Bigg Boss 20 Day 58 Highlights: Manish Goel Gives Up Extra Lifeline For Qazi's Family Message
Arishfa upsets Amrapali over kitchen hygiene, while Manish gives up an extra lifeline chance for Qazi. Gullu too sacrifices his chance for Kanika Mann.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 Day 58, Episode 59, brought a mix of arguments, emotional moments and unexpected gestures of friendship. Arishfa Khan found herself in another controversy for upsetting vegetarian contestant Amrapali Dubey with her actions in the kitchen. While the argument sparked fresh tension in the house, Manish Goel won hearts by giving up the chance to gain an extra lifeline so that Qazi Touqeer could hear his family's audio message. Gullu also made a heartfelt choice by sacrificing one of his lifelines for Kanika Mann, who became emotional after hearing her father's voice and his message of pride.
Here's everything that happened in the November 3 episode of Salman Khan's reality show.
Arishfa Upsets Vegetarian Amrapali In The Kitchen
Another fight broke out between Arishfa and Amrapali when the former used her hands to sprinkle salt right after peeling eggs. This did not go down well with Amrapali, who follows a vegetarian diet. Amrapali confronted her and requested that she wash her hands before touching common kitchen ingredients and products.
However, Arishfa refused to accept their concerns. Instead of apologising, she argued that other contestants also did similar things. She later discussed the incident with Mahhi Vij and claimed that Yung followed the same practice. When Mahhi brought up the matter with Amrapali and Yung, the latter immediately clarified that he always washed his hands before touching common kitchen items.
Manish tried to make Arishfa understand that discussing the issue with other contestants was unnecessary. Yung wanted to confront her again, but Manish intervened and calmed him down.
Yung DSA Gets Upset With Love Gill
Another disagreement surfaced between Yung DSA and Love Gill later in the episode. While Amrapali, Love and ScoutOP were talking, Love accidentally started addressing Yung before realising she was not talking to him. She quickly apologised, but Yung took offence. He felt that Love's behaviour showed a lack of respect and decided to walk away from the conversation. He also mentioned his self-respect while expressing his disappointment. Instead of helping them sort out their differences, Scout added fuel to the situation by suggesting that Love wanted to cut off communication with Yung.
Manish Goel Gives Up Extra Lifeline For Qazi Touqeer
The mood inside the house changed when Bigg Boss gathered all the contestants in the garden area and announced a special surprise. The housemates were informed that they would get an opportunity to hear audio messages from their families. However, the task came with a difficult choice. A contestant could either allow another housemate to hear their family's message or choose an additional lifeline for themselves by giving up that opportunity. The decision put the contestants in a difficult position as they had to choose between their game and someone's emotional connection with home.
Manish Goel was the first contestant to take the podium. He received Qazi Touqeer's family message and had to decide whether to keep the advantage for himself or let Qazi hear his loved ones. In a heartwarming gesture, Manish chose the latter. He gave up the opportunity to gain an extra lifeline and allowed Qazi to hear his family's message. His decision stood out as a rare moment of kindness in a house where every advantage can make a difference. Qazi became emotional after hearing his parents' voices and also received a photo frame from his family. However, he appeared unconvinced by Manish's gesture and called it 'fake'.
Gullu Sacrifices His Lifeline For Kanika Mann
The next emotional moment came when Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, stepped forward for the task. He received Kanika Mann's family audio message and had to make a choice. Without giving it much thought, Gullu decided to sacrifice one of his lifelines so that Kanika could hear her family's message. His decision reflected the friendship the two have developed inside the house.
Kanika became visibly emotional when she heard her father's voice. Her father told her that he was proud of her and encouraged her to continue playing strongly. The message touched Kanika, who expressed her love and gratitude. Gullu's decision also highlighted the bond between the two contestants.
Yung DSA Gets Uditi Singh's Family Message
In the third round, Yung DSA received Uditi Singh's family audio message. Uditi became emotional after getting the opportunity to hear from her loved ones. However, Yung was then given the responsibility of deciding whether to let her hear the complete message or choose the advantage offered by Bigg Boss. The episode ended on a cliffhanger and viewers will have to wait for tonight to see Yung's final call.
Where To Watch Bigg Boss 20?
Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar, where viewers can catch the latest episodes and the 24-hour live feed. The show is also telecast on Colors TV. New digital episodes are available at 9 PM IST, while the television broadcast airs at 10:30 PM IST.