Bigg Boss 20 Day 59 Highlights: Mahhi Vij Wants To Quit Show After Love Gill's Mother Calls Her Out
Family Week turns dramatic as Love Gill's mother confronts Mahhi Vij, who threatens to quit, while Yung DSA shocks Scout with his cheating confession.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: Family Week on Bigg Boss 20 brought contestants some much-needed emotional moments, but not without its share of drama. From Love Gill's mother confronting Mahhi Vij over her remarks about her daughter to the latter threatening to quit the show, the November 4 episode was packed with heated exchanges and emotional breakdowns. Meanwhile, Yung DSA made a shocking confession about his past relationships, leaving fellow contestant Scout OP stunned.
Love Gill's Mother Slams Mahhi Vij Over Her Remarks
One of the biggest highlights of the episode was Love Gill's mother's audio message. While contestants were expecting emotional messages from their loved ones, Love's mother had something important to address. She called out Mahhi for a remark she had previously made about Love's controversial closeness with Scout OP. Mahhi had told Arishfa Khan that she could expose Love's lack of self-respect if Scout were not involved in the matter.
Love's mother repeated Mahhi's remark in Punjabi, leaving the TV actor visibly uncomfortable. She also reminded Mahhi that she had a daughter of her own and should think about her before making such hurtful comments about another woman. She further pointed out that Mahhi was old enough to understand the importance of showing maturity while speaking about a younger girl.
Mahhi Vij Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20
The confrontation deeply affected Mahhi. Following the task, she broke down while speaking to Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan. She accused the makers of showing only her negative comments and questioned why she was being targeted. Mahhi said she did not want to continue on the show if her image was going to be portrayed negatively. She also declared that she did not care about the prize money and was ready to walk out. The actor expressed concern about her family watching the show outside and said she could not continue if the makers kept highlighting only her mistakes while ignoring what other contestants said.
Mahhi Destroys Arishfa's Family Message To Save Her Lifeline
Mahhi also found herself at the centre of another uproar during the Family Message task. She received a cassette containing a family message meant for Arishfa. However, she was given a choice between protecting her lifeline and allowing Arishfa to hear the message. Mahhi chose to safeguard her own lifeline and destroyed Arishfa's cassette. Although Arishfa initially encouraged Mahhi to protect her lifeline, her attitude changed later. She distanced herself from Mahhi and expressed disappointment with the housemates, calling their behaviour fake.
Yung DSA Confesses Cheating On Girlfriend
Another major revelation came from Yung DSA during a conversation with Scout OP. After receiving emotional messages from his mother, father and brother, Yung appeared disappointed that there was no message from his girlfriend. Kanika Mann had sacrificed her lifeline to allow Yung to hear his family's audio message. However, the absence of a message from his partner seemed to affect him deeply.
While talking to Scout, Yung admitted that he had cheated on her around 10-12 times on different occasions. When Scout asked whether she knew about his infidelity, Yung clarified that she had no idea. He also suggested that she might have discovered the truth after he entered the Bigg Boss house. The revelation came as a surprise.
Gullu And Manish Receive Emotional Family Messages
Apart from the drama, the episode also featured some heartwarming moments. Amrapali Dubey sacrificed one of her lifelines so that Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) could hear his mother's message. His mother expressed how much she missed him and encouraged him to win the show and return home soon. Manish Goel also received an emotional message from his wife, who shared that the family had celebrated Karva Chauth and Diwali without him at home for the first time in several years.