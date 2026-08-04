ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Teaser: Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Reality Show? Salman Khan's Karan Arjun Hint Fuels Buzz

Hyderabad: The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is finally over. The makers have unveiled the first teaser of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Tuesday, August 4. The new season will premiere on September 6. While the teaser gives a glimpse of the show’s new theme, it is Salman Khan’s mysterious Karan Arjun reference that has caught the attention of fans.

The teaser begins with Salman Khan making a grand entry alongside a horse before dropping a cryptic dialogue. He says, "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!" The promo does not explain what the line means, and leaves viewers to decode the hidden clue. A visual hint at the end of the teaser further suggests that there is a mystery waiting to unfold this season.

Sharing his excitement for the 20th season, Salman Khan said, "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there’s a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we’ve seen before. The first hint is already out there; you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins."