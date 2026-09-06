Bigg Boss 20 Premieres Tonight: Reported Contestants, Theme, Timing And More About Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 20 premieres tonight with Salman Khan as host, bringing celebrity contestants, a duality-based theme, new lifelines and a surreal house design.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 6, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. Salman Khan is back with a brand-new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 20 premieres tonight, September 6, and excitement is already high among fans. The new season promises a fresh mix of celebrity contestants, unexpected twists and a visually striking house.
While the makers are yet to officially reveal the complete list of participants, several names have been doing the rounds ahead of the grand premiere. From Olympic boxer Mary Kom and television actor Mahhi Vij to reality star Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and singer Qazi Touqeer, the rumoured lineup has created plenty of buzz.
Swagat nahi karoge @SalmanKhan ka? 😎#BiggBoss starts 6th September on #JioHotstar at 9PM and COLORS TV at 10:30PM#BiggBoss #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/EQRo40xWJ5— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 5, 2026
When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?
Bigg Boss 20 will stream on JioHotstar from 9 pm, while the show will air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm. Salman Khan will officially introduce the contestants during the grand premiere episode on Sunday night.
Grand Premiere hoga aur bhi shaandaar jab aayenge #Nirahua phir ek baar!#BiggBoss starts 6th September on #JioHotstar at 9PM and #ColorsTv at 10:30PM#BiggBoss #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/m3a14yPr2I— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 5, 2026
Reported Bigg Boss 20 contestants
Several celebrities are rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. Here are some of the names making headlines:
MC Mary Kom
The Olympic medal-winning boxer and former Member of Parliament is among the biggest names reportedly joining the show. If confirmed, her entry will bring a strong personality to the house.
Mahhi Vij
Popular television actor Mahhi Vij is also said to be entering the show. Known for her work in shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, she has been one of the most talked-about names ahead of the premiere.
Isha Rikhi
Punjabi actor and model Isha Rikhi is one of the prominent names reportedly joining Bigg Boss 20. She is known for her work in Punjabi films and made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade. Isha has also been making headlines recently over her personal life after her divorce from rapper Badshah.
Kanika Mann
Kanika Mann became popular with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega and later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is also among the reported contestants.
Amrapali Dubey
One of the popular faces in Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali Dubey is expected to bring her strong fan following and screen presence to the reality show.
Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu
Reality show star Gullu is known for his competitive nature and popularity among young viewers. He is also being linked to Bigg Boss 20.
Qazi Touqeer
The winner of the popular singing reality show Fame Gurukul, Qazi Touqeer could make his return to reality television with Bigg Boss 20.
Rhiti Tiwari
Singer and musician Rhiti Tiwari, who is also Manoj Tiwari's daughter, has been making headlines after appearing in a Bigg Boss promo with her father.
Tiwari legacy ko aage badhane Bigg Boss mein aarahi hai #RhitiTiwari ❤️#BiggBoss starts 6th September on #JioHotstar at 9PM and #ColorsTv at 10:30PM#BiggBoss #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/uzDigRgWej— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 5, 2026
Other reported names
Other celebrities rumoured to be part of the season include Aman Gandhi, Aasif Khan, Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh, Lovepreet Gill, Rhiya Ahir, Yung DSA, Tanmay Singh aka Scout and Rohed Khan. The final contestant list, however, will be revealed during the premiere.
Aap iss jhalak se convince ho gaye ya hum aur bole 🤪#BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and #ColorsTv #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/f4s5sTuHEh— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 4, 2026
What is the theme of Bigg Boss 20?
The new season is built around the idea of duality and is being promoted with the theme 'Tathas-Two'. The makers have introduced the concept of an extra lifeline, which could play an important role in the game. Contestants will reportedly get a chance to win either a 'vardaan' or a 'jeevandaan', giving them an extra advantage during their journey in the house. The mysterious 2X room and Room No. 20 are also expected to bring new twists to the game.
Agla hangout spot? Mil gaya, meri jaan! 😎✨— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 3, 2026
#BiggBoss starts 6th September on #JioHotstar at 9pm and #ColorsTV at 10:30pm#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/FgCgFF1SOo
Inside the new Bigg Boss house
The Bigg Boss 20 house has been designed like a surreal world inspired by fantasy. Spread across around 10,000 square feet, the house includes unusual elements such as giant snakes, an octopus, a chameleon and mysterious doors. A giant teapot has been turned into a couch, while an octopus holding chess pieces adds a touch of strategy to the design. A hot-air balloon has also been transformed into a seating area.
The kitchen has been designed like a food truck and carries the title 'BB Food Truck'. The house also has a swimming pool, lawn and workout space. With a new theme, exciting lineup of contestants and the promise of extra lifelines, Bigg Boss 20 is set to begin its journey tonight with Salman Khan once again taking charge as the host.