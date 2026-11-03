ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 57 Highlights: Chain Reaction Nomination Task Leaves Six Contestants In Danger Zone

Hyderabad: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house intensified in the latest episode as old rivalries turned into heated confrontations and a nomination task put several contestants in danger. Episode 58, which aired on November 2, 2026, saw Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij lock horns over their gameplay, while Arishfa Khan found herself at the centre of another major fight following her controversial remark about Aamrapali Dubey. The episode also had an emotional moment as Scout OP and Yung DSA put their differences aside following Aasif Khan's recent elimination.

The ongoing tension between Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij took another turn when Mahhi accused Kanika of using Gullu as a 'ladder' to move ahead in the game. According to Mahhi, Kanika's bond with Gullu was not genuine and was instead a calculated move to strengthen her position in the house. The remark did not go down well with Kanika, who hit back by questioning Mahhi's own game.

She accused Mahhi of changing her equations according to convenience and adjusting her relationships based on the situation inside the house. Kanika also took a dig at Mahhi's shifting roles, pointing out how she moves between playing a mother figure and a friend depending on the house dynamics and feedback received during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 20 Nomination Task: Six Contestants Face Eviction Risk

The episode also introduced an interesting Chain Reaction Nomination Task, which put several housemates in the danger zone. As the captain, Kanika received a special power to start the nomination chain and chose Mahhi Vij as her target. The task then continued like a domino effect, with every nominated contestant selecting the next person for eviction.

Mahhi nominated Aamrapali Dubey, who passed the nomination to Arishfa Khan. Arishfa then chose Scout OP, while Scout nominated Uditi Singh. Uditi continued the chain by nominating Manish Goel. However, Manish was given an important choice by Bigg Boss. He could either continue the chain and put another contestant at risk or stop it. Manish decided to end the chain reaction, preventing further nominations. As a result, six contestants - Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Scout OP, Aamrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh - landed in the nominations for the upcoming eviction.