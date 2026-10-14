Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Nakul Dhull? Controversies, Fight With Gullu And Calls For His Eviction Explained
Bigg Boss 20 wildcard entrant Nakul Dhull's physical fight with Gullu sparks eviction demands, pre-planned attack allegations and sarcastic dig from Elvish Yadav.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed a major confrontation just days after the entry of wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull. The social media influencer, who is also known as Mitthu Don, got into a physical altercation with fellow contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. The incident left housemates furious, with several contestants questioning Nakul's behaviour and demanding his eviction.
Meanwhile, speculation about whether the fight was planned has added another layer of controversy to the incident. Nakul's future on the show remains uncertain, as the makers have yet to confirm reports of his eviction.
Who is Nakul Dhull?
Nakul Dhull is a social media influencer from Haryana who is popularly known as Mitthu Don. He has built a following through gym videos, humorous reels, memes and content inspired by Haryanvi culture. His social media presence has attracted more than a million followers. However, his entry into Bigg Boss 20 has also brought renewed attention to some of his controversial remarks.
Old videos of the influencer have circulated online, including a clip in which he reportedly referred to women as the "inferior gender". His remarks drew criticism on social media, with viewers questioning the decision to bring him onto the reality show. His conduct inside the house has now put him at the centre of another controversy.
What happened between Nakul Dhull and Gullu?
The confrontation reportedly began after Qazi Touqeer made remarks about ScoutOP, including referring to an earlier incident in which he had allegedly spat into Scout's ear. Nakul took offence to the discussion and informed Scout about what had been said. Nakul, Scout and other housemates subsequently confronted Qazi. During the argument, Qazi defended his remarks as a joke and asked Gullu to intervene and calm Nakul down.
However, the situation escalated when Gullu attempted to step in. A heated exchange followed, with remarks between the two adding to the tension. Nakul then charged at Gullu and pushed him, prompting Gullu to retaliate. The argument turned into a physical scuffle, during which Nakul reportedly tore Gullu's sweater. Other contestants rushed to separate them.
Actress Mahhi Vij was among those who reacted strongly to the incident. She confronted Nakul and demanded his eviction, while some contestants said they no longer felt safe around him. The episode ended with Bigg Boss summoning the contestants to the living room and reprimanding them over the incident. The confrontation was described as a serious violation of the show's rules, leaving Nakul's position in the house uncertain.
Was Nakul Dhull's clash with Gullu linked to their alleged outside rivalry?
The possibility of a planned confrontation has become a major talking point following the fight. Gullu's team has questioned whether Nakul entered the house with the intention of targeting him because of their alleged outside rivalry. During the confrontation, Nakul reportedly brought up an earlier controversy involving Gullu's association with Elvish Yadav. He taunted Gullu over a trip to Goa, suggesting that he ran away when people from Nakul's circle arrived to confront Elvish's camp.
The Nakul vs Gullu clash was incredibly intense, but it really showed us who respects the #BiggBoss20 platform! While Nakul unfortunately let the heat of the moment take over, we have to appreciate Gullu’s composure. He knew exactly where to draw the line because he truly understands the value of being on this show! 👏 Sometimes, keeping your cool is the biggest victory. #BB20 #Gullu #NakulDhull #Biggboss #SiddharthKannan— Siddharth R Kannan (@sidkannan) October 13, 2026
The remark brought their alleged outside differences into the argument, prompting further speculation about whether the conflict had been building before Nakul entered the house. Mahhi's remark that Nakul had been looking for an opportunity to hit Gullu also fuelled these suspicions. While the allegations have gained attention online, the show's makers have not commented on the matter.
What did Gullu's team say about the fight?
Gullu's team has strongly criticised the incident, questioning how someone involved in an alleged outside rivalry could enter the house and get into a physical confrontation with him. In a statement shared on Instagram, the team alleged that Nakul had entered with a plan to target Gullu. "This is so unfair. How are people like this even allowed to enter the house in the first place, and for what reason?" the team wrote, demanding answers from the makers and calling for Nakul's eviction.
Elvish Yadav extends support to Gullu
Elvish, who won Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 in 2023, also reacted to the physical altercation between Nakul and Gullu. For the unversed, Gullu was part of Elvish's gang on MTV Roadies XX and emerged as a winner under his leadership. Publicly supporting his team member from the stunt based reality show, Elvish took a sarcastic dig at the situation, and wrote, "Itne time baad aaj biggboss dekha. Rules change hogye shayad ab jo pitra hai usi ko bahar karre hai. Sad. #BiggBoss20."
Itne time baad aaj biggboss dekha Rules change hogye shayad ab jo pitra hai usi ko bahar karre hai. Sad #BiggBoss20— Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) October 13, 2026
Will Nakul Dhull be evicted from Bigg Boss 20?
Reports circulating on social media have claimed that Nakul was asked to leave the show following the physical altercation. However, the show's makers have not officially confirmed these claims. With contestants demanding action and Gullu's team calling for his removal, the incident has put Nakul's future on the show in doubt.
For now, viewers are waiting for an official announcement. Whether Nakul will be evicted or face another consequence remains unclear, but the physical confrontation has become one of the biggest talking points of Bigg Boss 20.