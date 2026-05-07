ETV Bharat / entertainment

BJP Leader RP Singh Backs Diljit Dosanjh After Canada Concert Row, Calls Him 'Cultural Ambassador'

Slamming the Punjab government, Singh pointed out that Dosanjh had received repeated threats from Khalistani sympathizer Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who “publicly claimed that he had funded the election campaigns of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).”

Singh also raised concerns about the timing of the incident, saying, “The emergence of such incidents following Diljit Dosanjh's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises several serious questions. It clearly shows that separatist and anti-India elements are terrified of those Punjabis who are elevating India's stature on the global stage.”

“The disruption of his music event by Khalistani extremists is highly condemnable and worrying. This attack is not on any individual artist, but on Punjabiyat, the unity of India and the ideology that connects Punjab with progress, peace and brotherhood,” he posted on X.

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sardar RP Singh has backed Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh following a controversy over his concert in Canada, where Khalistani flags were displayed by protesters.

Singh questioned why no prominent AAP leaders have come out in support of Dosanjh amid the threats from “anti-India and separatist elements”, adding that it raises many doubts.

The BJP leader urged people of Punjab to stand firm against separatist thinking and support artists like Dosanjh. “Some extremist and separatist elements sitting abroad repeatedly try to tarnish Punjab's name, but they fail to understand that Punjab's true identity lies in patriotism, sacrifice, service, and unity. A handful of anarchic elements can neither become the voice of Punjab nor hijack the mindset of Punjabis,” he added.

The controversy around Dosanjh’s live concert started when Khalistani flags were displayed by some attendees in the Aura Tour Show in Calgary, Canada. In response, Dosanjh halted the show midway and responded firmly. “I don't care how many flags you show, show them. I will not tolerate any disruption and those responsible will not be spared,” he said.

Dosanjh also emphasised his commitment to Punjab and its people, saying, “I have always stood in the favor of Punjab, be it the farmers' agitation or the floods in the state. I have raised the pride of Punjabiyat on international platforms like ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and mentioned incidents like Komagata Maru.”

Responding to the protests, Dosanjh said, “Doing service or charity is not my profession, it is my love for my mother tongue and the people of Punjab that motivates me to do all this. If anyone still has an objection just because I have gone and sat on a TV show, then I don't care, you continue your protest.”

Following the concert, Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video threatening Dosanjh and announcing that his organization would oppose Dosanjh’s upcoming shows in the United States.

Social media reactions to the incident have been mixed, with some supporting Dosanjh’s stance and others accusing him of being anti-Punjab.