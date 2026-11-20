Bigg Boss 20 Day 74 Highlights: Qazi Touqeer Mimics Salman Khan, Arishfa Defeats Love Gill In Immunity Task
Qazi mimics Salman Khan as Arishfa defeats Love to win immunity. Kanika questions Gullu's loyalty, while Love challenges Uditi's fairness during the task.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: The competition inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is getting tougher as the contestants move closer to the finale. The November 19 episode brought several dramatic moments, from Qazi Touqeer's hilarious Salman Khan impersonation to a high-stakes immunity task between Arishfa Khan and Love Gill. However, the biggest talking point was Arishfa's victory and the allegations of unfair play that followed.
With Uditi Singh taking charge as the new house captain, the dynamics inside the house have also started changing. Her decisions during the immunity task became a point of discussion, while Kanika's accusations against Gullu raised questions about his loyalty towards Love.
Qazi Mimics Salman Khan, Recreates Tere Naam Look
Qazi Touqeer entertained the housemates with his hilarious impression of show host Salman Khan. He recreated the actor's iconic look from Tere Naam, complete with his signature middle-parted hairstyle. Adding to the performance, Qazi sang the popular song Kyun Kisi Ko Wafa Ke Badle for fellow contestant Love Gill.
But Qazi did not stop there. He also imitated Salman's hosting style from Weekend Ka Vaar. From his dramatic pauses and familiar tone to popular catchphrases, Qazi attempted to recreate the superstar's signature screen presence. His performance left the housemates entertained, making it one of the lighter moments in an otherwise intense episode.
Uditi Chooses Her Most and Least Favourite Contestants
The episode also focused on Uditi Singh's new responsibilities as house captain. Bigg Boss gave her a special power to grant immunity from nominations, but the announcement came with a 'Tathas-Two' twist. As part of the captaincy-related proceedings, Uditi had to name her most and least favourite contestants. She named Arishfa Khan as her favourite housemate, while Love Gill emerged as her least favourite. The decision immediately set the stage for a face-off between the two contestants. Arishfa and Love were asked to compete in a special task, with immunity at stake.
Arishfa vs Love: Immunity Task Takes a Dramatic Turn
Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose between Arishfa's team and Love's team. Almost everyone supported Arishfa, while Kanika and Gullu decided to stand by Love. The task was divided into three rounds. Both team leaders had to select two contestants from their respective groups. One contestant would write the first letter of the team leader's name on sticky notes, while another would stick them on a board.
For the first round, Arishfa selected Amrapali to write the letters and Qazi to stick the notes. On Love's side, Kanika took charge of writing, while Love herself handled sticking the notes. The first round ended in a tie, with both teams managing to stick eight notes each. Uditi, who was appointed as the sanchalak, informed Bigg Boss about the result. A tiebreaker was announced to determine the winner. Arishfa's team managed to stick 11 notes, while Love's team could put up only seven. This gave Arishfa an advantage going into the next round.
The second round saw Kanika and Gullu representing Love's team, with Kanika writing the notes and Gullu sticking them on the board. For Arishfa's team, Yung handled the writing, while Scout was responsible for sticking the notes. However, the task soon turned chaotic when Scout and Gullu got into a physical altercation. Uditi attempted to intervene and asked both contestants to maintain discipline, but the situation continued to escalate. Eventually, Uditi announced Arishfa as the winner. Her team's board had one sticky note remaining, while Love's board had none. Bigg Boss congratulated Arishfa on winning immunity, and she thanked Bigg Boss for the victory.
Love Questions Uditi's Fairness, Yung and Love Clash
Arishfa's victory did not settle matters inside the house. Instead, it triggered fresh arguments, with Love questioning whether Uditi had remained neutral while performing her duties as sanchalak. She confronted Uditi and asked whether she accepted that she supported Arishfa. Uditi admitted that she would support Arishfa but maintained that she had tried to be as fair as possible while overseeing the task. Uditi later spoke to Scout about his behaviour during the task. She expressed disappointment and told him that she would have disqualified him if he had not been playing for Arishfa's team.
Kanika Accuses Gullu of Deliberately Making Love Lose
Another major development came when Kanika questioned Gullu's performance during the immunity task. She hugged Love and whispered that Gullu had deliberately made her lose. According to Kanika, Gullu had sticky notes on his hand but failed to stick them on the board intentionally. She suggested that his performance raised questions about whether he was genuinely supporting Love.
Bigg Boss 20: Where To Watch and Contestants Eliminated So Far
With Arishfa securing immunity, the nomination race has become more interesting. As the season enters its 11th week, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar could bring another major elimination. Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar. The show premiered on September 6, 2026. So far, six contestants have been eliminated from the competition: Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari, Aman Gandhi, Mary Kom and Aasif Khan. With the seventh elimination approaching, the remaining contestants will have to fight harder to secure their place in the house.