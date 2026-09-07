ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Highlights: Salman Khan Tells Isha Rikhi To Move On And Rhiya Ahir Loses Public Vote; Meet 16 Contestants

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss is back with its milestone 20th season. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 welcomed a diverse mix of actors, athletes, singers, digital creators, gamers and reality television stars into the house on its grand premiere night.

However, the premiere was not just about introducing the contestants. From Salman Khan advising Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi to move on from her past relationship to Love Gill winning a public vote against Rhiya Ahir, the opening episode came packed with emotional moments and surprises. This season, 17 contestants have entered the new Vardaan house, with the makers promising an exciting new twist through the theme of "extra jeevan daan". The promos have also hinted at an element of duality, summed up by Salman with the phrase "Tathas-Two" and the tagline, "Ek se bhale do."

Bigg Boss 20 Final 17 Contestants

Kanika Mann was introduced as the first contestant of the season. The popular television actor is known for shows including Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Naagin 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Salman also revealed during the premiere that his mother is a fan of Kanika.

The second contestant, Aasif Khan, brought an emotional story to the stage. Known for projects such as Panchayat, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Aasif spoke about his journey from working as a junior artiste to becoming a recognised actor. He also revealed that he had worked as a junior artiste in Salman Khan's film Ready.

Singer Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer entered as the third contestant. Qazi became a household name after winning the reality show Fame Gurukul and has also lent his voice to songs including Afghan Jalebi.

The fourth contestant, Isha Rikhi, had one of the most emotional conversations of the night. The Punjabi actor recently made headlines after announcing her separation from rapper Badshah. During her interaction with Salman, Isha spoke about heartbreak and losing trust in relationships. Salman advised her to leave the past behind and focus on the future. "Jo bhi hua usko chodhdo. Move on," he told her.