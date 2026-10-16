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Bigg Boss 20 Day 39 Highlights: Qazi Touqeer Recalls Turning Down Ekta Kapoor's Offer, Reveals What Happened Next

Bigg Boss 20 Day 39 Highlights: Qazi Touqeer Recalls Turning Down Ekta Kapoor's Offer ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss 20 house witnessed a relatively quiet start on day 39, following the dramatic eviction of Nakul Dhull for physical violence. However, the calm did not last long as the captaincy race brought fresh tensions among the contestants. While Scout emerged as the new captain, Yung DSA's decision to nominate Mahhi Vij out of the process left her furious. Meanwhile, Qazi Touqeer opened up about a major turning point in his early career, recalling an incident involving television producer Ekta Kapoor.

Qazi Touqeer Recalls Ekta Kapoor's Offer, Opens Up About Media Controversy

During a conversation with Aamrapali Dubey, Qazi revisited an important chapter of his life following his victory in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. Qazi recalled becoming popular at just 20 years old and receiving several offers after his win. He also revealed that he had seven bodyguards during that period as his popularity grew. Among the opportunities that came his way was an offer from Ekta Kapoor, who reportedly approached him for a rockstar role in a television show. The role was for Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, which eventually featured Iqbal Khan as its male lead. Recalling the experience, Qazi explained that he was young and overwhelmed by the attention he was receiving. He also admitted that he was more distracted by Ekta Kapoor's rings during the narration than by the opportunity itself. He found it difficult to turn down the producer directly and later faced criticism over his decision. Qazi said the media portrayed him as arrogant after he declined the offer. Recalling the controversy, he said, "After my decision, there were rumours in the media that I had cheated on Ekta Kapoor." He added that reports the following morning claimed he had "ditched Ekta Kapoor". Qazi also pointed out that social media was not around in 2005, leaving him with little opportunity to explain his side of the story. Bigg Boss 20 Captaincy Task: Who Nominated Whom?