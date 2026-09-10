Bigg Boss 20 Day 3 Highlights: Qazi-Aasif Clash Turns Ugly During Captaincy Task
Bigg Boss 20 day 3 saw Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari clash, Kanika reject a love angle and Qazi-Aasif's ugly captaincy task brawl.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 day 3, which aired on September 9, was full of drama, entertainment and chaos. From Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari's heated argument to Kanika Mann rejecting a possible love angle with Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and an ugly fight between Qazi Touqeer and Aasif Khan during the captaincy task, the episode had plenty of action.
Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari lock horns over kitchen duties
The episode saw a heated argument between boxer Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari over kitchen responsibilities. The disagreement began when Mary questioned Rhiti about her duties, while the latter explained that she was busy making tea. When Mary pointed out that making tea did not take much time, Rhiti hit back, "Make it yourself then."
The argument soon escalated, with Mary taking a jibe at Rhiti's identity. "The whole world knows me. Aap kaun hain, main nahi jaanti," Mary said. Rhiti, however, made it clear that while she respected the boxing champion, she would not tolerate being spoken about behind her back. "I respect you a lot, but don't go around talking about me behind my back," she said. The two eventually hugged and resolved their differences.
Kanika Mann says no to love angle, opens up about relationship
Elsewhere, Isha Rikhi and Arishfa Khan teased Gullu, about his equation with Kanika Mann. However, Kanika made it clear that she was not interested in creating a romantic angle inside the Bigg Boss house. The actor also opened up about her personal life and revealed that she had been in an on-and-off relationship for around two years.
Rhiti Tiwari opens up about rape threats and being Manoj Tiwari's daughter
In an emotional conversation, Rhiti Tiwari spoke about the pressure of carrying the identity of being actor and politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter. She revealed that her opinions often invite backlash and said, "Mere pe double pressure raha hai always. Mein jo bhi bolungi, 'Manoj Tiwari ki beti ne yeh bol diya, woh aisi hai.'"
Rhiti further revealed that she has received death and rape threats and said that people often target her because of her father's identity and beliefs. She also spoke about wanting to build an independent identity for herself.
#RhitiTiwari shares apna take on relationships and shaadi with #KanikaMann!#BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/NccFxXJ6yV— BiggBossMedia1 (@BiggBossMedia1) September 9, 2026
Qazi and Aasif's ugly clash mars captaincy task
The biggest chaos of the episode came during the final round of the first captaincy task, BB Movie Theatre. Aasif Khan, Gullu and Yung DSA were the final contenders. The task required contestants to protect and collect popcorn glasses, but the competition soon turned aggressive. ScoutOP, aka Tanmay Singh, punched and broke Gullu's popcorn glass, while several housemates got involved in heated confrontations.
The task took an ugly turn when Aasif lost his cool during an argument with Qazi Touqeer. The two got into a heated confrontation that almost turned physical, with housemates stepping in to separate them. Amrapali Dubey, meanwhile, called Qazi the "ghost energy" of the task, adding another dramatic moment to the chaos. The captaincy task also witnessed an argument between Yung DSA and Amrapali, as tempers continued to flare across the house.
Life is too short to argue….Just।।। CKB🔥🔥🔥 & Move On🤣 #Qazi❤️pic.twitter.com/9JwFVOuXtp— #M.A.G. (@MohdArifGani) September 9, 2026
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 follows the theme of 'Tatasthu', under which contestants have two lives or lifelines. While no contestant will be eliminated this week, one housemate will lose one of their lifelines. New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM and air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.