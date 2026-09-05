Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Gets Irritated With Paparazzi; Makers Drop Contestants Teaser
Salman Khan kickstarted shoot for Bigg Boss 20 on September 4. The latest season is set to premiere this Sunday on JioHotstar and Colors.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Salman Khan has officially begun shooting for the much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 20. A video from the shoot has surfaced online wherein the 60-year-old superstar was visibly irritated with the paparazzi at one point during the photocall. Meanwhile, the makers have also dropped teaser videos of a few contestants who will soon enter the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss is all set to return for its latest season with Salman returning as the host of the captive reality show. In a video from the premiere episode shoot, the actor can be seen posing for the paparazzi while asking them to maintain distance from the stage. When the photographers gathered and chaos continued, he told them, “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai” (This is not my job. I don't need to come in front of the camera). Towards the end of the clip, when the paparazzi continued asking him to pose, the actor appeared irritated and responded with an irritated tone saying, “Photos… photos… photos.”
What exactly triggered him is not clear. Despite minor friction, the actor nevertheless posed with the paps and also obliged them with selfies.
For his debut appearance on the Bigg Boss 20 sets, Salman opted for a cowboy-inspired look. He wore a dark brown leather cowboy hat, along with a navy T-shirt which he paired with an olive-green vest. A pair of denims, a silver-accented belt and his trademark turquoise bracelet rounded off the look.
Talking about Salman's association with Bigg Boss, the superstar has been the face of the show ever since he took over as host with Season 4 in 2010, replacing Amitabh Bachchan.
While the official list of contestants has not yet been announced, several names are circulating online. Amid growing buzz around Bigg Boss 20 contestants, makers have teased viewers with videos of contestants and asked them to guess who they could be. Netizens are sure that one of the glimpses is actor Kanika Mann while they believe the other is Badshah's former actor wife Isha Rikhi.
Earlier, the makers gave fans a glimpse of the new season’s grand setup, and it is clear that they have introduced several fresh elements to make the house more intriguing than ever. While the familiar Bigg Boss house staples remain intact, the latest design is apparently built around the idea of duality. Bigg Boss 20 will be available for streaming daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM, with its television broadcast on Colors TV starting at 10:30 PM.