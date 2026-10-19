ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 42: Aman Gandhi Eliminated After Landing In Bottom Three With Mary Kom, Uditi Singh

Bigg Boss 20 Day 42: Aman Gandhi Eliminated ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 episode 43, which aired on Sunday, October 18, brought a mix of fun, confrontations and emotional moments during Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan kicked things off with a light-hearted mimicry session featuring Mahhi Vij before turning the spotlight on the contestants' behaviour through a spine-check task and an obsession activity. The episode also saw a heated clash between Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan, while Aman Gandhi's eviction came as a major shock to the housemates.

From contestants questioning each other's gameplay to Arishfa breaking down after being called 'Aql Ki Kacchi', day 42 kept the drama going. Here's everything that happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20.

Mahhi Vij's Mimicry Brings Some Fun To Weekend Ka Vaar The episode began on a lighter note when Salman Khan asked Mahhi Vij to mimic her fellow contestants. Mahhi entertained the housemates by imitating Uditi Singh, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey and Manish. The fun segment offered a brief break from the tension inside the house. However, the mood soon changed as Salman shifted his attention to the contestants' equations and their growing differences. Bigg Boss 20's Spine X-Ray Task Sparks Confrontations One of the episode's major highlights was the spine-check task, in which contestants had to identify housemates they believed lacked the courage to stand up for themselves or confront others directly. Arishfa Khan named Qazi Touqeer, while Aman Gandhi targeted Asif Khan. Uditi Singh also called out Aman, adding another layer to their already complicated equation. Qazi, meanwhile, pointed fingers at Yung DSA. He accused him of avoiding direct confrontations and suggested that Yung did not handle arguments independently. The task brought several underlying tensions to the surface, with contestants questioning one another's courage, loyalty and approach to the game. Instead of simply being a task about naming people, it became an opportunity for housemates to settle scores and challenge each other's conduct. Kanika Mann Calls Arishfa Khan 'Aql Ki Kacchi' The tension between Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan emerged as another major talking point in episode 43. Their disagreement had been building over everyday household issues, including arguments in the kitchen involving Kanika and Kushal, popularly known as Gullu. Arishfa accused them of being selfish and creating unnecessary mess. However, Kanika and Mahhi Vij responded to her outbursts by laughing at her reactions, which further irritated Arishfa.