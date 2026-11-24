ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 78 Highlights: ScoutOP Slams Qazi Touqeer Over Controversial 'Love-Day' Song

Hyderabad: The November 23 episode of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 20 brought a mix of entertainment, performances and fresh arguments inside the house. While contestants participated in a special stage event called The BB20 Show, Qazi Touqeer's controversial song targeting Love Gill became the biggest talking point. His performance with Arishfa Khan did not go down well with several housemates, leaving Arishfa emotional and prompting Love and ScoutOP to confront the singer.

The episode also featured energetic solo dance performances by Amrapali Dubey and Love Gill, a diss rap by Yung DSA and Uditi Singh, and Gullu's humorous hosting. Here's everything that happened in Bigg Boss 20's latest episode.

Yung DSA and Uditi Singh took the stage together for a diss rap performance. The duo brought energy to the event, with Yung also showcasing his beatboxing skills. Their act included indirect references to fellow contestants, including Mahhi Vij and Kanika Mann. The performance impressed the housemates and judges, earning them a perfect score of five marks.

The task featured dance acts, diss raps and a musical performance, giving contestants an opportunity to showcase their entertaining side while taking indirect digs at fellow housemates. Gullu kicked off the show with his hosting skills, roasting several contestants and adding humour to the event.

Bigg Boss gathered the contestants in the living area and announced a special entertainment task titled The BB20 Show. The housemates were divided into different performance groups, with Gullu taking charge of hosting the event. ScoutOP, Mahhi Vij and Kanika Mann were appointed as judges and given the responsibility of scoring the performances.

Amrapali Dubey and Love Gill delivered separate dance performances during the show. Amrapali performed to a Bhojpuri track, bringing her energetic moves and thumkas to the stage. Her performance was particularly special as she had been missing Bhojpuri music inside the house. Love Gill took the stage and performed to a Punjabi number. Both contestants impressed the judges and received four marks each.

Qazi Touqeer's Song Targeting Love Gill Sparks Controversy

The biggest controversy of the episode unfolded during Qazi Touqeer and Arishfa Khan's musical performance. Before taking the stage, Qazi told Arishfa that he planned to use the phrase 'Love-Day' in his song to take a dig at Love Gill. Arishfa was uncomfortable with the idea and reportedly asked him not to include it. However, Qazi remained adamant and eventually convinced her to perform alongside him.

During the act, Qazi used the wordplay repeatedly, with lines such as 'bad day, sad day' and 'mad day', followed by 'Love-Day'. The phrase sounded like a derogatory Hindi slang expression when repeated, making the performance particularly uncomfortable for those watching. The act also included digs at Kanika Mann. However, the reference to Love became the main point of contention. The judges gave Qazi and Arishfa three marks, the lowest score among the performances.

Love Gill And ScoutOP Question Qazi, Arishfa Breaks Down

Qazi's performance did not go down well with Love Gill and several other contestants. After the show, Arishfa clarified that she had opposed the lyrics beforehand but Qazi had refused to listen. Feeling guilty about being part of the act, she eventually broke down in tears. Love also confronted Qazi, accusing him of deliberately targeting her. She pointed out that he had used similar wordplay during Weekend Ka Vaar and questioned his intention behind repeating it.

ScoutOP supported Love and openly criticised Qazi for crossing a line with his lyrics. However, Qazi defended himself, claiming that he had not pointed at Love and had only used the word as part of his rhyme. He remained unapologetic despite the criticism. The disagreement also highlighted the growing differences between the housemates, with Yung DSA questioning why Love had not objected during the actual performance. This further added to the tension between ScoutOP and Yung.

Meanwhile, the episode also saw Kanika Mann getting emotional while speaking to Gullu about her past relationship. She revealed that she had been single for more than two-and-a-half years and was hesitant to fall in love again. Bigg Boss 20 Day 78, Episode 79 aired on November 23, 2026. The episode is available to stream on JioHotstar, while the show airs on Colors TV.