Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Highlights: Salman Khan Tells Isha Rikhi To Move On And Rhiya Ahir Loses Public Vote; Meet 16 Contestants
Bigg Boss 20 began with Salman Khan advising Isha Rikhi to move on, while Love Gill won a public vote against Rhiya Ahir.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss is back with its milestone 20th season. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 welcomed a diverse mix of actors, athletes, singers, digital creators, gamers and reality television stars into the house on its grand premiere night.
However, the premiere was not just about introducing the contestants. From Salman Khan advising Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi to move on from her past relationship to Love Gill winning a public vote against Rhiya Ahir, the opening episode came packed with emotional moments and surprises. This season, 17 contestants have entered the new Vardaan house, with the makers promising an exciting new twist through the theme of "extra jeevan daan". The promos have also hinted at an element of duality, summed up by Salman with the phrase "Tathas-Two" and the tagline, "Ek se bhale do."
Bigg Boss 20 Final 17 Contestants
Kanika Mann was introduced as the first contestant of the season. The popular television actor is known for shows including Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Naagin 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Salman also revealed during the premiere that his mother is a fan of Kanika.
The second contestant, Aasif Khan, brought an emotional story to the stage. Known for projects such as Panchayat, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Aasif spoke about his journey from working as a junior artiste to becoming a recognised actor. He also revealed that he had worked as a junior artiste in Salman Khan's film Ready.
Singer Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer entered as the third contestant. Qazi became a household name after winning the reality show Fame Gurukul and has also lent his voice to songs including Afghan Jalebi.
The fourth contestant, Isha Rikhi, had one of the most emotional conversations of the night. The Punjabi actor recently made headlines after announcing her separation from rapper Badshah. During her interaction with Salman, Isha spoke about heartbreak and losing trust in relationships. Salman advised her to leave the past behind and focus on the future. "Jo bhi hua usko chodhdo. Move on," he told her.
The host also reminded her that everyone goes through heartbreak at some point, asking, "Ek breakup ho gaya toh kya hua? Ek breakup se itna rona dhona? Kiska breakup nahi hua hai?" Isha chose not to take the name of her former partner during the conversation, with Salman supporting her decision and once again encouraging her to move forward.
The fifth contestant was Bhojpuri cinema star Aamrapali Dubey, often regarded as one of the biggest female stars in the industry. Known for films such as Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2 and Border, Aamrapali received a special send-off from her frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.
Austrian actor and model Rohed Khan entered as the sixth contestant. He has worked in Hindi and international projects, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tejas and Sarzameen.
The next entry came with a public vote twist. Punjabi actor and model Love Gill faced Rhiya Ahir, who gained viral attention during the NEET protest, in a face-off for a place inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Love Gill won the public vote, earning her place in the competition and ousting Rhiya on the premiere night itself.
Rhiya Ahir vs Love Gill ⚠️🚨💥👁️ #biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/MHvtTnliIf— Bigg Boss 20 Khabri 👁️ (@BB20Khabri) September 6, 2026
Love, whose real name is Lovepreet Kaur Gill, has worked in music videos, television and Punjabi films. She gained attention after appearing in Karan Aujla's music video Facts and later featured in projects including Tu Patang Main Dor, Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Pareshan and Kulche Chole.
Boxing legend Mary Kom entered as the eighth contestant. The six-time World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist received a special video message from actor Priyanka Chopra, who played her in the 2014 biopic Mary Kom. Priyanka wished her luck and jokingly warned the other contestants about Mary's powerful knockouts.
Rapper Harsh Vijay Machare, better known as Yung DSA, also joined the lineup. The Pune-based artist has made his mark in the desi hip-hop scene and is known for tracks such as YEDA YUNG, Maaf Kar and Chala Kalti.
Popular gamer Tanmay Singh, better known as ScoutOP, is also one of the contestants. One of India's most recognisable gaming personalities, Scout rose to fame through PUBG Mobile and BGMI and has represented esports teams including Team IND, Team SouL, Fnatic and Orange Rock.
Actor and content creator Arishfa Khan was also introduced as a contestant. She began her career as a child artiste and appeared in shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Uttaran, Meri Durga and Papa By Chance. She is now also a major social media personality.
The lineup further includes television actor Aman Gandhi, who has featured in Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka.
Reality television personality Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, also entered the house after winning several reality shows.
Actor and model Uditi Singh is another contestant this season. She has appeared in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan and has also worked in the fashion and entertainment industries.
Singer-songwriter Rhiti Tiwari entered the house with her father, actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, accompanying her on stage. Salman also recalled Manoj's memorable stint on Bigg Boss 4 during their interaction.
The final contestant of the season was television actor Mahhi Vij. Best known for Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu, Mahhi revealed that her children encouraged her to take up the reality show.
With a former Olympic champion, established television stars, Bhojpuri cinema's leading face, digital creators, rappers and gamers now under one roof, Bigg Boss 20 has started with a diverse and unpredictable lineup. The emotional entry of Isha Rikhi, Love Gill's victory over Rhiya Ahir and the arrival of Mary Kom have already given viewers plenty to talk about. Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.