Biju Menon Faces FEFKA Backlash For Skipping Valathu Vashathe Kallan Promotions, Rs 25 Lakh Loss Claimed

Hyderabad: Actor Biju Menon has come under criticism from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) over his alleged absence from film promotions, which the organisation claims caused financial loss to a producer. FEFKA general secretary and filmmaker B Unnikrishnan publicly named the actor while addressing reporters at a joint press conference with the Kerala Film Producers' Association.

Unnikrishnan alleged that Biju Menon failed to attend promotional events linked to Jeethu Joseph's recently released film Valathu Vashathe Kallan. According to him, the actor's absence resulted in a producer losing Rs 25 lakh that was expected from a television deal.

Speaking in Malayalam, Unnikrishnan said, "A producer, who is also a director, lost Rs 25 lakh from the amount due to him from a television channel because a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema failed to attend promotions. That same actor also skipped the promotions for the recent movie (Valathu Vashathe Kallan) directed by Jeethu Joseph. I am talking about Biju Menon; I have no hesitation in naming him. He did not attend the promotions."