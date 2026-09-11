Bigg Boss 20 Day 4 Highlights: Yung DSA Becomes First Captain, Isha Rikhi Discusses Red Flags, Cheating And Moving On
Bigg Boss 20 day 4 saw Yung DSA become the first captain, Isha Rikhi discuss cheating, Qazi's medical drama and housemates revisit the show's legacy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 day 4, which aired on September 10, had plenty of drama to offer, from heated arguments during the captaincy task to conversations about cheating and red flags. While Yung DSA emerged as the first captain of the season, Isha Rikhi's candid questions about infidelity grabbed attention.
Qazi Touqeer, meanwhile, added his own dose of drama with a medical room visit that later turned out to be part of his game. The episode also took an emotional turn as the housemates revisited Bigg Boss' 20-year journey.
Yung DSA becomes the first captain
The episode began with the captaincy task and, as expected, it brought plenty of arguments and confrontations inside the house. Yung DSA, Gullu and Aasif Khan were among the key contenders in the race for captaincy. An argument broke out between Yung DSA and Aamrapali Dubey, who questioned his choice of words. Yung also got into a heated exchange with Kanika Mann during the task. He accused Kanika of charging at him, while she defended herself and said she was simply playing the game.
#YungDSA bante hai iss season ke pehle captain 🙌✨— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 10, 2026
Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 now streaming on @JioHotstar aur raat 10:30PM baje #ColorsTv par#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB20OnJioHotstar #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/okvKlqJdZ7
Kanika was later involved in another argument with Arishfa Khan. The latter hit back at her and said, "Pehle footage dekh ke aao, tab mujhe bolo," asking Kanika to watch the footage before accusing her of anything. After a series of fights and intense moments, the task finally came to an end. Mahhi Vij announced Yung DSA as the winner, making him the first captain of Bigg Boss 20.
Qazi to aasif -- 100 jaanam tere ko lage ge yaha puchne ke liye 🔥🩷💪— Swaraj singh parmar (@FlowerSSP01) September 10, 2026
Qazi new word - CKB 😂😁#QaziTouqeer #Aasif #BiggBoss20 #BB20@qazitouqeerr pic.twitter.com/omhGblVUlH
Later, Aasif and Qazi also cleared the air and sorted out their differences. As the new captain, Yung was given further responsibilities and asked to divide work among the housemates. However, Bigg Boss also pulled up the contestants, including the captain, for sleeping during the day and not following the rules.
Isha Rikhi talks about red flags and cheaters
Away from the captaincy drama, Isha Rikhi's conversations about relationships caught attention. During a discussion in the house, the topic of "red flags" came up. Isha said, "Maine bahut sundar red flag dekhe hain," hinting that she had seen her share of such people in real life. She later joined a conversation with Aman Gandhi and Gullu about cheating and infidelity. Isha made it clear that she was speaking in general and was not referring to any particular person. "Jo log cheat karte hain, ek general baat kar rahi hoon, I am not specifically talking about someone, unke liye toh move on ki koi game hi nahi hoti na," she said. Isha also questioned whether men who cheat on their partners ever feel guilty about their actions.
#Yungdsa, please hesitate 👀#IshaRikhi #BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/lDGMd9jzMU— BiggBossMedia1 (@BiggBossMedia1) September 10, 2026
Qazi's medical room visit turns into an acting drama
Qazi Touqeer continued to bring his dramatic side to the forefront during the episode. Earlier, he was seen doing 100 push-ups and calling himself a "superhuman" and a "commando." Later, he began shouting in front of the camera and called out to Bigg Boss, claiming that his health was not improving and asking for medical help.
20 years later… and he’s back with a BANG! 🔥❤️— Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeerr) September 7, 2026
Qazi didn’t just enter Bigg Boss 20, he left an impression.
The love of his fans still speaks louder than ever. 🫶
Now… it’s all about how you take it. ✨#Qazi #BiggBoss20 #QaziisBack #FanLove pic.twitter.com/fjp8pdXCT1
Bigg Boss eventually called Qazi to the medical room. However, the drama took another turn when Qazi reportedly admitted to the doctor that he was acting as part of his game. His behaviour soon became a topic of discussion among the other contestants. Several housemates spoke about his dramatic personality and his unusual habit of talking directly to the cameras.
Bhai ye banda among us khel rha ander 😭😂….— ᴘᴀʀᴛʜ (@themonupatel01) September 10, 2026
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.#BiggBoss20 #Qazi #BB20 pic.twitter.com/XBM9w74ulV
Housemates revisit Bigg Boss' 20-year legacy
The episode ended on an emotional and nostalgic note as the contestants were shown a special montage featuring memorable moments from Bigg Boss over the years. The video included iconic friendships, emotional bonds, fierce fights, funny moments and popular dialogues from previous seasons. While some clips made the housemates laugh, several emotional moments left contestants teary-eyed.
Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Aasif and others were visibly emotional while watching the journey of the show. Mary Kom, too, struggled to hold back her emotions. The montage also featured moments involving former hosts Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan, along with several memorable and funny moments featuring Salman Khan.
20 saal, countless emotions aur ek iconic legacy ❤️— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 10, 2026
Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/yWOUwmyKwV
Bigg Boss then reminded the contestants that the show was not just about playing a game. He told them that the memories of former contestants remain because they lived their journeys inside the house in a real way. The emotional segment ended with the opening of Room 20, where photographs of the current Bigg Boss 20 contestants were displayed. With that, the housemates were reminded that they, too, had now become a part of the show's long legacy.
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 follows the theme of 'Tatasthu', under which contestants have two lives or lifelines. New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM and air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.