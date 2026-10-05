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Bigg Boss 20 Day 28 Highlights: Mahhi Vij Calls Yung DSA 'Machchar', Mary Kom Loses Lifeline

Bigg Boss 20 Day 28 Highlights: Mahhi Vij Calls Yung DSA 'Machchar' ( Photo: Show Posters )

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 day 28 brought plenty of drama, heated arguments and playful moments as Salman Khan returned with another Weekend Ka Vaar episode. From contestants questioning each other's loyalties to sharp personal digs, the episode kept the housemates on their toes. The episode also saw Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Mika Singh enter the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming projects.

Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA's argument became one of the biggest talking points of the episode, while the Mute task gave contestants a chance to openly name the housemates whose voices or opinions they could no longer tolerate. Towards the end, Mary Kom faced a major setback after receiving the fewest votes among the nominated contestants and losing one of her lifelines. Mute task puts housemates on the spot The Mute task gave the contestants a chance to silence the housemate whose voice they found irritating or whose opinions they felt were unnecessary. As expected, several names came up, leading to some pointed explanations. ScoutOP chose Qazi Touqeer and said that Qazi often makes statements that do not make sense to him. Yung DSA picked Mahhi Vij, accusing her of constantly defending Qazi. Yung said the house needs contestants and not "lawyers", taking a dig at Mahhi's habit of supporting Qazi whenever someone questions him. Mahhi, meanwhile, chose Yung and accused him of making unnecessary noise while not directly addressing the issues he has with others. Qazi picked ScoutOP and warned him that he would now give him his "logic". Arishfa Khan also chose Qazi, saying she felt he had misunderstood something she said earlier and later asked her to stay quiet. Love Gill was another contestant who received several votes. Aasif Khan accused her of talking throughout the day and then complaining that others do not let her speak. Uditi and Aman Gandhi also chose Love, with Aman accusing her of going below the belt. Kanika Mann, Amrapali and Mary Kom also named Qazi or Mahhi, showing just how divided the house remains. Mahhi Vij calls Yung DSA 'machchar' The Mute task soon turned into a heated face-off between Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA. After Yung named Mahhi and questioned her constant support for Qazi, the conversation quickly became personal. Mahhi hit back by calling Yung a "machchar". The remark did not go down well with Yung, who immediately reacted. During the argument, he also made a reference to a gutter and warned Mahhi against calling him a mosquito, saying she would otherwise "get dengue".