Bigg Boss 20 Day 42: Aman Gandhi Eliminated After Landing In Bottom Three With Mary Kom, Uditi Singh
Bigg Boss 20 episode 43 saw Aman Gandhi's eviction, Kanika Mann calling Arishfa Khan 'Aql Ki Kacchi', and heated confrontations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 episode 43, which aired on Sunday, October 18, brought a mix of fun, confrontations and emotional moments during Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan kicked things off with a light-hearted mimicry session featuring Mahhi Vij before turning the spotlight on the contestants' behaviour through a spine-check task and an obsession activity. The episode also saw a heated clash between Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan, while Aman Gandhi's eviction came as a major shock to the housemates.
From contestants questioning each other's gameplay to Arishfa breaking down after being called 'Aql Ki Kacchi', day 42 kept the drama going. Here's everything that happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20.
Mahhi Vij's Mimicry Brings Some Fun To Weekend Ka Vaar
The episode began on a lighter note when Salman Khan asked Mahhi Vij to mimic her fellow contestants. Mahhi entertained the housemates by imitating Uditi Singh, Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey and Manish. The fun segment offered a brief break from the tension inside the house. However, the mood soon changed as Salman shifted his attention to the contestants' equations and their growing differences.
Bigg Boss 20's Spine X-Ray Task Sparks Confrontations
One of the episode's major highlights was the spine-check task, in which contestants had to identify housemates they believed lacked the courage to stand up for themselves or confront others directly. Arishfa Khan named Qazi Touqeer, while Aman Gandhi targeted Asif Khan. Uditi Singh also called out Aman, adding another layer to their already complicated equation.
Qazi, meanwhile, pointed fingers at Yung DSA. He accused him of avoiding direct confrontations and suggested that Yung did not handle arguments independently. The task brought several underlying tensions to the surface, with contestants questioning one another's courage, loyalty and approach to the game. Instead of simply being a task about naming people, it became an opportunity for housemates to settle scores and challenge each other's conduct.
🔥 Aasif Bhai ne Qazi ko kar diya FULLY COOKED! 😂💥 जवाब ऐसा दिया कि Qazi ki bolti hi band ho gayi! 🔥👑 #BiggBoss #AasifKhan #QaziTauqeer #BB20 #BiggBossDrama #jiohotstar https://t.co/LcSLYKXN0p— Mohd Talib (@talibunfiltered) October 18, 2026
Kanika Mann Calls Arishfa Khan 'Aql Ki Kacchi'
The tension between Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan emerged as another major talking point in episode 43. Their disagreement had been building over everyday household issues, including arguments in the kitchen involving Kanika and Kushal, popularly known as Gullu. Arishfa accused them of being selfish and creating unnecessary mess. However, Kanika and Mahhi Vij responded to her outbursts by laughing at her reactions, which further irritated Arishfa.
During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman addressed the way Arishfa gets triggered during arguments. Kanika stood her ground and explained that she and Mahhi found Arishfa's reactions amusing. She also made it clear that they would continue laughing when she behaved that way. The confrontation intensified when Kanika called Arishfa 'Aql Ki Kacchi', suggesting that she was gullible and easily influenced.
Who Is Obsessed With Whom? Mahhi Vij Gets Called Out
The episode also featured an Obsession Task, in which contestants had to identify housemates they believed were too focused on someone else's game. Mahhi Vij emerged as a major target during the activity. Several contestants felt that she was overly involved in the games of Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan and Aman Gandhi.
Bhai ne #Aasif ko unki galti ka dilaaya ehsaas! Catch #BiggBoss20’s #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTV. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/Fl22zW6GIt— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 17, 2026
Yung DSA suggested that Mahhi kept building issues around these contestants rather than focusing on her own gameplay. He also claimed that she was appearing more in Qazi Touqeer's frame than playing an independent game. Asif Khan, meanwhile, targeted Scout OP, accusing him of being too focused on Love Gill. According to Asif, Scout's attention towards Love was affecting his own game.
Amrapali Dubey also joined the discussion by calling out Qazi Touqeer. She felt that Qazi was too preoccupied with Yung DSA and Scout OP and frequently dragged them into conversations.
Aman Gandhi Eliminated From Bigg Boss 20
The biggest development of the night was Aman Gandhi's eviction. After landing in the bottom three alongside Mary Kom and Uditi Singh, Aman was called to the main stage by Salman Khan. The host subsequently announced Aman's elimination, bringing his journey in the Bigg Boss 20 house to an end. His exit left Arishfa Khan emotional, adding another layer of sadness to an already tense episode.
Salman Khan Announces Rohit Shetty's Entry As Host
Salman also shared an important update about the show's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Owing to prior work commitments, he announced that filmmaker Rohit Shetty would take over hosting duties for the next Weekend Ka Vaar. Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, were also expected to appear on the show to promote their upcoming film, Tu Hai Meri Kiran. However, their appearance could not go ahead as planned because of a flight delay.