Bigg Boss 20 Day 77 Highlights: Manish Goel Exits Show, Body Language Expert Decodes Scout And Love's Equation
Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar features Manish Goel's medical exit, Salman's song promise to Qazi, body language expert's analysis and heated confrontations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2026 at 8:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 22 brought a mix of entertainment, emotional moments and heated confrontations. Hosted by Salman Khan, the episode featured a series of interesting tasks, unexpected revelations and candid conversations with the housemates.
From Qazi Touqeer receiving a special surprise from Salman to a body language expert analysing Scout OP and Love Gill's equation, there was plenty of drama to keep viewers engaged. The episode also saw Manish Goel's exit from the show due to medical reasons, leaving the housemates emotional.
Salman Khan's Surprise for Qazi Comes With a Special Promise
In the episode, Salman promises Qazi a song when he leaves the Bigg Boss house, saying, "When you come out, I'll give you a song." The offer left Qazi emotional and grateful. This is another major opportunity for Qazi during his stay in the house, following filmmaker Rohit Shetty's earlier promise of a playback song in an upcoming romantic film.
'Le Doobega' Task Sparks Clashes Between Amrapali and Kanika
The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also featured the 'Le Doobega' task, in which Salman asked contestants to identify housemates who could negatively influence another contestant's game. The task required them to name people they believed were holding others back. Amrapali Dubey named Mahhi Vij as a bad influence on Yung DSA, while Yung pointed towards Gullu and Kanika Mann as people who could drag Scout OP down.
Scout also named Mahhi, believing she could negatively affect Qazi's game. Gullu, meanwhile, felt Amrapali was holding Yung back. Manish Goel named Love Gill as a bad influence on Kanika and Gullu. Kanika, in turn, named Amrapali, suggesting that she could negatively affect the games of Yung, Scout and Love. Her comments did not go down well with Amrapali, leading to a heated exchange between the two.
The disagreements continued as Love named Mahhi as someone who could drag Yung, Uditi and Arishfa down. Arishfa Khan strongly disagreed and called Love dumb, triggering another argument. Qazi and Mahhi also pointed towards Love as a negative influence on Kanika and Gullu.
Body Language Expert Decodes Scout OP and Love Gill's Equation
One of the most interesting segments of the episode featured body language expert Kanan Tandi, who joined Salman on stage to analyse the contestants' expressions and reactions. Kanan examined a conversation involving Kanika, Love and Scout. In the video clip, Kanika told Love that she believed Scout had feelings for her. Love appeared surprised by the revelation, following which the two confronted Scout and asked him directly about his feelings for Love. Scout denied having any romantic feelings.
However, Kanan had a different interpretation of their reactions. She suggested that Love was only pretending to be surprised and was not genuinely shocked by Kanika's statement. She also observed that Scout did not appear confident while denying his feelings. Kanan further analysed the earlier confrontation between Manish and Qazi, in which Qazi had called Manish a professor. Agreeing with Salman's observations, she pointed out an apparent mismatch between Manish's expressions and reactions, suggesting that he was not genuinely offended.
Manish Goel's Medical Exit Leaves Housemates Emotional
Another significant moment came when Salman addressed Manish Goel's departure from the show. Manish had to leave the Bigg Boss house due to a leg injury. Salman clarified that his exit was not related to audience votes but was necessitated by medical reasons. Before leaving, Manish also addressed his equation with Qazi. Qazi apologised to him and admitted that he had earlier lied about his horse, Choda, having died.
Bigg Boss 20 airs daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM IST, while the television broadcast on Colors TV is scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.