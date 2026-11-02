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Bigg Boss 20 Day 56 Highlights: Aasif Khan Gets Evicted, Elvish Yadav Flirts With Love Gill

Bigg Boss 20 Day 56 Highlights: Aasif Khan Gets Evicted ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20's November 1 episode (episode 57, day 56) brought a mix of heated arguments, emotional revelations and lighthearted moments. Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw several contestants face uncomfortable questions and confrontations. While ScoutOP received some much-needed advice from the host, Qazi Touqeer opened up about his marriage.

Elvish Yadav also entered the house to promote his upcoming reality dating show, Rizz Master. However, the biggest moment of the evening was Aasif Khan's eviction, which left several housemates emotional.

Salman Khan Gives ScoutOP A Reality Check The episode picked up from the events following Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, with tensions continuing between ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill. Yung's opinions about his fellow contestants came out in the open, leaving Scout and Love upset. Love confronted Yung over his comment that she had been using Scout to stay relevant in the game. The conversation soon turned into a heated argument. Salman later addressed ScoutOP's emotional state. The contestant admitted that he was feeling low and questioned whether he deserved to be in the Bigg Boss house. Salman, however, encouraged him to take responsibility for his mistakes and focus on improving himself. He reminded Scout that the show was an opportunity to prove himself and advised him not to carry the issues inside the house into his life outside. Salman also asked him to handle his personal matters maturely instead of allowing them to affect his game. Qazi Touqeer Tells His Marriage Story One of the lighter yet interesting moments of the episode came when Salman questioned Qazi Touqeer about his marital status. Salman appeared surprised and asked whether Qazi was actually married and whether his wife was a dentist. Qazi confirmed that he was married and revealed that his wife's name was Hifsa, who works as a dentist. He also shared that theirs was an arranged marriage, but the two eventually fell in love.