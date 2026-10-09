Bigg Boss 20 Day 32 Highlights: Kanika Mann Calls Love Gill 'Nalayak' As Ration Task Turns Ugly
Bigg Boss 20 day 32 sees Love Gill's ration strategy spark a clash with Kanika Mann, while Amrapali Dubey fights Gullu amid growing tensions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 witnessed high-voltage drama as the fight for captaincy turned into a battle over food, friendship and personal boundaries. The October 8 episode saw Love Gill face the housemates' anger after taking away a large share of the weekly ration during a task.
While Kanika Mann called her selfish and 'Nalayak', Amrapali Dubey stood by Love and got into a heated argument with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar. Meanwhile, ScoutOP questioned Yung DSA and Love's physical closeness, adding another layer of tension to the episode.
Amrapali Dubey Cautions Love Gill Over Physical Closeness With Yung DSA
The episode began with Love Gill, dressed in a saree, joining Yung DSA and ScoutOP for a conversation. However, Love and Yung's playful interaction soon caught Scout's attention. He asked them to maintain some distance, pointing out that their behaviour could create a wrong impression among viewers. Amrapali Dubey also expressed concern about their closeness, reminding them that they had partners outside the house and their actions could affect those relationships. Following the conversation, Yung and Love decided to move away from each other. Scout later told Yung that he, too, had feelings for Love but chose to control them because he was committed to his girlfriend. Love, however, maintained that she did not have a problem with the way she interacted with Yung.
Bigg Boss 20 Ration Task Leaves Housemates Without Weekly Supplies
The captaincy task became the biggest talking point of the episode when Bigg Boss introduced a challenge involving stealing ration. Captain Uditi Singh selected cue cards to decide which contestant would become the thief in each round. The chosen housemate had around three minutes to collect ration items from the living area and move them to the storeroom. The contestant who collected the most ration bags would earn a special advantage in the captaincy battle. However, the items taken away would not be included in the house's weekly ration.
Yung DSA became the first thief, followed by Aasif Khan and Love Gill in subsequent rounds. Love made a particularly bold move by collecting 33 items, taking away almost all the available ration. Arishfa Khan later collected the remaining items. The decision backfired on the housemates as Bigg Boss announced that they would receive zero weekly ration. Only essential items would be provided from the storeroom. Love, meanwhile, secured the advantage for collecting the highest number of ration bags, although her move left several contestants furious.
Kanika Mann Calls Love Gill 'Nalayak' After Ration Row
Love's strategy did not go down well with Kanika Mann, who questioned her decision to prioritise the captaincy advantage over the house's food supply. Kanika called Love 'selfish' and 'Nalayak' during their heated exchange. Love defended her gameplay, but the argument continued as the two contestants traded accusations. With the entire weekly ration at stake, the disagreement highlighted the growing divide between individual ambition and the housemates' collective needs.
NGL, not my personal Liking for #LoveGill but She literally Ate Kanika And left no crumbs 💀💯 And Look at Kanika's Comeback, Same as Gullu only Look shame and body shame 🤡 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/PtZHJZUUgU— 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) October 8, 2026
Amrapali Dubey and Gullu Get Into a Heated Argument
The episode also saw Amrapali Dubey and Gullu clash over their differences. Amrapali questioned Gullu's stand during an earlier incident and accused him of being biased towards Kanika and Uditi during his captaincy. Their disagreement quickly escalated, with Gullu losing his temper and calling the Bhojpuri actress 'Maachis Ki Teeli'. He also accused her of faking her personality. The argument added to the tension inside the house, as contestants continued to take sides over Love's ration strategy and the captaincy game.
Kanika Mann's Birthday Celebrated Amid House Tensions
Despite the day's arguments, the housemates found a moment to celebrate Kanika Mann's birthday. Gullu prepared a halwa for the actress, with Aasif Khan and Aman Gandhi joining him for the celebration. The birthday moment offered a brief break from the ongoing clashes. However, with the house facing a shortage of weekly ration and relationships under strain, the celebrations did little to ease the larger tensions.
Where To Watch Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, streams on JioHotstar. Episode 33 premiered on October 8, 2026, at 9 pm, while its television repeat telecast aired on Colors TV at 10.30 pm. Viewers can tune in to the reality show to follow the contestants' changing equations, captaincy battles and the drama unfolding inside the house.