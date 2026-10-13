Bigg Boss 20 Day 36 Highlights: Nakul Dhull Makes Aman Gandhi Uncomfortable With Homophobhic Joke
Bigg Boss 20 day 36 features Amrapali Dubey discussing her love life, Nakul Dhull making Aman Gandhi uncomfortable, Kanika-Arishfa's ghee fight and Mahhi Vij's nomination.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 is back with new drama as two wild card contestants, Manish Goyal and Nakul Dhull, have entered the house, bringing fresh dynamics and more reasons for the existing contestants to clash. The October 12 episode featured personal revelations, uncomfortable conversations and a heated argument over kitchen rations.
While Amrapali Dubey opened up about her relationship status, Nakul's questions about Aman Gandhi's sexuality sparked tension. Meanwhile, Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan got into a major fight over ghee, and captain Aasif Khan received a special power to nominate a contestant directly.
Amrapali Dubey Opens Up About Her Relationship Status
Amrapali Dubey's personal life became a topic of conversation when Mahhi Vij asked the Bhojpuri actress about her relationship status. Amrapali revealed that she had not been in a relationship for a long time and currently did not have a boyfriend. When Mahhi asked whether there was anyone suitable for her in the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali explained that most of the established actors were already married.
The conversation also touched upon Amrapali's frequently discussed association with actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. Addressing the subject, Amrapali pointed out that Nirahua was married and had grown-up children. She described his marriage as an arranged one. When Mahhi asked whether Nirahua had ever had girlfriends, Amrapali suggested that he might have had relationships in the past but emphasised that he had never left his wife.
Nakul Dhull Makes Aman Gandhi Uncomfortable With Personal Questions
Nakul Dhull's entry into the house quickly led to an uncomfortable exchange with Aman Gandhi. During a conversation about Mumbai, Aman spoke about the city's safety for women and its acceptance of LGBTQIA+ culture. Nakul then asked Aman whether he was straight or gay. Aman clarified that he was straight, but Nakul continued questioning him about his views on gay people and whether he would consider being with a man. He also brought up the term 'homophobic', making the conversation increasingly uncomfortable for Aman.
Nakul later told Gullu and Qazi that he had deliberately used the term to tease Aman because he noticed that the conversation was bothering him. The exchange raised tensions between the contestants, with the discussion moving beyond casual banter into questions about personal boundaries. The incident added to the drama surrounding Nakul's entry as the housemates continued to assess the new wildcard contestant.
Kanika Mann And Arishfa Khan Clash Over Ghee
Food distribution once again became a major source of conflict inside the Bigg Boss house. Kanika Mann asked captain Aasif Khan for ghee, but he maintained that he could not show favouritism while distributing food among the contestants. Arishfa Khan accused Kanika of being selfish whenever food was involved. Kanika admitted that she could be selfish about food, but the disagreement continued as Arishfa repeated her accusation. Gullu supported Kanika, leaving Arishfa upset and escalating the argument.
The situation worsened when Arishfa took the ghee bottle and refused to give it to Kanika. Nakul supported Arishfa, prompting another heated exchange between him and Kanika. Kanika even threatened not to cook breakfast if she did not receive the ghee. Qazi questioned why she was giving the ingredient so much importance, while Aasif eventually asked Arishfa to give Kanika some because she was going to bed hungry. Arishfa agreed.
Bigg Boss 20 Upcoming Nominations: Aasif Khan Nominates Mahhi Vij
The episode also introduced a twist in the nomination process. Bigg Boss informed the housemates that the upcoming nominations would be 'limitless', allowing contestants to nominate anyone. As the house captain, Aasif was granted a special power to nominate one contestant directly. When Bigg Boss asked him to name his choice, Aasif nominated Mahhi Vij, putting her in the spotlight ahead of the week's elimination process.
Where To Watch Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV, with episodes available to stream on JioHotstar.