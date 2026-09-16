ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 9 Highlights: Scout Loses Cool At Arishfa During Captaincy Task, Says 'Yahin Patak Ke Fek Dunga'

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 day 9 brought several tense moments inside the house. From a fight over cooking to a heated captaincy task, the contestants found themselves on opposite sides once again. Amid all the drama, Isha Rikhi also opened up about a past relationship while talking to Kanika Mann. Amrapali Dubey, meanwhile, entertained the housemates with an interesting story involving Bhojpuri stars Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

Mahi Vij And Amrapali Dubey Clash In The Kitchen

The biggest argument of the day started in the kitchen when Mahi Vij questioned the cooking team about the food being prepared. She specifically asked about potatoes being added to the chicken curry. Amrapali, who was part of the cooking team, did not appreciate Mahi's interference. She asked her to let the people assigned to cooking handle the food and suggested that those who were not part of the team should leave the kitchen.

The conversation soon turned into an argument. Mahi walked out angrily and said, "You don't exist for me." Amrapali hit back, asking her not to come and talk to her. The fight did not end there. Their argument continued as other housemates tried to understand what had happened. At one point, both Mahi and Amrapali were heard telling each other to "shut up", taking what started as a disagreement over food to another level.

Isha Opens Up To Kanika About Her Past Relationship

Away from the kitchen drama, Isha had a more serious conversation with Kanika. She opened up about a difficult experience from a past relationship and said she felt she had been cheated emotionally, physically and socially. Isha explained that someone she believed was a "friend" had been hiding another side of the situation. While she did not reveal every detail, her conversation gave Kanika a glimpse into what she had gone through before entering the Bigg Boss house. The conversation also showed a quieter side of Isha as she spoke about the impact of her past relationship.