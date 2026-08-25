Bigg Boss 20: Will Viral Protest Video Star Rhiya Ahir Enter Salman Khan's Show? Fans Get The Final Say
Rhiya Ahir, who went viral during student protests, could enter Bigg Boss 20, but fans must vote between her and Punjabi actor Love Gill.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 25, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rhiya Ahir, who recently grabbed attention after a video of her standing in front of a police van during student protests went viral, could soon be seen inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. However, there is a catch. Her entry is not confirmed yet, as viewers have been given the power to decide whether she or Punjabi actor Love Gill will enter the show.
Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, and ahead of the new season, host Salman Khan has brought back the 'Fans Ka Faisla' concept. Under this format, two potential contestants are put before the audience, with fans deciding who deserves a place in the house. This time, the choice is between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill. Viewers can vote for their preferred contestant on the JioHotstar app. The person who receives the highest number of votes will enter the Bigg Boss house as an official contestant.
🚨 BIGG BOSS 20 VOTING UPDATE!— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 25, 2026
Fans will decide who enters the #BiggBoss20 house between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill!
Voting lines are OPEN on the JioHotstar app.
Voting closes 2nd September, 11:59 PM.
Who do you want to see inside the house? 👀#BBTak pic.twitter.com/0h9zjjWuMx
Who is Rhiya Ahir?
Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old model, entrepreneur and social media personality. She recently became a talking point on social media after a video from a protest in Mumbai went viral. Ahir was reportedly among those who intervened when protesters were being taken away by the police. In the widely shared video, she can be seen standing with her arms spread out in front of a police van. The incident took place during protests linked to the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation over an alleged NEET paper leak.
🚨Rhiya Ahir, who went viral after the video of her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van during the student/NEET protests, is now to participate for #BiggBoss20. Did she use a students’ protest as a launchpad for personal publicity?— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 25, 2026
Meanwhile, Love Gill has worked across… pic.twitter.com/fJtnXVH7dO
The moment quickly caught the attention of social media users and brought Ahir a new wave of visibility. She currently has around 324K followers on Instagram and has also featured in music videos. Her recent appearance was in the song Dilbara. But modelling and music videos are not the only things on Ahir's profile. She is also an entrepreneur and founded Rhiyasat, a luxury handcrafted apparel label. The brand works with Indian artisans and focuses on locally crafted clothing.
Rhiya Ahir vs Love Gill: Who will enter Bigg Boss 20?
Ahir is competing against Love Gill for the audience vote. Gill is a Punjabi model and actor known for her work in the television show Tu Patang Main Dor. She has also appeared in Punjabi films such as Haterz, Shakkar Paare, Vekhi Ja Chhedi Na, Furlow and Hanji Kaun? Gill also has a strong social media following, with around 600K followers on Instagram.
🚨 BIGG BOSS 20 RUMOURED/APPROACHED CONTESTANTS 🚨— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 18, 2026
Mostly Conf:
☆ Geeta Basra
☆ Rajat Bedi
☆ Niti Taylor
☆ Kushal Tanwar
☆ Anjali Arora
☆ Elnaaz Norouzi
☆ Showik Chakraborty
Rumoured:
☆ Sanaya Irani
☆ Mohit Sehgal
☆ Gia Manek
☆ Mahhi Vij
☆ Pranali Rathod
☆ Aashay…
The format is not entirely new for Bigg Boss viewers. The 'Fans Ka Faisla' concept was introduced in the previous season as well. In Bigg Boss 19, viewers had to choose between content creator Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. Mridul won the vote and entered the house during the premiere, while Shehbaz later returned as a wildcard contestant in the third week. This year, the decision once again rests with the audience. One of Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill is guaranteed to enter the house based on the voting result.
#RhiyaAhir ko Bigg Boss 20 ke ghar ka sadasya banana hai? Toh voting lines khul chuki hain, vote karo JioHotstar app par!— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 25, 2026
Voting lines close on 2nd September, 11:59 PM.
Vote karo #JioHotstar app par.#BiggBoss #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/obZtCTYj0Y
What to expect from Bigg Boss 20
The upcoming season already promises a few changes to the familiar format. Salman Khan's trailer introduced the concept of 'Extra Jeevan Daan', suggesting that contestants could receive an additional chance in the game. Several names, including Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel and Jannat Zubair, have also been rumoured to be part of the season, although the final contestant list will be revealed by the makers.