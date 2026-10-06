ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 29 Highlights: ScoutOP Feels Possessive Over Love, Arishfa-Gullu-Kanika Clash

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 has entered a more intense phase as relationships inside the house continue to shift with every passing day. Salman Khan's reality show, which premiered on September 6, has now completed 29 days, and the contestants are facing pressure not just from the game but also from their changing equations.

In the October 5 episode, ScoutOP's confusing feelings for Love Gill became a talking point, while fights between Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann added to the tension. The episode also ended with an unusual nomination task featuring Olympic boxing champion Mary Kom.

ScoutOP confesses his confusion over Love Gill

One of the biggest talking points from the episode was ScoutOP's conversation with Yung DSA about Love Gill. The two were seen speaking through sign language in the garden area, with Scout opening up about his changing emotions. Scout has often referred to Love as his sister. However, he admitted that he sometimes feels possessive when Love interacts with Gullu. When Yung asked him whether his feelings were changing, Scout simply replied, "Pata nahi."

The conversation became more interesting when Scout said, "Sister se pehle aadmi friend hota hai na." His remark appeared to suggest that he sees his bond with Love as a friendship before a sibling-like relationship. Scout has also spoken about having someone outside the Bigg Boss house. His relationship with gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani has been discussed by fans, although Scout did not directly name her in the conversation. His admission about feeling jealous around Love and Gullu has now added another layer to his equation with Love.

Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh clash over kitchen duties

The tension between Mahhi and Uditi also continued to grow. What started around everyday kitchen responsibilities soon turned into a more personal disagreement. Uditi did not want to eat with Mahhi and moved to the garden area. Later, the two argued over chopping duties. Both contestants discussed the disagreement with their respective friends, with Mahhi expressing her frustration over the situation. Mahhi also accused Uditi of being a "backstabber" and questioned her approach to the game.