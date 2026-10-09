ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 32 Highlights: Kanika Mann Calls Love Gill 'Nalayak' As Ration Task Turns Ugly

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 witnessed high-voltage drama as the fight for captaincy turned into a battle over food, friendship and personal boundaries. The October 8 episode saw Love Gill face the housemates' anger after taking away a large share of the weekly ration during a task.

While Kanika Mann called her selfish and 'Nalayak', Amrapali Dubey stood by Love and got into a heated argument with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar. Meanwhile, ScoutOP questioned Yung DSA and Love's physical closeness, adding another layer of tension to the episode.

Amrapali Dubey Cautions Love Gill Over Physical Closeness With Yung DSA

The episode began with Love Gill, dressed in a saree, joining Yung DSA and ScoutOP for a conversation. However, Love and Yung's playful interaction soon caught Scout's attention. He asked them to maintain some distance, pointing out that their behaviour could create a wrong impression among viewers. Amrapali Dubey also expressed concern about their closeness, reminding them that they had partners outside the house and their actions could affect those relationships. Following the conversation, Yung and Love decided to move away from each other. Scout later told Yung that he, too, had feelings for Love but chose to control them because he was committed to his girlfriend. Love, however, maintained that she did not have a problem with the way she interacted with Yung.

Bigg Boss 20 Ration Task Leaves Housemates Without Weekly Supplies

The captaincy task became the biggest talking point of the episode when Bigg Boss introduced a challenge involving stealing ration. Captain Uditi Singh selected cue cards to decide which contestant would become the thief in each round. The chosen housemate had around three minutes to collect ration items from the living area and move them to the storeroom. The contestant who collected the most ration bags would earn a special advantage in the captaincy battle. However, the items taken away would not be included in the house's weekly ration.

Yung DSA became the first thief, followed by Aasif Khan and Love Gill in subsequent rounds. Love made a particularly bold move by collecting 33 items, taking away almost all the available ration. Arishfa Khan later collected the remaining items. The decision backfired on the housemates as Bigg Boss announced that they would receive zero weekly ration. Only essential items would be provided from the storeroom. Love, meanwhile, secured the advantage for collecting the highest number of ration bags, although her move left several contestants furious.

Kanika Mann Calls Love Gill 'Nalayak' After Ration Row