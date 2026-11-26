Bigg Boss 20 Day 80 Highlights: Scout Tells Yung 'Tere Jaise Mere Liye Kaam Karte Hain' During Ugly Spat
Yung DSA and Scout OP's friendship hits breaking point after an ugly showdown, while the nomination task concludes with six contestants facing possible eviction.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: The November 25 episode saw the weekly nomination task conclude with six contestants landing in the danger zone. However, the biggest highlight was the ugly showdown between former friends Scout OP and Yung DSA, whose differences took a bitter turn. From personal remarks and heated arguments to fresh cracks in friendships, the episode kept the drama going inside the house.
Nominations Continue
The weekly nomination task, which began in the previous episode, continued in the garden area. Housemates were seated on a giant bed and had to reach a majority decision to nominate contestants in different rounds. With Scout OP already nominated for the rest of the season following his earlier physical altercation, and captain Uditi Singh enjoying immunity, the remaining contestants had to navigate the voting process carefully.
The task also exposed shifting equations and growing differences among housemates. While some contestants targeted those they had disagreements with, others found themselves caught between friendships and game strategies.
Who All Got Nominated And Why?
The nomination process concluded with six contestants in the danger zone. Scout OP, Gullu, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Love Gill and Amrapali Dubey were nominated for the week.
Here is why the housemates targeted them:
Love Gill: Housemates felt Love overreacted to minor situations and often created unnecessary issues. Her strained equations with several contestants also made her an easy target.
Kanika Mann: Her fellow contestants questioned her approach to the game. Mahhi called her insecure, while Amrapali accused her of putting others down to make herself look good.
Gullu: With the voting process progressing, Gullu became a target for the opposing group, which did not share strong personal bonds with him.
Mahhi Vij: Her shifting loyalties and past remarks became talking points during the nomination round, eventually leading to her nomination.
Amrapali Dubey: Contestants questioned her contradictory stands in earlier arguments, particularly her comments about Qazi's language. Some also felt she was trying to protect her alliances.
Scout OP: Scout was already nominated for the remainder of the season as punishment for his earlier physical altercation.
Scout OP And Yung DSA's Fight Turns Ugly
The biggest showdown of the episode came when Scout OP and Yung DSA got into a heated argument. Their already strained friendship reached another breaking point after Yung repeatedly interrupted Scout's conversation with Amrapali. Annoyed by the interruptions, Scout asked Yung to stop interfering in his conversation. However, the exchange soon turned personal, with Yung questioning Scout's attitude and behaviour.
Yung called Scout's nature 'fake and cheap' and even described him as 'baal-buddhi'. Scout lost his temper and hit back with equally sharp remarks, telling Yung, 'Tere jaise log mere liye kaam karne aate hain'. As the argument intensified, Arishfa Khan stepped in to separate the two. However, the confrontation did not end there.
Later, Yung discussed the fallout with Uditi and Arishfa. He expressed his disappointment with Scout's attitude and said he wanted to break his ego and make him more humble. Scout, meanwhile, warned that the situation could get worse if Yung crossed certain limits. The exchange highlighted just how far their friendship had deteriorated, with neither contestant appearing willing to back down.
Other Clashes Inside The House
The Scout-Yung fallout was not the only source of tension. Scout also confronted Amrapali over her equation with Uditi. He questioned why she had not taken a stronger stand when Uditi accused him of disrespectful behaviour. Amrapali maintained that she had defended Scout but could not control how others perceived him. Their conversation soon turned into an argument, with Kanika also joining in and questioning Amrapali's behaviour towards Scout.
Meanwhile, the nomination process triggered disagreements among other contestants, including Qazi Touqeer and Arishfa Khan. Uditi's initial reluctance to nominate certain housemates also upset Gullu, leading to another argument. With six contestants facing possible eviction and friendships becoming increasingly fragile, the house is heading towards another unpredictable Weekend Ka Vaar.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 is available to stream on JioHotstar, while the show airs on Colors TV. The reported grand finale date is December 20, 2026, although the makers are yet to officially confirm the schedule.