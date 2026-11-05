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Bigg Boss 20 Day 59 Highlights: Mahhi Vij Wants To Quit Show After Love Gill's Mother Calls Her Out

Bigg Boss 20 Day 59 Highlights: Mahhi Vij Wants To Quit Show After Love Gill's Mother Calls Her Out ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Family Week on Bigg Boss 20 brought contestants some much-needed emotional moments, but not without its share of drama. From Love Gill's mother confronting Mahhi Vij over her remarks about her daughter to the latter threatening to quit the show, the November 4 episode was packed with heated exchanges and emotional breakdowns. Meanwhile, Yung DSA made a shocking confession about his past relationships, leaving fellow contestant Scout OP stunned.

Love Gill's Mother Slams Mahhi Vij Over Her Remarks

One of the biggest highlights of the episode was Love Gill's mother's audio message. While contestants were expecting emotional messages from their loved ones, Love's mother had something important to address. She called out Mahhi for a remark she had previously made about Love's controversial closeness with Scout OP. Mahhi had told Arishfa Khan that she could expose Love's lack of self-respect if Scout were not involved in the matter. Love's mother repeated Mahhi's remark in Punjabi, leaving the TV actor visibly uncomfortable. She also reminded Mahhi that she had a daughter of her own and should think about her before making such hurtful comments about another woman. She further pointed out that Mahhi was old enough to understand the importance of showing maturity while speaking about a younger girl. Mahhi Vij Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 The confrontation deeply affected Mahhi. Following the task, she broke down while speaking to Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan. She accused the makers of showing only her negative comments and questioned why she was being targeted. Mahhi said she did not want to continue on the show if her image was going to be portrayed negatively. She also declared that she did not care about the prize money and was ready to walk out. The actor expressed concern about her family watching the show outside and said she could not continue if the makers kept highlighting only her mistakes while ignoring what other contestants said. Mahhi Destroys Arishfa's Family Message To Save Her Lifeline