ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 3 Highlights: Qazi-Aasif Clash Turns Ugly During Captaincy Task

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 day 3, which aired on September 9, was full of drama, entertainment and chaos. From Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari's heated argument to Kanika Mann rejecting a possible love angle with Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and an ugly fight between Qazi Touqeer and Aasif Khan during the captaincy task, the episode had plenty of action.

Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari lock horns over kitchen duties

The episode saw a heated argument between boxer Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari over kitchen responsibilities. The disagreement began when Mary questioned Rhiti about her duties, while the latter explained that she was busy making tea. When Mary pointed out that making tea did not take much time, Rhiti hit back, "Make it yourself then."

The argument soon escalated, with Mary taking a jibe at Rhiti's identity. "The whole world knows me. Aap kaun hain, main nahi jaanti," Mary said. Rhiti, however, made it clear that while she respected the boxing champion, she would not tolerate being spoken about behind her back. "I respect you a lot, but don't go around talking about me behind my back," she said. The two eventually hugged and resolved their differences.

Kanika Mann says no to love angle, opens up about relationship

Elsewhere, Isha Rikhi and Arishfa Khan teased Gullu, about his equation with Kanika Mann. However, Kanika made it clear that she was not interested in creating a romantic angle inside the Bigg Boss house. The actor also opened up about her personal life and revealed that she had been in an on-and-off relationship for around two years.