ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 81 Highlights: Scout Opens Up About Love Gill Fallout, Promises To Play Cupid For Gullu And Kanika

Hyderabad: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought fresh drama, emotional moments and strategic gameplay inside the house. Episode 82, which aired on November 26, saw ScoutOP revisit his broken friendship with Love Gill during a conversation with Gullu. Meanwhile, Gullu and Kanika Mann found a way to protect their chances in the captaincy race during a task involving the iconic Bigg Boss cage. The episode also witnessed a heated confrontation after Qazi Touqeer and Scout made a controversial joke about Uditi Singh, leaving the captain visibly upset.

The episode began with a late-night conversation between ScoutOP, Gullu, Kanika Mann and Love Gill. After Kanika and Love returned to their beds, Scout and Gullu continued talking about their equations inside the house. Scout opened up about his former friendship with Love and recalled how she once looked after him. He spoke about how she would make sure he ate on time, feed him and even massage oil into his hair whenever he asked. He also made a remark claiming that Love used to wash his undergarments.

However, Scout admitted that their friendship had taken an unpleasant turn. He expressed regret over the time he had invested in the relationship and said he was relieved to close that chapter. Recalling the difficult phase, he described the experience as mentally traumatic and suggested that the friendship had brought him unnecessary drama.

Scout offers to play matchmaker for Gullu and Kanika

The conversation soon shifted to Gullu's growing interest in Kanika. Gullu told Scout that Kanika did not pay much attention to his feelings or romantic gestures. He appeared disappointed that his efforts were not being reciprocated. Scout, meanwhile, decided to step in and promised to play Cupid between the two. He assured Gullu that he would try to bring them closer and help him win Kanika's attention.

The following morning, Aamrapali Dubey discussed Scout's matchmaking plans and warned him not to end up looking stupid while trying to play Cupid. She felt he could get involved in unnecessary trouble if he pushed the equation too far. Yung DSA also joined the conversation with Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali. He suggested that Gullu and Kanika's supposed love angle could become a strategy to stay relevant in the game. Mahhi, however, was not convinced about the possibility of a relationship and predicted that Kanika would not accept Gullu's proposal.

Gullu and Kanika foil the rival group's plan in captaincy task

The captaincy task became one of the biggest highlights of the episode. Bigg Boss brought back the iconic cage and gave current captain Uditi Singh the responsibility of choosing a contestant who did not deserve to become the next captain. Uditi picked Love Gill. However, the task came with a twist. Love was given one hour to convince five housemates to support her and free her from the cage. If she succeeded, she would get the power to send another contestant inside it.

Love's chances of getting out soon became complicated as she got into heated arguments with Uditi, Mahhi and Arishfa Khan. She called Uditi a 'duck' and mocked Arishfa by calling her a child who consumed Cerelac. Mahhi also told Love that the women in the house did not like her. While the arguments continued, Gullu carefully assessed the possible consequences of the task. He understood that if Love managed to get out, she could send someone from the opposing group into the cage. That contestant could then be freed by their supporters and receive another chance to nominate someone.