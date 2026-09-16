Bigg Boss 20 Day 9 Highlights: Scout Loses Cool At Arishfa During Captaincy Task, Says 'Yahin Patak Ke Fek Dunga'
Bigg Boss 20 day 9 saw Mahi and Amrapali clash over cooking, Isha open up about her past, and Scout-Arishfa face off during captaincy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 day 9 brought several tense moments inside the house. From a fight over cooking to a heated captaincy task, the contestants found themselves on opposite sides once again. Amid all the drama, Isha Rikhi also opened up about a past relationship while talking to Kanika Mann. Amrapali Dubey, meanwhile, entertained the housemates with an interesting story involving Bhojpuri stars Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.
Mahi Vij And Amrapali Dubey Clash In The Kitchen
The biggest argument of the day started in the kitchen when Mahi Vij questioned the cooking team about the food being prepared. She specifically asked about potatoes being added to the chicken curry. Amrapali, who was part of the cooking team, did not appreciate Mahi's interference. She asked her to let the people assigned to cooking handle the food and suggested that those who were not part of the team should leave the kitchen.
The conversation soon turned into an argument. Mahi walked out angrily and said, "You don't exist for me." Amrapali hit back, asking her not to come and talk to her. The fight did not end there. Their argument continued as other housemates tried to understand what had happened. At one point, both Mahi and Amrapali were heard telling each other to "shut up", taking what started as a disagreement over food to another level.
Isha Opens Up To Kanika About Her Past Relationship
Away from the kitchen drama, Isha had a more serious conversation with Kanika. She opened up about a difficult experience from a past relationship and said she felt she had been cheated emotionally, physically and socially. Isha explained that someone she believed was a "friend" had been hiding another side of the situation. While she did not reveal every detail, her conversation gave Kanika a glimpse into what she had gone through before entering the Bigg Boss house. The conversation also showed a quieter side of Isha as she spoke about the impact of her past relationship.
Amrapali Shares Manoj Tiwari-Ravi Kishan Anecdote
Amrapali also kept the mood light for a while by sharing an amusing incident from the Bhojpuri film industry involving Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan. She recalled an incident from a film shoot when the two actors reportedly had a disagreement while shooting a fight sequence as to who eill hit first. According to Amrapali, the shoot came to a halt as the argument continued.
She said Dinesh stepped in and came up with a rather unusual solution. He asked both actors to punch him and said he would stand between them. Amrapali recalled that the shooting eventually resumed after several hours. The anecdote gave the housemates something to laugh about amid the growing tension in the house.
ScoutOP And Arishfa Khan Clash During Captaincy Task
The biggest showdown of the episode, however, came during the captaincy task. Bigg Boss introduced the 'Rang De' task, where the male contenders dressed in white had to survive rounds as the female contestants threw colours at them. The contestants had to use the task to eliminate male contenders from the captaincy race. Uditi Singh took on the role of dictator, while Love Gill, Rhiti Tiwari and Arishfa participated in the first round.
Things turned heated when Arishfa and ScoutOP got into an argument during the task. Arishfa accused Scout of hitting her with a pillow and asked Uditi to disqualify him. Scout denied doing anything intentionally and defended his actions. As the argument grew, Scout was heard saying, "Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein." He also made a remark about Arishfa's work, saying, "Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya."
Scout later told Qazi Touqeer that Arishfa had hit him twice during the task. Explaining his reaction, he said, "Mereko touch mat karna, nahi to main patak ke marunga." Qazi told him that speaking in that manner was not right. Scout, however, maintained that he does not differentiate between men and women during a task. "Task mein ladka ladki nahi hai mere liye," he said.
Isha also stepped in during the discussion and objected to the reference to physical violence. "Ye thappad wali baat galat hai," she told him. The captaincy task continued to create divisions among the housemates. Scout and Qazi eventually lost their place in the captaincy race in the first round, while the fallout between Scout and Arishfa continued even after the task ended.