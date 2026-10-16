Bigg Boss 20 Day 39 Highlights: Qazi Touqeer Recalls Turning Down Ekta Kapoor's Offer, Reveals What Happened Next
Scout becomes Bigg Boss 20's new captain as Mahhi Vij clashes with Yung DSA, while Qazi Touqeer recalls his Ekta Kapoor controversy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss 20 house witnessed a relatively quiet start on day 39, following the dramatic eviction of Nakul Dhull for physical violence. However, the calm did not last long as the captaincy race brought fresh tensions among the contestants. While Scout emerged as the new captain, Yung DSA's decision to nominate Mahhi Vij out of the process left her furious. Meanwhile, Qazi Touqeer opened up about a major turning point in his early career, recalling an incident involving television producer Ekta Kapoor.
Qazi Touqeer Recalls Ekta Kapoor's Offer, Opens Up About Media Controversy
During a conversation with Aamrapali Dubey, Qazi revisited an important chapter of his life following his victory in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. Qazi recalled becoming popular at just 20 years old and receiving several offers after his win. He also revealed that he had seven bodyguards during that period as his popularity grew.
I hope #QaziTouqeer has finally put an end to all the baseless accusations today by revealing the films that never made it to release, projects that stalled midway, n the countless opportunities he received as an actor and anchor. The narrative that he’s unemployed or survives on someone else’s funding needs to d!e now, because a career that people know nothing about is not the same as a career that never existed! Love you, Qazi. ❤️ #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 https://t.co/M0VEztsTVw— Siya (@Coffeeiology6) October 15, 2026
Among the opportunities that came his way was an offer from Ekta Kapoor, who reportedly approached him for a rockstar role in a television show. The role was for Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, which eventually featured Iqbal Khan as its male lead. Recalling the experience, Qazi explained that he was young and overwhelmed by the attention he was receiving. He also admitted that he was more distracted by Ekta Kapoor's rings during the narration than by the opportunity itself.
He found it difficult to turn down the producer directly and later faced criticism over his decision. Qazi said the media portrayed him as arrogant after he declined the offer. Recalling the controversy, he said, "After my decision, there were rumours in the media that I had cheated on Ekta Kapoor." He added that reports the following morning claimed he had "ditched Ekta Kapoor". Qazi also pointed out that social media was not around in 2005, leaving him with little opportunity to explain his side of the story.
Bigg Boss 20 Captaincy Task: Who Nominated Whom?
The captaincy race became the main highlight of the episode as Bigg Boss handed the responsibility of choosing the next house captain to four former captains. The former captains (Gullu, Uditi, Scout, and Asif) were given the power to eliminate contenders in the X room. The person whom nobody eliminated would eventually become the new captain.
Yung DSA made two crucial decisions, ruling out Mahhi Vij and Qazi Touqeer from the captaincy race. Explaining his decision against Qazi, Yung said, "I don't see leadership in Qazi." He also accused Mahhi of gossiping, giving his reasons for not considering her suitable for captaincy. The decisions immediately became a talking point in the house, particularly because both contestants took issue with being eliminated from the race.
Scout Becomes the New Captain of the Bigg Boss 20 House
After the eliminations and the puzzle challenge, Scout, also known as Tanmay Singh, emerged victorious and was announced as the new captain of the Bigg Boss 20 house. His win marked a shift in the house's power dynamics, with Scout now responsible for leading the contestants and handling the duties that come with the position. Congratulating him, Bigg Boss said, "Hope you will do good captaincy." Scout's victory brought the captaincy task to a close, but the disagreements surrounding the selection process continued to affect the housemates.
Mahhi Vij vs Yung DSA: Captaincy Elimination Sparks Clash
Mahhi Vij was visibly upset with Yung DSA after he eliminated her from the captaincy race and accused her of gossiping. The disagreement escalated into a heated confrontation as Mahhi questioned his remarks and took offence to the personal nature of his comments. During the argument, Mahhi told Yung to "Mard ban", expressing her anger over his conduct during the task.