ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 8 Highlights: Aasif Khan, Rohed And Scout Nominated For Plotting Evictions

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 Day 8 was packed with drama, arguments and a major twist in the nomination process. The episode began on a lighter note but soon turned tense as Aasif Khan and Uditi Singh got into a disagreement. Later, Bigg Boss cancelled the nomination task after uncovering a secret discussion between some contestants about the eviction process.

The decision changed the entire nomination game. Rohed Khan, Aasif Khan and Scout were directly nominated for elimination, while captain Yung DSA escaped the punishment. The episode also saw a heated confrontation between Amrapali Dubey and Aman Gandhi, with the argument moving from personal comments to warnings about what could be revealed about the outside world. Here are the biggest moments from day 8 of Bigg Boss 20.

Aasif Khan And Uditi Singh Get Into A Fight

One of the early tense moments came when Aasif Khan and Uditi Singh had a clash over a high-five. Aasif jokingly clapped Uditi's hand, but she did not take it lightly. Uditi accused him of deliberately doing it and also objected to what she felt was his overly friendly behaviour. Aasif apologised for his actions, but the matter did not end immediately. The conversation became more uncomfortable as Uditi continued to question his intentions. Aasif then said that he would maintain a two-foot distance from her and keep things more formal during their conversations.

Bigg Boss Exposes Secret Nomination Planning

The biggest twist of the episode came during the nomination process. The housemates were called to Room 20 and asked to nominate two contestants each for eviction. Amrapali nominated Arishfa and Mahhi, while Mahhi named Amrapali and Luv. Aasif chose Aman and Uditi, giving his reasons for the nominations. Other contestants also put forward their choices, and the process appeared to be moving normally.

However, Bigg Boss had a different plan. After the voting was completed, Bigg Boss cancelled the nomination task. He told the housemates that discussing and planning nominations in advance was against the rules. The contestants were then shown footage of Yung DSA, Rohed Khan, Aasif Khan and Scout discussing their game plan. The revelation surprised the housemates and completely changed the outcome of the nomination process.