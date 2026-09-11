ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 4 Highlights: Yung DSA Becomes First Captain, Isha Rikhi Discusses Red Flags, Cheating And Moving On

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 day 4, which aired on September 10, had plenty of drama to offer, from heated arguments during the captaincy task to conversations about cheating and red flags. While Yung DSA emerged as the first captain of the season, Isha Rikhi's candid questions about infidelity grabbed attention.

Qazi Touqeer, meanwhile, added his own dose of drama with a medical room visit that later turned out to be part of his game. The episode also took an emotional turn as the housemates revisited Bigg Boss' 20-year journey.

Yung DSA becomes the first captain

The episode began with the captaincy task and, as expected, it brought plenty of arguments and confrontations inside the house. Yung DSA, Gullu and Aasif Khan were among the key contenders in the race for captaincy. An argument broke out between Yung DSA and Aamrapali Dubey, who questioned his choice of words. Yung also got into a heated exchange with Kanika Mann during the task. He accused Kanika of charging at him, while she defended herself and said she was simply playing the game.

Kanika was later involved in another argument with Arishfa Khan. The latter hit back at her and said, "Pehle footage dekh ke aao, tab mujhe bolo," asking Kanika to watch the footage before accusing her of anything. After a series of fights and intense moments, the task finally came to an end. Mahhi Vij announced Yung DSA as the winner, making him the first captain of Bigg Boss 20.

Later, Aasif and Qazi also cleared the air and sorted out their differences. As the new captain, Yung was given further responsibilities and asked to divide work among the housemates. However, Bigg Boss also pulled up the contestants, including the captain, for sleeping during the day and not following the rules.