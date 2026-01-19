ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 And Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winners Divya Ganesh, Gilli Nata Take Home Rs 50 Lakh Each And Brand-New Car

The Tamil season commenced on 5th October 2025, with 20 contestants and additional four wildcard entries. After many days of emotional conflicts and challenging tasks, four contestants - Ganesh, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair - finally reached the grand finale. Sabarinathan finished as runner-up, while Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair finished second and third runner-up, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 concluded with actress Divya Ganesh lifting the winner's trophy. The show was hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, marking his second season as host after taking over from Kamal Haasan, who hosted the first seven seasons since 2017.

Hyderabad: The two of the most watched shows in South India Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 concluded on a high note on Sunday. The season ended with deserving winners lifting the trophy after having gone through tedious tasks, emotional turmoil in the past month to bag the title. Kichcha Sudeep announced Gilli Nata as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, while Vijay Sethupathi handed over the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 trophy to Divya Ganesh in the grand finale.

The grand finale was telecast live on Vijay Television and streamed on JioHotstar on Sunday evening. The finale was filled with music, dance, and emotional speeches. Earlier in the week, folk singer Gana Vinoth Kumar exited the show after choosing the money box task and took home Rs 18 lakh.

Divya Ganesh began her acting career in 2015 with the Tamil serial Keladi Kanmani. She later acted in popular shows like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Lakshmi Vandhachu, Baakiyalakshmi, Sumangali, and Chellamma. She also appeared on Telugu TV with Bhagyarekha, which aired in 2019.

Gilli Nata Wins Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep, was held on Sunday and aired on Colors Kannada, with live streaming on JioHotstar. Popular entertainer Gilli Nata won the trophy, a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris car.

Out of the 24 contestants who entered the house on September 25, only six finalists reached the finale. The top six runners for the trophy were Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Kavya Shaiva, 'Mutant' Raghu, and Rakshita Shetty. During the finale, Dhanush was eliminated first, followed by Raghu and Kavya. Rakshita Shetty exited just before the winner was announced and finished as the first runner-up.

After winning, Gilli Nata thanked his fans and gave them a "big salute" for their constant support. His journey has been inspiring. Nata first gained popularity in Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4, where he finished as the first runner-up. He later showed his versatility in Dance Karnataka Dance, winning the Best Entertainer Award. He also worked in actor Darshan's film Devil, which helped him grow further as a performer.