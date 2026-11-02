Bigg Boss 20 Day 56 Highlights: Aasif Khan Gets Evicted, Elvish Yadav Flirts With Love Gill
Bigg Boss 20 episode 57 features Aasif Khan's emotional eviction, truth behind Qazi's marriage, Kanika and Mahhi's confrontation, and Elvish Yadav's special appearance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 2, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20's November 1 episode (episode 57, day 56) brought a mix of heated arguments, emotional revelations and lighthearted moments. Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw several contestants face uncomfortable questions and confrontations. While ScoutOP received some much-needed advice from the host, Qazi Touqeer opened up about his marriage.
Elvish Yadav also entered the house to promote his upcoming reality dating show, Rizz Master. However, the biggest moment of the evening was Aasif Khan's eviction, which left several housemates emotional.
Salman Khan Gives ScoutOP A Reality Check
The episode picked up from the events following Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, with tensions continuing between ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill. Yung's opinions about his fellow contestants came out in the open, leaving Scout and Love upset. Love confronted Yung over his comment that she had been using Scout to stay relevant in the game. The conversation soon turned into a heated argument.
Salman later addressed ScoutOP's emotional state. The contestant admitted that he was feeling low and questioned whether he deserved to be in the Bigg Boss house. Salman, however, encouraged him to take responsibility for his mistakes and focus on improving himself. He reminded Scout that the show was an opportunity to prove himself and advised him not to carry the issues inside the house into his life outside. Salman also asked him to handle his personal matters maturely instead of allowing them to affect his game.
Qazi Touqeer Tells His Marriage Story
One of the lighter yet interesting moments of the episode came when Salman questioned Qazi Touqeer about his marital status. Salman appeared surprised and asked whether Qazi was actually married and whether his wife was a dentist. Qazi confirmed that he was married and revealed that his wife's name was Hifsa, who works as a dentist. He also shared that theirs was an arranged marriage, but the two eventually fell in love.
Opening up about their journey, Qazi said that he liked Hifsa and wanted to marry her. When she reciprocated his feelings, the two decided to take their relationship forward. He also revealed that Hifsa had supported him throughout his journey and played an important role in helping him reach where he is today. Qazi even sang a few lines to describe their love story, calling their union a script written by God.
Elvish Yadav Promotes Rizz Master
The episode also had its share of fun with Elvish Yadav joining Salman Khan on stage. The former Bigg Boss OTT winner arrived to promote his upcoming reality dating and charm-based show, Rizz Master, which will stream on JioHotstar and is hosted by him. Elvish interacted with the housemates and hosted a fun Rizz Master segment. He also revealed that Love Gill was his favourite contestant and playfully flirted with her, leaving her blushing.
Salman joined in and teased ScoutOP and Love about their equation inside the house. Elvish also pulled Scout's leg, adding some humour to an otherwise tense episode. Before leaving, Salman appreciated Elvish's personal growth and praised the changes he had made over the years.
Aasif Khan Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 20
The biggest development of the evening was the elimination announcement. Aasif Khan was nominated alongside Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, ScoutOP, Aamrapali Dubey and Kanika Mann. After the voting process, Salman announced Aasif's name as the contestant with the least audience votes. The announcement came as a shock to several housemates. ScoutOP and Yung DSA broke down in tears, while Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey and Arishfa Khan also became emotional. Kanika Mann appeared visibly shocked by the decision.
Aasif, too, struggled to hold back his tears as he prepared to leave the house. Before exiting, he delivered his final BB News bulletin, recreating a moment that had become part of his identity during his stay. During his journey, Aasif shared close bonds with ScoutOP, Yung DSA, Love Gill and Aamrapali Dubey. Although he gradually distanced himself from the larger group, his friendship with Scout and Yung remained important to him. He also had several disagreements with Qazi Touqeer, even questioning the support Qazi received inside the house.