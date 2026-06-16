ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20: Is Rapper Santy Sharma Joining Salman Khan's Reality Show As A Contestant? What Does The Buzz Say

Hyderabad: As excitement around Bigg Boss 20 continues to build, one name that has repeatedly surfaced in online discussions is rapper Santy Sharma. While the makers of Salman Khan's reality show have not officially announced the contestant list, social media pages, fan forums, and entertainment portals have mentioned Sharma as a possible participant.

The speculation has sparked curiosity among viewers who are now asking a simple question: Who exactly is Santy Sharma?

Born on September 9, 1996, Santy Sharma hails from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He is regarded by many music lovers as one of the early independent rappers from the state. Sharma began recording music around 2014 and gradually built a presence in the Hindi independent music scene.

Over the years, he has worked as a rapper, vocalist, songwriter, composer, and record producer. Some of his known tracks include Suni Suni Sadko, Udaan, and Koshish Meri. Through independent releases and digital platforms, he has managed to attract listeners beyond his home state and establish a growing fan base.

Why Is Santy Sharma in the News?

Apart from music, Sharma has recently grabbed headlines due to several online controversies and public statements. One of the most talked-about incidents involved his criticism of the viral Cockroach Janta Party trend. Sharma described it as "internet drama" and urged young people to verify information before blindly following online movements. His comments triggered heated debates on social media and significantly increased his visibility.