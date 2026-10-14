ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Nakul Dhull? Controversies, Fight With Gullu And Calls For His Eviction Explained

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed a major confrontation just days after the entry of wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull. The social media influencer, who is also known as Mitthu Don, got into a physical altercation with fellow contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. The incident left housemates furious, with several contestants questioning Nakul's behaviour and demanding his eviction.

Meanwhile, speculation about whether the fight was planned has added another layer of controversy to the incident. Nakul's future on the show remains uncertain, as the makers have yet to confirm reports of his eviction.

Who is Nakul Dhull?

Nakul Dhull is a social media influencer from Haryana who is popularly known as Mitthu Don. He has built a following through gym videos, humorous reels, memes and content inspired by Haryanvi culture. His social media presence has attracted more than a million followers. However, his entry into Bigg Boss 20 has also brought renewed attention to some of his controversial remarks.

Old videos of the influencer have circulated online, including a clip in which he reportedly referred to women as the "inferior gender". His remarks drew criticism on social media, with viewers questioning the decision to bring him onto the reality show. His conduct inside the house has now put him at the centre of another controversy.

What happened between Nakul Dhull and Gullu?

The confrontation reportedly began after Qazi Touqeer made remarks about ScoutOP, including referring to an earlier incident in which he had allegedly spat into Scout's ear. Nakul took offence to the discussion and informed Scout about what had been said. Nakul, Scout and other housemates subsequently confronted Qazi. During the argument, Qazi defended his remarks as a joke and asked Gullu to intervene and calm Nakul down.

However, the situation escalated when Gullu attempted to step in. A heated exchange followed, with remarks between the two adding to the tension. Nakul then charged at Gullu and pushed him, prompting Gullu to retaliate. The argument turned into a physical scuffle, during which Nakul reportedly tore Gullu's sweater. Other contestants rushed to separate them.

Actress Mahhi Vij was among those who reacted strongly to the incident. She confronted Nakul and demanded his eviction, while some contestants said they no longer felt safe around him. The episode ended with Bigg Boss summoning the contestants to the living room and reprimanding them over the incident. The confrontation was described as a serious violation of the show's rules, leaving Nakul's position in the house uncertain.

Was Nakul Dhull's clash with Gullu linked to their alleged outside rivalry?