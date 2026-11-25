Bigg Boss 20 Day 79 Highlights: Kanika Mann And Qazi Touqeer Lock Horns During Nominations
Bigg Boss 20 Day 79 saw ScoutOP clash with Amrapali and Yung, housemates face ration cuts and nominations spark fresh rivalries.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 8:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: The latest episode of Salman Khan's reality show, which aired on November 24, witnessed heated arguments, shifting loyalties and a major ration cut. From the ongoing controversy over Qazi Touqeer's 'Love-Day' song to ScoutOP's argument with Amrapali Dubey and Yung DSA, the housemates had plenty to deal with. The episode also featured a nomination task that brought out fresh rivalries, with Love Gill, Kanika Mann and Gullu among those facing the heat.
The episode, titled 'Day 79: Clashes, Violation and Nominations', saw tensions rise as contestants questioned each other's actions and took clear positions in the ongoing conflicts. Here's a look at the major highlights from Bigg Boss 20 Episode 80.
Love-Day Song Controversy Continues
The episode began with Love Gill and Kanika Mann confronting Qazi Touqeer over his controversial 'Love-Day' song. Both contestants called the lyrics offensive and derogatory. Mahhi Vij also expressed her disappointment over the song. However, Qazi refused to apologise and continued to defend his actions, maintaining his stand on the matter.
ScoutOP initially appeared to support Love Gill and questioned the way Qazi had performed the song. However, he clarified that he did not find the song itself offensive but objected to the manner in which it was sung. His changing stance soon became another point of disagreement inside the house.
ScoutOP Argues With Amrapali Dubey And Yung DSA
ScoutOP's position on the controversy did not go down well with Yung DSA and Amrapali Dubey. Yung questioned Scout about his sudden change of stance and asked why he had not raised similar objections during the task. Amrapali also confronted Scout, questioning his decision to speak up about the issue later. The discussion soon turned into a heated argument between Scout and Yung.
When Amrapali joined the conversation, Scout spoke to her in a disrespectful manner, leaving her deeply hurt. Amrapali later told Yung that she was heartbroken by Scout's behaviour and would no longer speak to him. Even when Scout tried to approach her later, she refused to engage with him and made it clear that she did not wish to continue the conversation. Meanwhile, Yung told Mahhi that he had started losing trust in Scout.
Bigg Boss Cuts Housemates' Ration After Rule Violation
The following morning brought another setback for the contestants. Despite repeated Kukdoo-Koo alarms and the morning song, ScoutOP and Gullu continued sleeping instead of getting up and following the house rules. Captain Uditi Singh also tried to wake them up, but Gullu got into a verbal argument with her.
Bigg Boss later called everyone to the living area and reprimanded the housemates for failing to follow the rules. As punishment, Bigg Boss announced a 34 per cent cut in the available ration, bringing the available stock down to just 50 per cent. Uditi blamed Gullu for the situation, while he defended himself by pointing out that other contestants had also broken the rules.
Nomination Task Sparks Kanika Mann-Qazi Touqeer Fight
The episode also featured a nomination task in the garden area. Bigg Boss placed a large bed and instructed all contestants, except ScoutOP, to participate. The housemates had to discuss and decide by majority whom they wanted to nominate. Five contestants were set to enter the nomination zone through the task.
In the first round, six housemates voted against Love Gill. When she questioned their decision, Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA described her as irritating. Love eventually joined ScoutOP in the nomination section.
The next round saw Kanika Mann become the target of the majority. Qazi accused her of manipulating people and creating drama by turning against others. Kanika objected to his comments and brought up his gestures during the earlier dance performance. The exchange quickly escalated into a massive argument, with both refusing to back down. Kanika eventually joined the nominated contestants.
Gullu became the target in the third round, with the majority voting against him. He did not accept the decision quietly and argued with Arishfa Khan after she explained why she wanted to nominate him.