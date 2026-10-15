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Bigg Boss 20 Day 38 Highlights: Nakul Dhull Shown The Door After Physical Fight With Gullu

Bigg Boss 20 Day 38 Highlights: Nakul Dhull Shown The Door After Physical Fight With Gullu ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 day 38, aired as episode 39 on October 14, saw Nakul Dhull exit the house following his physical altercation with Gullu. Meanwhile, Love Gill faced criticism from Aasif Khan, Scout OP and Yung DSA for her decision to speak to Nakul.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought intense confrontations, emotional outbursts and a major eviction. Following the physical fight between Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull, the housemates demanded strict action against the latter. Bigg Boss eventually ordered him to leave the house for violating the rules against physical violence.

However, the drama did not end there. Love Gill's decision to interact with Nakul sparked fresh arguments, leaving her at odds with several housemates, including some of her closest allies. What Led To Nakul Dhull's eviction The tension in the house escalated after Nakul got into a physical altercation with Gullu. The incident began when Nakul overheard Qazi Touqeer discussing a playful incident involving Scout OP. Nakul informed Scout about it, triggering a confrontation between Scout and Qazi. When Gullu stepped in to defuse the situation, the argument took a violent turn. Nakul charged at Gullu, and the confrontation escalated into shoving, collar-grabbing and tearing of Gullu's cardigan. The incident left the housemates furious, with several contestants questioning Nakul's aggressive behaviour. Mahhi Vij and Kanika Mann were among those who strongly condemned his actions and demanded his removal, citing concerns about safety inside the house. The contestants maintained that physical violence could not be justified, regardless of the provocation. With tensions running high, the housemates waited for Bigg Boss to announce his decision. Bigg Boss asks Nakul to leave Bigg Boss intervened after the violent confrontation and called the contestants to the living area. Addressing the incident, Bigg Boss made it clear that physical violence was a serious violation of the show's rules and would not be tolerated. Nakul was subsequently asked to leave the house immediately. The wildcard contestant's exit came as a decisive development after the housemates repeatedly questioned his conduct and demanded action. The decision brought an end to the immediate controversy surrounding the fight, but the incident continued to influence the house's equations. While most contestants had taken a firm stand against Nakul's actions, Love Gill's subsequent behaviour became the next major talking point.