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Bigg Boss 20 Day 58 Highlights: Manish Goel Gives Up Extra Lifeline For Qazi's Family Message

Bigg Boss 20 Day 58 Highlights: Manish Goel Gives Up Extra Lifeline For Qazi's Family Message ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 Day 58, Episode 59, brought a mix of arguments, emotional moments and unexpected gestures of friendship. Arishfa Khan found herself in another controversy for upsetting vegetarian contestant Amrapali Dubey with her actions in the kitchen. While the argument sparked fresh tension in the house, Manish Goel won hearts by giving up the chance to gain an extra lifeline so that Qazi Touqeer could hear his family's audio message. Gullu also made a heartfelt choice by sacrificing one of his lifelines for Kanika Mann, who became emotional after hearing her father's voice and his message of pride.

Here's everything that happened in the November 3 episode of Salman Khan's reality show.

Arishfa Upsets Vegetarian Amrapali In The Kitchen Another fight broke out between Arishfa and Amrapali when the former used her hands to sprinkle salt right after peeling eggs. This did not go down well with Amrapali, who follows a vegetarian diet. Amrapali confronted her and requested that she wash her hands before touching common kitchen ingredients and products. However, Arishfa refused to accept their concerns. Instead of apologising, she argued that other contestants also did similar things. She later discussed the incident with Mahhi Vij and claimed that Yung followed the same practice. When Mahhi brought up the matter with Amrapali and Yung, the latter immediately clarified that he always washed his hands before touching common kitchen items. Manish tried to make Arishfa understand that discussing the issue with other contestants was unnecessary. Yung wanted to confront her again, but Manish intervened and calmed him down. Yung DSA Gets Upset With Love Gill Another disagreement surfaced between Yung DSA and Love Gill later in the episode. While Amrapali, Love and ScoutOP were talking, Love accidentally started addressing Yung before realising she was not talking to him. She quickly apologised, but Yung took offence. He felt that Love's behaviour showed a lack of respect and decided to walk away from the conversation. He also mentioned his self-respect while expressing his disappointment. Instead of helping them sort out their differences, Scout added fuel to the situation by suggesting that Love wanted to cut off communication with Yung. Manish Goel Gives Up Extra Lifeline For Qazi Touqeer