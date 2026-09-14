Bigg Boss 20 Day 7 Highlights: Uditi Singh Loses lifeline On Weekend Ka Vaar; Rhiti Tiwari Breaks Down After Salman Khan's Advice
Bigg Boss 20 Day 7 saw Uditi Singh lose her lifeline, Rhiti Tiwari break down emotionally, and several clashes erupt after Weekend ka vaar.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 brought emotional moments, fun segments and heated arguments. Show host Salman Khan announced that Uditi Singh had received the least number of votes and would lose her lifeline. The episode also saw Rhiti Tiwari break down while speaking about the pressure of constantly being compared to her father, Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari. Several contestants were also pulled up by Salman, while the episode featured comedy skits, mock matchmaking sessions and some major clashes after his exit.
Uditi Singh loses her lifeline
Salman Khan opened the episode by pointing out that Lovepreet Singh, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh appeared scared as they were nominated and one of them was set to lose a lifeline. Later, Salman announced that Uditi had received the least number of votes. As a result, she lost her lifeline. He advised her to become more active and show her personality in the game.
Uditi said she respected Salman's advice and would try to follow it. She also maintained that she had been speaking to people and taking initiatives inside the house. Salman then urged all the contestants to win hearts by being themselves.
Salman questions Aamrapali and Kanika
Salman also addressed Aamrapali Dubey's earlier comment about audiences who pay for tickets getting angry quickly. He reminded her that viewers also pay subscription fees to watch Bigg Boss on JioHotstar. He then asked Aamrapali to rate contestants on who was 'paisa vasool' and who was 'gussa vasool'. Kanika Mann was also questioned about seeking validation through her antics. Salman advised her to focus on her talent instead.
Skits and matchmaking fun
The episode also had several lighter moments. Mahhi Vij and Aasif Khan joined Salman for comic segments, while Qazi Touqeer's tall claims became the subject of jokes. Salman also brought back the house's mock matchmaking segment, MyBBJodi.com. Mahhi and ScoutOP played matchmakers and paired contestants together, leading to several funny moments and dance performances.
Rhiti Tiwari gets emotional
One of the most emotional moments of the episode came when Salman spoke to Rhiti Tiwari. He advised her to express herself more and remain alert in the game. Salman also told her that she should create her own identity through her work and not be defined only by her famous father. Rhiti became emotional after hearing his words.
👀 AS EXPECTED, RHITI IS IN SELF-GUILT— The Reality View (@Ujjwal_181073) September 13, 2026
She feels like she’s not being her real self because of her family background.
Honestly, it’ll be interesting to see if she finally lets go and plays the game her own way. 🔥#BiggBoss20 #RhitiTiwari #TheRealityView pic.twitter.com/3A4vX3YI3M
Later, after Salman left, she broke down in front of Arishfa Khan, Aasif Khan and other contestants. She spoke about the pressure she has carried since childhood because she is known as Manoj Tiwari's daughter. Rhiti said she often worries that being her real self could bring a bad name to her family. She also revealed that she has spent years being told how to sit, laugh, speak and behave because of her father's public image. Rhiti said that for the first time, she felt that someone was seeing her for who she really is.
Arguments erupt after Salman exits
The mood inside the house changed after Salman left. Rhiti and Qazi Touqeer got into an argument after he commented about her 'happy tears'. Lovepreet Singh also had an emotional confrontation with Arishfa Khan. Meanwhile, Aamrapali and Arishfa clashed after the former said that Arishfa takes offence to everything. Aman Gandhi and Yung DSA also got into an argument over Yung's earlier remarks about Kanika. Yung later admitted that it was a bad joke and said he had already apologised.