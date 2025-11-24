ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pennywise Is Back: Bill Skarsgard's Entry In It Welcome To Derry Is Not The Return You Expected

Pennywise Is Back: Bill Skarsgard's Entry In It Welcome To Derry Is Not The Return You Expected ( Photo: Series Poster )

Hyderabad: Over the course of its first four episodes, It: Welcome To Derry has steadily elevated the terror, but the latest chapter finally provides the moment viewers have been awaiting: the return of Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. However, the demonic entity's long-awaited appearance unfolds in a way no one quite expected. The series has already included some of the most unsettling manifestations of the creature-known to the Shokopiwah as the Galloo-ranging from a nightmarish flying infant to a monstrous toothed womb. These forms have tormented Derry's children with a brutality far more aggressive than what audiences witnessed in Andy Muschietti's It films. Children have been stalked, hunted, and ripped apart in scenes that cement this feeding cycle as one of Pennywise's most vicious. Pennywise Is Back (Photo: Series Poster) Until now, adults in Derry have predictably dismissed the warnings of terrified kids. But Major Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) can no longer ignore the truth after Will (Blake Cameron James) narrowly survives a drowning attempt by the creature. Armed with new information about the sewers beneath Neibolt Street, revealed to be the Galloo's prison, the Major leads a small team underground in hopes of capturing the entity.