Bill Gates To Appear In Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here's What We Know
Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 teaser hints at a surprise cameo by Bill Gates, marking a historic crossover in Indian television.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who returned to the small screen this year with the reboot of her evergreen show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is all set to share the screen with an unexpected global icon. To everyone's surprise, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates will have a special appearance in one of the forthcoming episodes of the long-running family drama.
The news emerged when the makers, Balaji Telefilms Limited, posted a fresh teaser on Instagram, indicating that there would be a mystery guest visiting Tulsi Virani's life. In the clip that is just about a few seconds long, Smriti, as Tulsi, is opening her laptop to connect to a video call. She is then shown welcoming the invisible guest by saying, "Jai Shree Krishna, bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hai. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hai (Jai Shri Krishna, it's great to know that you're connecting with my family directly from America. We've all been waiting for you eagerly)."
The teaser does not reveal the guest's face, leaving fans guessing who might be joining Tulsi on screen. But several reports confirm that the mystery guest is none other than Bill Gates, who will appear virtually in the Thursday and Friday shows.
Confirming the same, Smriti Irani expressed her excitement during an interview with a newswire, calling it a milestone in Indian television. "This is a historic moment in Indian entertainment," she added, highlighting how the show continues to break barriers even years after it had originally premiered.
Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has seen an impressive rise in viewership since its launch on July 29, 2025, on Star Plus. The reboot reunites Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Other actors include Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.
Unlike the original, which aired for eight years and spanned 1,833 episodes, the reboot has been designed as a limited series of 150 episodes.
READ MORE
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 X Review: Smriti Irani Brings 'Pure Nostalgia' With Her Return As Tulsi Virani