ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 43 Highlights: Arishfa Khan Takes Revenge By Pouring Water On Gullu, Kanika And Mahhi's Beds

Hyderabad: High-voltage drama took centre stage in Bigg Boss 20 day 43, which aired as episode 44 on October 19. Titled A Bitter Revenge!, the episode saw friendships come under pressure, tempers flare and contestants take their grudges to the next level. While Scout and Yung DSA got into a heated argument over respect and shifting loyalties, Arishfa Khan chose a different route to settle scores with housemates who had voted against her. Her decision to pour water on their beds sparked another major confrontation, leaving several contestants furious and creating a fresh mess inside the house.

"Mere liye respect bahut top pe hai... Main nahi sun ke leta," Yung said, stressing that he would not tolerate being treated that way. However, the argument was not just about a plate. Tensions had been building between the two over the changing dynamics inside the house. Yung reportedly felt sidelined as Scout spent more time with Love Gill, leaving him feeling that their friendship was no longer receiving the same priority.

Scout and Yung DSA's friendship faced a major test as a seemingly ordinary kitchen chore turned into a heated argument. The trouble began when Scout asked Yung to wash a plate, saying, "Plate toh dho chal" (Go wash the plate). Yung took offence at Scout's tone and felt that his friend was speaking to him disrespectfully. He made it clear that respect was non-negotiable for him and refused to let the remark slide.

Arishfa's decision to target fellow contestants became one of the episode's biggest talking points. Before Weekend Ka Vaar, several housemates had voted to take away her lifeline and labelled her "brainless", leaving her feeling cornered. Instead of letting the matter go, Arishfa decided to retaliate. She went into the bedroom and poured water onto the beds of Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij, whose votes had upset her. The act immediately escalated tensions, with the affected contestants left to deal with their soaked beds and blankets. What may have started as an attempt to get even quickly turned into another bitter confrontation.

How did the housemates react?

Kanika stood her ground and called Arishfa's move childish. She also challenged her with a sharp remark: "Maine tumhari life li, tum meri life leke dikhao." Mahhi was equally furious and questioned Arishfa's upbringing to criticise her actions. Although Arishfa eventually offered to help dry the beds, Mahhi refused to accept her help. Gullu initially avoided turning the incident into a screaming match. However, he later retaliated by pouring water onto Arishfa's bed, giving her a taste of her own medicine.

Scout and Yung Sacrifice Their Beds

The drama also created a practical problem for the housemates. With Gullu, Kanika and Mahhi's beds and blankets wet, they had to figure out where to sleep for the night. In a surprising gesture, Scout and Yung DSA gave up their beds for Gullu and Kanika. The two then laid out sheets and slept directly on the floor.