Birthday Special: When Prithviraj Sukumaran Almost Made His Directorial Debut Years Before Lucifer With THIS Film

Hyderabad: On his birthday today, let's turn back to the time when Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an interesting story about a film he almost directed well before Lucifer. In a spontaneous reflection, he stated that City of God (2011), the Malayalam anthology directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, had originally been planned as his directorial debut.

A strong interest in filmmaking has always been a hallmark of Prithviraj. He has frequently been seen on sets talking to directors about lenses, lighting, and camera angles. Many have revealed how the actor's curiosity about camera work and shot design made people feel he is a 'director in the making'. That curiosity eventually led him to Lucifer, but the journey could have started much earlier.

"Before Lucifer, I was supposed to direct City of God," Prithviraj said in an interview, adding, "But then I got a call from Mani Ratnam for Raavan, and I had to give up the dream. Lijo made the film beautifully, and it's still one of my favourite movies."

City of God, a non-linear anthology film released in 2011, was a compelling film shot in Kochi structured around four intersecting tales of tragedy following a road accident. It had a brilliant cast with Prithviraj himself, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Rima Kallingal, and Jagadish. While the film was not a commercial success upon its release, it eventually became a cult classic in Malayalam cinema for its bold storytelling and unique narrative structure, which became a trope of Lijo Jose Pellissery's later work.