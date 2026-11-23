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Bigg Boss 20 Day 77 Highlights: Manish Goel Exits Show, Body Language Expert Decodes Scout And Love's Equation

Bigg Boss 20 Day 77 Highlights: Manish Goel Exits Show ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 22 brought a mix of entertainment, emotional moments and heated confrontations. Hosted by Salman Khan, the episode featured a series of interesting tasks, unexpected revelations and candid conversations with the housemates.

From Qazi Touqeer receiving a special surprise from Salman to a body language expert analysing Scout OP and Love Gill's equation, there was plenty of drama to keep viewers engaged. The episode also saw Manish Goel's exit from the show due to medical reasons, leaving the housemates emotional.

Salman Khan's Surprise for Qazi Comes With a Special Promise In the episode, Salman promises Qazi a song when he leaves the Bigg Boss house, saying, "When you come out, I'll give you a song." The offer left Qazi emotional and grateful. This is another major opportunity for Qazi during his stay in the house, following filmmaker Rohit Shetty's earlier promise of a playback song in an upcoming romantic film. 'Le Doobega' Task Sparks Clashes Between Amrapali and Kanika The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also featured the 'Le Doobega' task, in which Salman asked contestants to identify housemates who could negatively influence another contestant's game. The task required them to name people they believed were holding others back. Amrapali Dubey named Mahhi Vij as a bad influence on Yung DSA, while Yung pointed towards Gullu and Kanika Mann as people who could drag Scout OP down. Scout also named Mahhi, believing she could negatively affect Qazi's game. Gullu, meanwhile, felt Amrapali was holding Yung back. Manish Goel named Love Gill as a bad influence on Kanika and Gullu. Kanika, in turn, named Amrapali, suggesting that she could negatively affect the games of Yung, Scout and Love. Her comments did not go down well with Amrapali, leading to a heated exchange between the two.