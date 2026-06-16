Bigg Boss 20: Is Rapper Santy Sharma Joining Salman Khan's Reality Show As A Contestant? What Does The Buzz Say
Independent rapper Santy Sharma is trending amid rumours linking him to Bigg Boss 20. Here's a look at his career, controversies and growing popularity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 16, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: As excitement around Bigg Boss 20 continues to build, one name that has repeatedly surfaced in online discussions is rapper Santy Sharma. While the makers of Salman Khan's reality show have not officially announced the contestant list, social media pages, fan forums, and entertainment portals have mentioned Sharma as a possible participant.
The speculation has sparked curiosity among viewers who are now asking a simple question: Who exactly is Santy Sharma?
Born on September 9, 1996, Santy Sharma hails from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He is regarded by many music lovers as one of the early independent rappers from the state. Sharma began recording music around 2014 and gradually built a presence in the Hindi independent music scene.
Over the years, he has worked as a rapper, vocalist, songwriter, composer, and record producer. Some of his known tracks include Suni Suni Sadko, Udaan, and Koshish Meri. Through independent releases and digital platforms, he has managed to attract listeners beyond his home state and establish a growing fan base.
Why Is Santy Sharma in the News?
Apart from music, Sharma has recently grabbed headlines due to several online controversies and public statements. One of the most talked-about incidents involved his criticism of the viral Cockroach Janta Party trend. Sharma described it as "internet drama" and urged young people to verify information before blindly following online movements. His comments triggered heated debates on social media and significantly increased his visibility.
He was also discussed online after publicly supporting rapper Badshah during the controversy surrounding Badshah's song Tateeree. His stance generated mixed reactions, with some users praising his support while others disagreed with his views.
These incidents have helped keep Sharma in the public conversation, making him a recognisable name among digital audiences, a factor that often attracts the attention of reality television producers.
Is Santy Sharma Confirmed for Bigg Boss 20?
As of now, the answer is no. Despite several viral "contestant lists" circulating online, neither the makers of Bigg Boss 20 nor Sharma himself have confirmed his participation. His name is being discussed because of his rising popularity and strong social media engagement. However, until an official announcement arrives, reports claiming Sharma is a confirmed contestant should be treated as speculation.
Bigg Boss 20 and Salman Khan's Return
The buzz surrounding Sharma comes at a time when anticipation for Bigg Boss 20 is already high. Reports suggest that host Salman Khan has set aside weekends from mid-September to December for the reality show while continuing work on his upcoming action film directed by Vamsi Paidipally and starring Nayanthara.
The milestone 20th season is expected to feature a mix of television personalities, social media influencers, reality show stars, and digital creators. Rumoured names include Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Uorfi Javed, Anwez Darbar, Tushar Karwar, Redheemaa, Ruru Thakur, Arbaz Patel, and Bhavya Singh. Producers are reportedly planning a revamped house, bigger challenges, stronger digital integration, and a contestant lineup designed to appeal to younger audiences.