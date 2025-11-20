ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss: Why Are Celebrities Shying Away From The Controversial Reality Show?

Karan Singh Grover has appeared on a few reality shows in the past like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but has always refused to appear on Bigg Boss. Shama Sikander claims she was approached five times by Bigg Boss producers. However, because she dislikes the layout of the TV show, she declined to participate. She had once said in an interview that “I just can’t stand fights. My nature just does not fit the bill of what is required to be in the house.”

“The show scares me a little,” says Divyanka Tripathi. “I would never get into the house. People think as we are always in the limelight, so moving around with a camera is easier for us but it makes me very uncomfortable to have a camera on me all the time,” says Neha Dhupia. Then celebrities like Anita Hassanandani and Jannat Zubair, felt they were not a good fit for the show's intense, controversial, and dramatic environment. Anshula Kapoor mentioned she wasn't mentally ready for the intense reality show.

Not surprisingly so many celebrities are increasingly hesitant to participate in Bigg Boss despite repeated invitations primarily due to constant insults, poking, personal attacks and this includes well known television actor Shoaib Ibrahim who rejected the show citing it's no more a personality show. Senior television and film actor Ram Kapoor who became a household name with tele-serials Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, once stated that he would not join the show even for a significant fee (reportedly Rs 20 crore) due to privacy concerns and the format's "voyeuristic" nature.

“I still feel bad about this,” Singh sighs. “Well, the show did give me fame, identity and a few shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi fell into my lap but not without damaging my self-respect and prestige. When one enters the show, one must know that your personal life will be out in the open which I wasn’t aware of. Whoever can’t handle this they go through a lot of humiliation but the thick-skinned ones don’t mind. What I went through in the show was damaging for me and hence I decided to keep quiet after coming out of the show or else it would have affected me much more. People around me kept talking about all those controversies but nobody was talking about the good work I had done. Just imagine Google search results only showing my fights with my ex. I was completely cut out from people for a long time after I was out,” says Singh.

Singh and Tuli, who entered Bigg Boss 13 after an ugly break-up, got involved in a huge fight which even led to the latter's eviction from the show. The argument turned uglier when the latter hit the former with a frying pan after he emptied a glass of water on her. In fact, when the particular episode was shown on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 of which Singh was a part of Tuli took offense to it and urged the channel to stop showing this clip repeatedly.

Besides commitment and monetary issues, some of the major reasons for the refusal and hesitation to participate have been concerns over privacy invasion, damage to their public image and career, the show’s confrontational nature and top it all its biased nature and unfair judgment as former contestant and television actor Vishal Aditya Singh, best known for his roles in &TV’s drama series Begusarai and Color’s drama series Chandrakanta, says, “On the show I wanted to talk about my work, my craft, my soul, my village, politics ..but Bigg Boss gives more emphasis on your personal life and I am not that kind of a person. I wanted to do the show and get it over; I didn’t want to keep talking about it but the controversy kept looming over me for a long time even after the show was over. People remembered me only for the fights I had with my co-contestant (Madhurima Tuli).”

However, the show still faced the usual challenges in casting, as several prominent celebrities declined the offer and we once again saw the presence of a large number of influencers and far less celebrities in the 19th season that went on air in August this year.

Celebrity drama, relationships, conflicts, emotional vulnerability, human psychology besides constant social media buzz and a big Bollywood star hosting it are some of the reasons why Bigg Boss is one of India's most-viewed reality shows. This consistent, formulaic approach with its voyeuristic nature fuels ongoing public interest and social media discussions that drive ratings of the show currently on-air in its 19th season. In recent seasons, social media influencers and YouTubers were prominent participants that perhaps brought in large, younger audiences. But for its 19th instalment, the production team decided to shift their casting strategy and focus exclusively on established television and film personalities, a move aimed at returning to the show's traditional, celebrity-driven format and to revive the original essence and glamour of the show.

Sonarika Bhadoria, television actress who rose to fame after portraying Goddess Parvati and Adi Shakti in the TV series Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, was reportedly approached to appear on the controversial show Bigg Boss. In a media interview, the actress stated that she is a private person who does not want to reveal to the world how she cooks, brushes her teeth, and so on “Most celebrities are not comfortable doing these silly fights, then people will say anything on your personal life, whether truth or lies nothing matters, when all that is aired it can be very damaging,” says Vindu Dara Singh, winner of the third season of the reality show in 2009.

The 13th season of Bigg Boss that saw Late Siddharth Shukla as the winner, was a peculiar one as a major portion of the show focused on love-angles inside the house which led to discussions of personal life of many contestants like Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and Arhaan Khan among others leaving them embarrassed in front of the entire nation. The most serious controversy of all was Arhaan Khan’s “deception” about his personal life that was “exposed” by the show host and after the “revelations”, his relationship with Rashami Desai ended, and they later engaged in an ugly public spat over financial and personal matters.

Then, Paras Chhabra faced public humiliation primarily concerning his personal life, specifically the details of his relationship with his then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri being revealed on National television and when Chhabra attempted to justify his actions he was perceived as using an inappropriate tone with the host and was repeatedly told to "keep his voice down". Chhabra refused to speak when contacted. In the previous season, Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra was constantly taunted for not being able to maintain relationships in the Bigg Boss house and in his real life too. Anupama fame Gaurav Khanna in the current season is constantly poked and attacked over his career and profession while also calling him fake and being image conscious.

Unfair evictions, biased and “undeserving” winners are some of the other reasons why celebrities wouldn’t like to enter the show. “Every time when people ask me who would be the winner and every time I take a name but that contestant never wins and fans of the winner start trolling me and I am like what the hell,” says Singh sounding angry.

Actor-model Anuj Sachdeva, who has been offered the show a few times and who has come out in support of his friend and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna over fake allegations by his co-contestants Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhat and Tanya Mittal, says, “Apart from the show’s biased nature and unfairness there is nothing that stops me from coming on the show not even if my personal life is discussed. But yes, they should be able to afford me. I don’t need to act in a certain way. If you want me to come in front of people and show the side that they haven’t seen you have to pay me for that. Being from the entertainment industry I will try to entertain the audience. I can control myself even over personal issues but how will it be possible for me to control if they are biased towards certain contestants?"

Defending his friend, Anuj says, "I have known Gaurav for over 15 years, he is not acting or playing a character. He has not uttered a single abuse or cuss word in his entire life. He loves his job, his work, he is one of those who likes being on set. It is very weird; it is such a big show that the channel brags about and on the other hand they themselves keep changing their rules that suit them.”

Sachdeva continues, “Whether celebrities would be interested in doing the show depends upon each individual’s situation. Someone who is not living in Mumbai, or who has not done much as an actor, or as an influencer… they are at a stage where they want to prove themselves."

He opines that the show is a boon for the budding talents but somebody who is fairly successful his stake would be different. Someone who wants to kickstart their career after a slump may also consider it.

"There are also those who would want to whitewash their image, for instance, Amaal Malik. His attitude is he has done a favour by coming on the show but the audience is no fool. Then there is Shehbaz Badesha (his sister Shehnaaz Gill was a contestant in Season 13) for him it is a perfect opportunity to showcase his comic side. Right now, the main fight is between a common man and a nepo kid who is getting away even by abusing the makers, production house Endemol and the creative team. The makers don’t have the guts to call him out. If it was any other contestant abusing Endemol they would have dealt with strictly," says Sachdeva.

It is highly unlikely to be spared of humiliating situations inside the Bigg Boss house, say most ex-contestants.

“You will be torn to pieces how much you try to avoid a tricky situation and therefore a lot of celebrities and actors from my time are not willing to participate because they have seen controversies tumbling out. You can’t be acting for three months, you can’t put up a different face, your real side will come out at some point, they will poke you to that level, keep pushing you if they feel you are not revealing your true self," says Kamya Panjabi, who appeared on Bigg Boss 7.

"You can’t imagine when and how your patience would be tested. And you can’t call anything unfair as the contract is drafted that way. They will save or evict through contestants or live audiences. Situations are deliberately created so that you lose your self-control and become frustrated. And you can’t complain that the makers are cheating because when you as a contestant cheat to become the captain or help your friend become the captain then you are not stopped from doing that. The mind games of Bigg Boss can drain you but it is written in the contract they will play games to make the show entertaining, make it work, anything that will help them grab the TRPs,” says Kamya.

And even as predictable situations, forced content, silly fights and presence of non-celebrities are resulting in fluctuating TRPs, the show goes on. After about two weeks, Bigg Boss 19 too will find its winner. “TRPs may have gone down but there are people who are addicted to the show. There is a huge fan base, you can’t take them away from the show,” says Vindu Dara Singh. “Bigg Boss has become a brand now and it will continue. The show is very close to the channel. TRP or no TRP, money or no money, the show must go on," says Panjabi.