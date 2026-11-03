Bigg Boss 20 Day 57 Highlights: Chain Reaction Nomination Task Leaves Six Contestants In Danger Zone
Bigg Boss 20 Day 57 saw Kanika and Mahhi's feud intensify, six contestants face nominations, and Arishfa clash with Aamrapali and Yung.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house intensified in the latest episode as old rivalries turned into heated confrontations and a nomination task put several contestants in danger. Episode 58, which aired on November 2, 2026, saw Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij lock horns over their gameplay, while Arishfa Khan found herself at the centre of another major fight following her controversial remark about Aamrapali Dubey. The episode also had an emotional moment as Scout OP and Yung DSA put their differences aside following Aasif Khan's recent elimination.
Mahhi Vij's 'Ladder' Remark Sparks Fresh Fight
The ongoing tension between Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij took another turn when Mahhi accused Kanika of using Gullu as a 'ladder' to move ahead in the game. According to Mahhi, Kanika's bond with Gullu was not genuine and was instead a calculated move to strengthen her position in the house. The remark did not go down well with Kanika, who hit back by questioning Mahhi's own game.
She accused Mahhi of changing her equations according to convenience and adjusting her relationships based on the situation inside the house. Kanika also took a dig at Mahhi's shifting roles, pointing out how she moves between playing a mother figure and a friend depending on the house dynamics and feedback received during Weekend Ka Vaar.
Bigg Boss 20 Nomination Task: Six Contestants Face Eviction Risk
The episode also introduced an interesting Chain Reaction Nomination Task, which put several housemates in the danger zone. As the captain, Kanika received a special power to start the nomination chain and chose Mahhi Vij as her target. The task then continued like a domino effect, with every nominated contestant selecting the next person for eviction.
Mahhi nominated Aamrapali Dubey, who passed the nomination to Arishfa Khan. Arishfa then chose Scout OP, while Scout nominated Uditi Singh. Uditi continued the chain by nominating Manish Goel. However, Manish was given an important choice by Bigg Boss. He could either continue the chain and put another contestant at risk or stop it. Manish decided to end the chain reaction, preventing further nominations. As a result, six contestants - Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Scout OP, Aamrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh - landed in the nominations for the upcoming eviction.
Yung-Arishfa Clash: 'Bachche Bechne Wali' Remark Sparks Outrage
Another major highlight of the episode was the ugly argument between Arishfa Khan and Aamrapali Dubey. The fight erupted after Arishfa made a controversial remark, calling Aamrapali 'bachche bechne wali'. Aamrapali was visibly offended by the comment and slammed Arishfa for using such derogatory language. She questioned her choice of words and took a dig at her maturity, asking her to focus on her studies instead of making such remarks.
The argument soon became bigger, with Yung DSA stepping in to defend Aamrapali. He strongly confronted Arishfa and mocked her association with Mahhi Vij, calling her 'Mahhiji ki bachchi'. Yung further accused Arishfa of behaving like Mahhi's personal helper, making remarks about her doing household chores for Mahhi.
Scout and Yung's Emotional Reconciliation
Amid all the arguments, the episode also offered a relatively emotional moment. Following Aasif Khan's elimination, Scout OP and Yung DSA were seen breaking down as they addressed their past misunderstandings. The two contestants decided to clear the air, hugged each other and promised to stand together in the game.
Bigg Boss 20 Streaming Details
Bigg Boss 20 airs daily on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Viewers can catch the digital premiere at 9:00 PM IST on JioHotstar, while the television broadcast follows at 10:30 PM IST on Colors TV. The season premiered on September 6, 2026, with its 'Vardaan/Tathastu' dual-chance theme. With the competition getting tougher and contestants facing increasing pressure, the coming episodes are expected to bring more confrontations, changing alliances and unexpected twists.