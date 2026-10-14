ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 37 Highlights: Mahhi Vij Urges Makers To 'Throw Him Out' After Nakul Dhull Charges At Gullu

Hyderabad: High-voltage drama intensified inside the Bigg Boss 20 house on October 13 as the nomination task triggered heated arguments, personal attacks and an ugly physical altercation between wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull and Gullu. The episode also saw Qazi Touqeer clash with Scout OP, while Arishfa Khan and Mary Kom engaged in a fiery war of words. With housemates losing their cool at every turn, the latest episode exposed the growing tensions and fractured relationships inside the house.

The nomination task, titled BB Gazab Beizzati Zone, allowed contestants to nominate multiple housemates, setting the stage for confrontations and unexpected choices. Captain Aasif Khan nominated Mahhi Vij, while Arishfa Khan nominated Kanika Mann, Qazi Touqeer, Gullu and Mary Kom. Kanika, in turn, nominated Aman Gandhi, Lovepreet Gill, Arishfa and Yung DSA.

Mahhi nominated Uditi Singh, while Scout OP nominated Qazi Touqeer. Amrapali Dubey also nominated Kanika and Gullu, adding to the tension among the housemates. Interestingly, Amrapali remained safe from eviction despite making nominations, while wildcard entrants Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull did not nominate anyone. Captain Aasif Khan also remained safe.

The nomination process put several contestants at risk of elimination, with 11 housemates reportedly entering the danger zone: Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Qazi Touqeer, Scout OP, Gullu, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan, Lovepreet Gill, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh.

Arishfa Khan Takes on Mary Kom

The nomination task soon turned personal when Arishfa and Mary Kom got into a heated argument. Arishfa objected to being treated like a child and made it clear that she did not consider anyone superior to the other contestants. "Mary di, aap yeh bacha-bacha mat karna mere samne," Arishfa told the boxing champion, asking her not to address her as a child.

She also questioned Mary Kom's repeated references to her achievements, saying, "Aapka har time Olympics-Olympics, Boxing-Boxing mere samne nahi karna." Mary initially tried to brush off the remarks but eventually lost her patience. She accused Arishfa of picking a fight for screen time, saying, "Koi toh nahi mil raha hai abhi toh footage lene ke liye."

Uditi Singh's Nomination Sparks Mary Kom's Anger

Mary Kom also found herself in a confrontation with Uditi Singh after the latter nominated her for eviction. Uditi reportedly explained her decision by pointing to Mary's limited interaction with her and other housemates. Mary did not take the criticism lightly and challenged Uditi to confront her directly. "Samne aake baat karo," she told her. The two exchanged sharp remarks, turning the nomination into a heated verbal showdown. Amrapali Dubey stepped in to support Mary Kom and questioned Uditi's tone during the argument.