaming platforms. The film is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV, but there is a catch.

Obsession OTT release made headlines recently. Several reports confirmed its digital release on Prime Video and Apple TV, but the film is not available for free to platform subscribers just yet. It is available to buy and rent on both platforms. The film has been priced at USD 24.99 to purchase and USD 19.99 to rent for international audience.

The digital release of Obsession also offers bonus content that includes behind-the-scenes footage and director commentary from Barker. Later, the film is likely to arrive on Peacock.

Obsession will be soon available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. The expected release date for its physical media release is July 14.