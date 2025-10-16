Birthday Special: When Prithviraj Sukumaran Almost Made His Directorial Debut Years Before Lucifer With THIS Film
Prithviraj Sukumaran once revealed he was originally set to direct City of God, but dropped it for Mani Ratnam's Raavan.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: On his birthday today, let's turn back to the time when Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an interesting story about a film he almost directed well before Lucifer. In a spontaneous reflection, he stated that City of God (2011), the Malayalam anthology directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, had originally been planned as his directorial debut.
A strong interest in filmmaking has always been a hallmark of Prithviraj. He has frequently been seen on sets talking to directors about lenses, lighting, and camera angles. Many have revealed how the actor's curiosity about camera work and shot design made people feel he is a 'director in the making'. That curiosity eventually led him to Lucifer, but the journey could have started much earlier.
"Before Lucifer, I was supposed to direct City of God," Prithviraj said in an interview, adding, "But then I got a call from Mani Ratnam for Raavan, and I had to give up the dream. Lijo made the film beautifully, and it's still one of my favourite movies."
City of God, a non-linear anthology film released in 2011, was a compelling film shot in Kochi structured around four intersecting tales of tragedy following a road accident. It had a brilliant cast with Prithviraj himself, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Rima Kallingal, and Jagadish. While the film was not a commercial success upon its release, it eventually became a cult classic in Malayalam cinema for its bold storytelling and unique narrative structure, which became a trope of Lijo Jose Pellissery's later work.
Reflecting on his missed opportunity, Prithviraj added that he had no regrets. "When I finally saw City of God, I realised Lijo had made it far more beautifully than I could have. Maybe it was meant to be that way."
Had Prithviraj directed City of God, his directorial debut would have come almost a decade before Lucifer. Rather, he chose to appear in Mani Ratnam's Raavan (2010), a bilingual film featuring Vikram and Aishwarya Rai, and with that, began a stable career in Tamil cinema.
Years later, his wishes to direct were granted in 2019 with the film Lucifer, headlined by Mohanlal. The film became one of the most successful Malayalam films in history and established Prithviraj as a director with vision.
Now, as he celebrates a birthday, fans are left to wonder how different the history of Malayalam cinema would be if Prithviraj directed City of God.
