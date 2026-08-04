Bigg Boss 20 Teaser: Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Reality Show? Salman Khan's Karan Arjun Hint Fuels Buzz
Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of Bigg Boss 20, teasing a mysterious Karan Arjun twist that has fans speculating about Shah Rukh Khan's possible involvement.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is finally over. The makers have unveiled the first teaser of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Tuesday, August 4. The new season will premiere on September 6. While the teaser gives a glimpse of the show’s new theme, it is Salman Khan’s mysterious Karan Arjun reference that has caught the attention of fans.
The teaser begins with Salman Khan making a grand entry alongside a horse before dropping a cryptic dialogue. He says, "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!" The promo does not explain what the line means, and leaves viewers to decode the hidden clue. A visual hint at the end of the teaser further suggests that there is a mystery waiting to unfold this season.
Sharing his excitement for the 20th season, Salman Khan said, "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there’s a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we’ve seen before. The first hint is already out there; you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins."
Soon after the teaser was released, fans began sharing their views on social media. Many believe Salman’s Karan Arjun dialogue could be a hint that former contestants will return to the house. Some users also guessed that contestants may enter the game in pairs or that the season could have two winners.
Another theory that has grabbed attention is the possible appearance of Shah Rukh Khan. Since Karan Arjun starred both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, several fans are wondering whether the Bollywood King could join Salman for the grand premiere or even make a special appearance during the season. However, the makers have not confirmed any such plans.
Apart from the teaser, the makers also announced the premiere schedule. Bigg Boss 20 will begin on September 6 and will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM before airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.
The official list of contestants is still under wraps, but several celebrities are rumoured to have been approached for the show. Names doing the rounds include Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Arjun Bijlani, Ram Kapoor, Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Faiz Baloch, Bhavya Singh, Maxternn, Dushyant Kukreja, Shreya Kalra, Showik Chakraborty, and Sunil Pal. However, the makers are yet to reveal the final lineup.
The previous season of the reality show ended with television actor Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy and taking home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.