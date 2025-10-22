ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bill Gates To Appear In Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here's What We Know

Bill Gates To Appear In Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who returned to the small screen this year with the reboot of her evergreen show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is all set to share the screen with an unexpected global icon. To everyone's surprise, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates will have a special appearance in one of the forthcoming episodes of the long-running family drama. The news emerged when the makers, Balaji Telefilms Limited, posted a fresh teaser on Instagram, indicating that there would be a mystery guest visiting Tulsi Virani's life. In the clip that is just about a few seconds long, Smriti, as Tulsi, is opening her laptop to connect to a video call. She is then shown welcoming the invisible guest by saying, "Jai Shree Krishna, bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hai. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hai (Jai Shri Krishna, it's great to know that you're connecting with my family directly from America. We've all been waiting for you eagerly)."