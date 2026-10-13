ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 36 Highlights: Nakul Dhull Makes Aman Gandhi Uncomfortable With Homophobhic Joke

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 is back with new drama as two wild card contestants, Manish Goyal and Nakul Dhull, have entered the house, bringing fresh dynamics and more reasons for the existing contestants to clash. The October 12 episode featured personal revelations, uncomfortable conversations and a heated argument over kitchen rations.

While Amrapali Dubey opened up about her relationship status, Nakul's questions about Aman Gandhi's sexuality sparked tension. Meanwhile, Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan got into a major fight over ghee, and captain Aasif Khan received a special power to nominate a contestant directly.

Amrapali Dubey Opens Up About Her Relationship Status

Amrapali Dubey's personal life became a topic of conversation when Mahhi Vij asked the Bhojpuri actress about her relationship status. Amrapali revealed that she had not been in a relationship for a long time and currently did not have a boyfriend. When Mahhi asked whether there was anyone suitable for her in the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali explained that most of the established actors were already married.

The conversation also touched upon Amrapali's frequently discussed association with actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. Addressing the subject, Amrapali pointed out that Nirahua was married and had grown-up children. She described his marriage as an arranged one. When Mahhi asked whether Nirahua had ever had girlfriends, Amrapali suggested that he might have had relationships in the past but emphasised that he had never left his wife.

Nakul Dhull Makes Aman Gandhi Uncomfortable With Personal Questions

Nakul Dhull's entry into the house quickly led to an uncomfortable exchange with Aman Gandhi. During a conversation about Mumbai, Aman spoke about the city's safety for women and its acceptance of LGBTQIA+ culture. Nakul then asked Aman whether he was straight or gay. Aman clarified that he was straight, but Nakul continued questioning him about his views on gay people and whether he would consider being with a man. He also brought up the term 'homophobic', making the conversation increasingly uncomfortable for Aman.

Nakul later told Gullu and Qazi that he had deliberately used the term to tease Aman because he noticed that the conversation was bothering him. The exchange raised tensions between the contestants, with the discussion moving beyond casual banter into questions about personal boundaries. The incident added to the drama surrounding Nakul's entry as the housemates continued to assess the new wildcard contestant.