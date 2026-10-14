Bigg Boss 20 Day 37 Highlights: Mahhi Vij Urges Makers To 'Throw Him Out' After Nakul Dhull Charges At Gullu
Bigg Boss 20 day 37 saw explosive nominations, clashes between Arishfa Khan and Mary Kom, and a physical fight between Nakul Dhull and Gullu.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: High-voltage drama intensified inside the Bigg Boss 20 house on October 13 as the nomination task triggered heated arguments, personal attacks and an ugly physical altercation between wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull and Gullu. The episode also saw Qazi Touqeer clash with Scout OP, while Arishfa Khan and Mary Kom engaged in a fiery war of words. With housemates losing their cool at every turn, the latest episode exposed the growing tensions and fractured relationships inside the house.
Bigg Boss 20 Nominations: Who Nominated Whom?
The nomination task, titled BB Gazab Beizzati Zone, allowed contestants to nominate multiple housemates, setting the stage for confrontations and unexpected choices. Captain Aasif Khan nominated Mahhi Vij, while Arishfa Khan nominated Kanika Mann, Qazi Touqeer, Gullu and Mary Kom. Kanika, in turn, nominated Aman Gandhi, Lovepreet Gill, Arishfa and Yung DSA.
Mahhi nominated Uditi Singh, while Scout OP nominated Qazi Touqeer. Amrapali Dubey also nominated Kanika and Gullu, adding to the tension among the housemates. Interestingly, Amrapali remained safe from eviction despite making nominations, while wildcard entrants Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull did not nominate anyone. Captain Aasif Khan also remained safe.
The nomination process put several contestants at risk of elimination, with 11 housemates reportedly entering the danger zone: Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Qazi Touqeer, Scout OP, Gullu, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan, Lovepreet Gill, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh.
Arishfa Khan Takes on Mary Kom
The nomination task soon turned personal when Arishfa and Mary Kom got into a heated argument. Arishfa objected to being treated like a child and made it clear that she did not consider anyone superior to the other contestants. "Mary di, aap yeh bacha-bacha mat karna mere samne," Arishfa told the boxing champion, asking her not to address her as a child.
She also questioned Mary Kom's repeated references to her achievements, saying, "Aapka har time Olympics-Olympics, Boxing-Boxing mere samne nahi karna." Mary initially tried to brush off the remarks but eventually lost her patience. She accused Arishfa of picking a fight for screen time, saying, "Koi toh nahi mil raha hai abhi toh footage lene ke liye."
Uditi Singh's Nomination Sparks Mary Kom's Anger
Mary Kom also found herself in a confrontation with Uditi Singh after the latter nominated her for eviction. Uditi reportedly explained her decision by pointing to Mary's limited interaction with her and other housemates. Mary did not take the criticism lightly and challenged Uditi to confront her directly. "Samne aake baat karo," she told her. The two exchanged sharp remarks, turning the nomination into a heated verbal showdown. Amrapali Dubey stepped in to support Mary Kom and questioned Uditi's tone during the argument.
Qazi Touqeer, Scout OP and Yung DSA's Heated Confrontation
Another major confrontation erupted between Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP. The argument stemmed from an earlier incident in which Qazi had spat into Scout's ear, an act that had already caused considerable controversy inside the house. While discussing the incident with fellow contestants, Qazi reportedly made light of his own actions. Nakul Dhull overheard the conversation and informed Scout about it.
Scout, Yung DSA and Nakul subsequently confronted Qazi. The exchange quickly grew heated, forcing other housemates, including Amrapali and Manish Goel, to intervene and try to calm the situation. However, the confrontation took a more serious turn when Gullu joined the argument.
Gullu par bohot heavy charge hua Nakul, but Gullu ne ek bhi chalne nahi di.. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBoss https://t.co/i54NQsoI1T— Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) October 13, 2026
Nakul Dhull and Gullu's Fight Leaves Mahhi Vij in Tears
The biggest shock of the episode came when an argument between Nakul Dhull and Gullu escalated into a physical fight. During the confrontation involving Qazi, Scout and Yung, Gullu intervened and reportedly said something that angered Nakul. Nakul suddenly moved towards Gullu, and the two got into a physical altercation. Gullu also reacted physically, causing the situation to spiral out of control.
Several contestants attempted to separate the two, but the confrontation had already escalated. The incident raised serious questions about rule violations inside the house and the possible consequences for the contestants involved. Mahhi Vij was visibly distressed by the fight. She was seen crying and shouting as she questioned Nakul's actions and demanded to know why he had hit Gullu.
Mahhi also appealed to the makers to throw Nakul out of the house, expressing her anger over the incident. With a physical altercation now adding to the nomination drama, viewers will be watching closely to see what action the makers take against the contestants involved.
Where To Watch Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar. Viewers can catch the latest episodes on television and watch the show online through the streaming platform.