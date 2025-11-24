Pennywise Is Back: Bill Skarsgard's Entry In It Welcome To Derry Is Not The Return You Expected
Pennywise finally appears in It: Welcome To Derry, unleashing brutal new horrors as Skarsgard's return intensifies the terror for both kids and adults in Derry.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Over the course of its first four episodes, It: Welcome To Derry has steadily elevated the terror, but the latest chapter finally provides the moment viewers have been awaiting: the return of Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. However, the demonic entity's long-awaited appearance unfolds in a way no one quite expected.
The series has already included some of the most unsettling manifestations of the creature-known to the Shokopiwah as the Galloo-ranging from a nightmarish flying infant to a monstrous toothed womb. These forms have tormented Derry's children with a brutality far more aggressive than what audiences witnessed in Andy Muschietti's It films. Children have been stalked, hunted, and ripped apart in scenes that cement this feeding cycle as one of Pennywise's most vicious.
Until now, adults in Derry have predictably dismissed the warnings of terrified kids. But Major Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) can no longer ignore the truth after Will (Blake Cameron James) narrowly survives a drowning attempt by the creature. Armed with new information about the sewers beneath Neibolt Street, revealed to be the Galloo's prison, the Major leads a small team underground in hopes of capturing the entity.
At the same time, the children face a shocking twist: Matty (Miles Ekhardt), whose disappearance launched the season's mystery, appears to have escaped the sewers. Frail and traumatised, he reveals that Pennywise keeps some victims alive to feed on their fear. Phil (Jack Molloy Legault), he insists, is still imprisoned somewhere below. Though terrified and unwilling to return, Matty ultimately agrees to guide the group back into the tunnels.
What follows is the show's most harrowing sequence yet. Pennywise finally appears, but not before pulling off one of his tricks. Just as he once impersonated Georgie in the 2017 It film, the creature now disguises itself as Matty, singing before morphing into the sinister dancing clown. Unlike the Losers Club, these children have never encountered Pennywise's deceit.
At the same time, Hanlon and his men confront their own horrors as Pennywise uses their most profound fears against them with ruthless precision. The scene describes a moment of maximum danger and fear for the group. Pennywise corners Lilly (played by Clara Stack), targeting her as his next victim. He then opens his mouth wide enough to swallow her entirely. Just as it seems Lilly is about to be killed, the group uses the star fragment weapon to stop Pennywise.
Even when not present, Pennywise orchestrates chaos. His manipulation sends Dick Hallorann into releasing supernatural forces that result in the tragic death of Hanlon's partner, Russo. However, the survivors escape the sewers, and the episode concludes with a shocking reveal: Pennywise is now ready to come out of the shadows and haunt Derry in broad daylight.
