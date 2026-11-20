ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 74 Highlights: Qazi Touqeer Mimics Salman Khan, Arishfa Defeats Love Gill In Immunity Task

Bigg Boss 20 Day 74 Highlights: Qazi Touqeer Mimics Salman Khan ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: The competition inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is getting tougher as the contestants move closer to the finale. The November 19 episode brought several dramatic moments, from Qazi Touqeer's hilarious Salman Khan impersonation to a high-stakes immunity task between Arishfa Khan and Love Gill. However, the biggest talking point was Arishfa's victory and the allegations of unfair play that followed.

With Uditi Singh taking charge as the new house captain, the dynamics inside the house have also started changing. Her decisions during the immunity task became a point of discussion, while Kanika's accusations against Gullu raised questions about his loyalty towards Love.

Qazi Mimics Salman Khan, Recreates Tere Naam Look Qazi Touqeer entertained the housemates with his hilarious impression of show host Salman Khan. He recreated the actor's iconic look from Tere Naam, complete with his signature middle-parted hairstyle. Adding to the performance, Qazi sang the popular song Kyun Kisi Ko Wafa Ke Badle for fellow contestant Love Gill. But Qazi did not stop there. He also imitated Salman's hosting style from Weekend Ka Vaar. From his dramatic pauses and familiar tone to popular catchphrases, Qazi attempted to recreate the superstar's signature screen presence. His performance left the housemates entertained, making it one of the lighter moments in an otherwise intense episode. Uditi Chooses Her Most and Least Favourite Contestants The episode also focused on Uditi Singh's new responsibilities as house captain. Bigg Boss gave her a special power to grant immunity from nominations, but the announcement came with a 'Tathas-Two' twist. As part of the captaincy-related proceedings, Uditi had to name her most and least favourite contestants. She named Arishfa Khan as her favourite housemate, while Love Gill emerged as her least favourite. The decision immediately set the stage for a face-off between the two contestants. Arishfa and Love were asked to compete in a special task, with immunity at stake. Arishfa vs Love: Immunity Task Takes a Dramatic Turn Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose between Arishfa's team and Love's team. Almost everyone supported Arishfa, while Kanika and Gullu decided to stand by Love. The task was divided into three rounds. Both team leaders had to select two contestants from their respective groups. One contestant would write the first letter of the team leader's name on sticky notes, while another would stick them on a board.