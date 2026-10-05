Bigg Boss 20 Day 28 Highlights: Mahhi Vij Calls Yung DSA 'Machchar', Mary Kom Loses Lifeline
Bigg Boss 20 Day 28 brings heated clashes, celebrity promotions and Salman Khan's sharp questions on weekend ka vaar.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 5, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 day 28 brought plenty of drama, heated arguments and playful moments as Salman Khan returned with another Weekend Ka Vaar episode. From contestants questioning each other's loyalties to sharp personal digs, the episode kept the housemates on their toes. The episode also saw Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Mika Singh enter the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming projects.
Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA's argument became one of the biggest talking points of the episode, while the Mute task gave contestants a chance to openly name the housemates whose voices or opinions they could no longer tolerate. Towards the end, Mary Kom faced a major setback after receiving the fewest votes among the nominated contestants and losing one of her lifelines.
Mute task puts housemates on the spot
The Mute task gave the contestants a chance to silence the housemate whose voice they found irritating or whose opinions they felt were unnecessary. As expected, several names came up, leading to some pointed explanations.
ScoutOP chose Qazi Touqeer and said that Qazi often makes statements that do not make sense to him. Yung DSA picked Mahhi Vij, accusing her of constantly defending Qazi. Yung said the house needs contestants and not "lawyers", taking a dig at Mahhi's habit of supporting Qazi whenever someone questions him.
Mahhi, meanwhile, chose Yung and accused him of making unnecessary noise while not directly addressing the issues he has with others. Qazi picked ScoutOP and warned him that he would now give him his "logic". Arishfa Khan also chose Qazi, saying she felt he had misunderstood something she said earlier and later asked her to stay quiet.
Love Gill was another contestant who received several votes. Aasif Khan accused her of talking throughout the day and then complaining that others do not let her speak. Uditi and Aman Gandhi also chose Love, with Aman accusing her of going below the belt. Kanika Mann, Amrapali and Mary Kom also named Qazi or Mahhi, showing just how divided the house remains.
Mahhi Vij calls Yung DSA 'machchar'
The Mute task soon turned into a heated face-off between Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA. After Yung named Mahhi and questioned her constant support for Qazi, the conversation quickly became personal. Mahhi hit back by calling Yung a "machchar". The remark did not go down well with Yung, who immediately reacted. During the argument, he also made a reference to a gutter and warned Mahhi against calling him a mosquito, saying she would otherwise "get dengue".
#YungDSA - " me mere dost log ko kaam pe nahi rakhta, ceo bana k rakhta, yahi to farak he mere me or sabme."❤️🔥 #scoutop takes stand for yung as everyone calls him macchar and when he replies they start crying🙂 #biggboss20 #bb20 https:="" t.co="" ji6jyu7pzd<="" p>— me_jinx (@i_am_jinxxx) October 4, 2026
The exchange became one of the most entertaining yet heated moments of the episode, with both contestants refusing to back down. The argument also brought the larger issue of Mahhi and Qazi's equation back into focus. Some housemates questioned whether Mahhi's constant defence of Qazi is part of her game, while Mahhi maintains that she is simply standing by a friend.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan promote 'Udta Teer'
The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also had a dose of Bollywood glamour as Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan entered the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming film Udta Teer. The actors interacted with Salman Khan and the contestants and announced the film's October 23 release. Their appearance brought a lighter mood to the episode after the heated exchanges inside the house. Veer Pahariya also appeared on the show, while singer Mika Singh joined Salman and the contestants for a fun interaction.
Salman takes a dig at Aasif over 'manliness' comment
Salman also addressed Aasif Khan over his earlier comment about moustaches and masculinity. Aasif had said that moustaches were a mark of masculinity while discussing comments made about his look during a task. Salman questioned the idea and told him that "manliness doesn't come from moustaches, it comes from the heart."
Aasif tried to clarify that his statement was made in response to comments about his moustache and beard. Salman, however, reminded him of his long experience with the show. "I've been doing this show for 17 years. Many Asifs like you have come and gone," the show-host told him. Aasif subsequently apologised and clarified that he did not intend to make the statement in the way it was interpreted.
" according to #aasif " - no.1 acha insaan scout hai bigg boss ke ghar me. salman sir - also agree. scout has been playing from his heart since day 1. whatever the house issue was, he handled it with patience. he explains things to everyone with patience and understands them too. this exact quality makes scout a good human being ❤️. #scoutop #scoutarmy #biggboss20 #bb20 #wkw #weekendkavaar<="" p>— scout op official fc 👑🦅 (@scoutarmyop1) October 3, 2026
Salman teases Uditi
Salman also had some fun with Uditi during the episode while the team of Prem Keetanu appeared on the show. The host brought up Uditi's past equation with actor Karan Wahi and teased her about heartbreak. Salman asked her about the "real reason" (Kaaran) behind someone breaking a person's heart before pointing towards Karan Wahi. The teasing left the housemates laughing, with Kanika Mann joining in and shouting, "Wahi-Wahi." Uditi played along and said, "There are many reasons." Salman, however, continued the joke, suggesting there was only one reason.
#Uditi, casually stealing the show 💗 #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/m42KjDvJRG— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 1, 2026
Mary Kom gets least votes and loses one lifeline
The biggest setback of the episode came for Mary Kom. The boxing legend was among the 12 contestants nominated this week. However, she received the fewest votes and, as a result, lost one of her lifelines. The contestants currently have two lifelines under the show's "Tatasthu - Two Lives" concept. With one of her lives now gone, Mary Kom remains in the nomination pool for the coming week. The development puts additional pressure on her to change her strategy and connect better with the audience. Whether she can turn things around in the coming episodes remains to be seen.
Where to watch Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors and streams on JioHotstar, with new episodes bringing fresh tasks, nominations, fights and Weekend Ka Vaar drama.