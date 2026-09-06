ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Premieres Tonight: Reported Contestants, Theme, Timing And More About Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. Salman Khan is back with a brand-new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 20 premieres tonight, September 6, and excitement is already high among fans. The new season promises a fresh mix of celebrity contestants, unexpected twists and a visually striking house.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the complete list of participants, several names have been doing the rounds ahead of the grand premiere. From Olympic boxer Mary Kom and television actor Mahhi Vij to reality star Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and singer Qazi Touqeer, the rumoured lineup has created plenty of buzz.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss 20 will stream on JioHotstar from 9 pm, while the show will air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm. Salman Khan will officially introduce the contestants during the grand premiere episode on Sunday night.

Reported Bigg Boss 20 contestants

Several celebrities are rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. Here are some of the names making headlines:

MC Mary Kom

The Olympic medal-winning boxer and former Member of Parliament is among the biggest names reportedly joining the show. If confirmed, her entry will bring a strong personality to the house.

Mahhi Vij

Popular television actor Mahhi Vij is also said to be entering the show. Known for her work in shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, she has been one of the most talked-about names ahead of the premiere.

Isha Rikhi