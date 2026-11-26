ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 80 Highlights: Scout Tells Yung 'Tere Jaise Mere Liye Kaam Karte Hain' During Ugly Spat

Hyderabad: The November 25 episode saw the weekly nomination task conclude with six contestants landing in the danger zone. However, the biggest highlight was the ugly showdown between former friends Scout OP and Yung DSA, whose differences took a bitter turn. From personal remarks and heated arguments to fresh cracks in friendships, the episode kept the drama going inside the house.

The weekly nomination task, which began in the previous episode, continued in the garden area. Housemates were seated on a giant bed and had to reach a majority decision to nominate contestants in different rounds. With Scout OP already nominated for the rest of the season following his earlier physical altercation, and captain Uditi Singh enjoying immunity, the remaining contestants had to navigate the voting process carefully.

The task also exposed shifting equations and growing differences among housemates. While some contestants targeted those they had disagreements with, others found themselves caught between friendships and game strategies.

Who All Got Nominated And Why?

The nomination process concluded with six contestants in the danger zone. Scout OP, Gullu, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Love Gill and Amrapali Dubey were nominated for the week.

Here is why the housemates targeted them:

Love Gill: Housemates felt Love overreacted to minor situations and often created unnecessary issues. Her strained equations with several contestants also made her an easy target.

Kanika Mann: Her fellow contestants questioned her approach to the game. Mahhi called her insecure, while Amrapali accused her of putting others down to make herself look good.

Gullu: With the voting process progressing, Gullu became a target for the opposing group, which did not share strong personal bonds with him.

Mahhi Vij: Her shifting loyalties and past remarks became talking points during the nomination round, eventually leading to her nomination.