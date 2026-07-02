Blockbuster Horror Hit Obsession Drops on OTT, But With a Twist
YouTuber Curry Baker's blockbuster Hollywood debut Obsession arrived on OTT after a glorious theatrical run. The film digitally released on Prime Video and Apple TV.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 2, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Debutant filmmaker Curry Barker's sensational hit Obsession is now on OTT. The supernatural thriller hit big screens worldwide in mid-May. After a blockbuster run in theaters, Obsession was undoubtedly a hot pick for streaming platforms. The film is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV, but there is a catch.
Obsession OTT release made headlines recently. Several reports confirmed its digital release on Prime Video and Apple TV, but the film is not available for free to platform subscribers just yet. It is available to buy and rent on both platforms. The film has been priced at USD 24.99 to purchase and USD 19.99 to rent for international audience.
The digital release of Obsession also offers bonus content that includes behind-the-scenes footage and director commentary from Barker. Later, the film is likely to arrive on Peacock.
Obsession will be soon available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. The expected release date for its physical media release is July 14.
Obsession emerged as Hollywood's most stunning box office story this year. Made on a reported budget of just USD 750,000, the film went onto collect USD 370 million worldwide. Obsession was acquired by Focus Features for more than USD 15 million after its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight section.
Written and directed by 20-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker, shoot on Obsession was wrapped in 26 days including reshoots for a new opening scene.
The film revolves around Bear (Michael Johnston), who uses a mysterious object called the "One Wish Willow" to make his crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. But things spiral out of control when Nikki becomes dangerously attached to Bear.
Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette aside, the film also features Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter in pivotal roles.
Upon its release, Obsession received positive reviews. Strong word of mouth played a huge role in its phenomenal box office run. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 94% approval rating based on 283 critics' reviews, with an average score of 8.1/10. It has also earned an 8.1 rating on IMDb from more than 141,000 users.
India release of Obsession made noise when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded 38 seconds of cuts, despite giving the movie an adult "A" rating. The uncensored violent scenes that were removed from theaters, however, leaked and went viral on social media.