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Bigg Boss 20 Day 79 Highlights: Kanika Mann And Qazi Touqeer Lock Horns During Nominations

Bigg Boss 20 Day 79 Highlights: Kanika Mann And Qazi Touqeer Lock Horns During Nominations ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: The latest episode of Salman Khan's reality show, which aired on November 24, witnessed heated arguments, shifting loyalties and a major ration cut. From the ongoing controversy over Qazi Touqeer's 'Love-Day' song to ScoutOP's argument with Amrapali Dubey and Yung DSA, the housemates had plenty to deal with. The episode also featured a nomination task that brought out fresh rivalries, with Love Gill, Kanika Mann and Gullu among those facing the heat.

The episode, titled 'Day 79: Clashes, Violation and Nominations', saw tensions rise as contestants questioned each other's actions and took clear positions in the ongoing conflicts. Here's a look at the major highlights from Bigg Boss 20 Episode 80.

Love-Day Song Controversy Continues The episode began with Love Gill and Kanika Mann confronting Qazi Touqeer over his controversial 'Love-Day' song. Both contestants called the lyrics offensive and derogatory. Mahhi Vij also expressed her disappointment over the song. However, Qazi refused to apologise and continued to defend his actions, maintaining his stand on the matter. ScoutOP initially appeared to support Love Gill and questioned the way Qazi had performed the song. However, he clarified that he did not find the song itself offensive but objected to the manner in which it was sung. His changing stance soon became another point of disagreement inside the house. ScoutOP Argues With Amrapali Dubey And Yung DSA ScoutOP's position on the controversy did not go down well with Yung DSA and Amrapali Dubey. Yung questioned Scout about his sudden change of stance and asked why he had not raised similar objections during the task. Amrapali also confronted Scout, questioning his decision to speak up about the issue later. The discussion soon turned into a heated argument between Scout and Yung. When Amrapali joined the conversation, Scout spoke to her in a disrespectful manner, leaving her deeply hurt. Amrapali later told Yung that she was heartbroken by Scout's behaviour and would no longer speak to him. Even when Scout tried to approach her later, she refused to engage with him and made it clear that she did not wish to continue the conversation. Meanwhile, Yung told Mahhi that he had started losing trust in Scout.