ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Gets Irritated With Paparazzi; Makers Drop Contestants Teaser

Hyderabad: Salman Khan has officially begun shooting for the much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 20. A video from the shoot has surfaced online wherein the 60-year-old superstar was visibly irritated with the paparazzi at one point during the photocall. Meanwhile, the makers have also dropped teaser videos of a few contestants who will soon enter the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss is all set to return for its latest season with Salman returning as the host of the captive reality show. In a video from the premiere episode shoot, the actor can be seen posing for the paparazzi while asking them to maintain distance from the stage. When the photographers gathered and chaos continued, he told them, “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai” (This is not my job. I don't need to come in front of the camera). Towards the end of the clip, when the paparazzi continued asking him to pose, the actor appeared irritated and responded with an irritated tone saying, “Photos… photos… photos.”

What exactly triggered him is not clear. Despite minor friction, the actor nevertheless posed with the paps and also obliged them with selfies.