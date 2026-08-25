ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20: Will Viral Protest Video Star Rhiya Ahir Enter Salman Khan's Show? Fans Get The Final Say

Salman Khan and Rhiya Ahir ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Rhiya Ahir, who recently grabbed attention after a video of her standing in front of a police van during student protests went viral, could soon be seen inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. However, there is a catch. Her entry is not confirmed yet, as viewers have been given the power to decide whether she or Punjabi actor Love Gill will enter the show. Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, and ahead of the new season, host Salman Khan has brought back the 'Fans Ka Faisla' concept. Under this format, two potential contestants are put before the audience, with fans deciding who deserves a place in the house. This time, the choice is between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill. Viewers can vote for their preferred contestant on the JioHotstar app. The person who receives the highest number of votes will enter the Bigg Boss house as an official contestant. Who is Rhiya Ahir? Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old model, entrepreneur and social media personality. She recently became a talking point on social media after a video from a protest in Mumbai went viral. Ahir was reportedly among those who intervened when protesters were being taken away by the police. In the widely shared video, she can be seen standing with her arms spread out in front of a police van. The incident took place during protests linked to the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation over an alleged NEET paper leak.