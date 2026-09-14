ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 7 Highlights: Uditi Singh Loses lifeline On Weekend Ka Vaar; Rhiti Tiwari Breaks Down After Salman Khan's Advice

Hyderabad: The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 brought emotional moments, fun segments and heated arguments. Show host Salman Khan announced that Uditi Singh had received the least number of votes and would lose her lifeline. The episode also saw Rhiti Tiwari break down while speaking about the pressure of constantly being compared to her father, Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari. Several contestants were also pulled up by Salman, while the episode featured comedy skits, mock matchmaking sessions and some major clashes after his exit.

Uditi Singh loses her lifeline

Salman Khan opened the episode by pointing out that Lovepreet Singh, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh appeared scared as they were nominated and one of them was set to lose a lifeline. Later, Salman announced that Uditi had received the least number of votes. As a result, she lost her lifeline. He advised her to become more active and show her personality in the game.

Uditi said she respected Salman's advice and would try to follow it. She also maintained that she had been speaking to people and taking initiatives inside the house. Salman then urged all the contestants to win hearts by being themselves.

Salman questions Aamrapali and Kanika

Salman also addressed Aamrapali Dubey's earlier comment about audiences who pay for tickets getting angry quickly. He reminded her that viewers also pay subscription fees to watch Bigg Boss on JioHotstar. He then asked Aamrapali to rate contestants on who was 'paisa vasool' and who was 'gussa vasool'. Kanika Mann was also questioned about seeking validation through her antics. Salman advised her to focus on her talent instead.