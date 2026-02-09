Biju Menon Faces FEFKA Backlash For Skipping Valathu Vashathe Kallan Promotions, Rs 25 Lakh Loss Claimed
FEFKA criticises Biju Menon for skipping promotions of Valathu Vashathe Kallan, claiming his absence caused a producer to lose Rs 25 lakh from a deal.
Hyderabad: Actor Biju Menon has come under criticism from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) over his alleged absence from film promotions, which the organisation claims caused financial loss to a producer. FEFKA general secretary and filmmaker B Unnikrishnan publicly named the actor while addressing reporters at a joint press conference with the Kerala Film Producers' Association.
Unnikrishnan alleged that Biju Menon failed to attend promotional events linked to Jeethu Joseph's recently released film Valathu Vashathe Kallan. According to him, the actor's absence resulted in a producer losing Rs 25 lakh that was expected from a television deal.
Speaking in Malayalam, Unnikrishnan said, "A producer, who is also a director, lost Rs 25 lakh from the amount due to him from a television channel because a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema failed to attend promotions. That same actor also skipped the promotions for the recent movie (Valathu Vashathe Kallan) directed by Jeethu Joseph. I am talking about Biju Menon; I have no hesitation in naming him. He did not attend the promotions."
He further said that attending promotional events is part of an actor's contractual duty and questioned why such commitments were not taken seriously. He added, "Isn't attending promotions a contractual obligation under the producers' association? When that is not honoured… You should show at least 10 per cent of the strictness towards that commitment that you show during salary negotiations. Signing a contract while committing to promote a film and then not showing up, causing the producer losses mounting to Rs 25 lakh - these are the things that need to be corrected. If such issues are resolved, then during next year’s discussions, producers will willingly offer a 50 per cent hike in remuneration."
Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a Malayalam crime thriller released on January 30, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and written by Dinu Thomas Eelan, the film is produced by Shaji Nadesan and also stars Joju George. FEFKA has said such disputes must be addressed to protect producers from financial losses in the future.
