ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Day 23 Highlights: Love-Yung Clash, Mahi's Changing Equations And Ration Task Trigger Fresh Drama

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 20 witnessed another day of drama as tensions between the housemates intensified over friendships, changing equations and ration. What began with light-hearted moments soon turned into arguments, emotional confrontations and a chaotic task. Love Gill and Yung DSA found themselves at odds again, while discussions around Mahhi Vij's growing closeness with Aasif Khan's group added another layer of tension.

Arishfa recalled a conversation with Mahhi in which she warned the former that she could "look wrong" once she stepped outside the house. Arishfa then replied to her: "Meri mummy ne kaha tha ki kanchi aankhon wali se bachke rehne ka."

Mahhi Vij's growing closeness with Aasif Khan and his group also became a subject of discussion inside the house. Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan and Aman Gandhi discussed the changing equation and questioned what it could mean for Mahhi's game.

The tension resurfaced when Yung commented about "Gullu ke aang pe chadke naachne ka". Love felt that the comment was judgmental and became visibly upset. Later, Love broke down emotionally. Gullu and ScoutOP tried to console her, while Amrapali also attempted to calm the situation. Love eventually approached Yung herself and apologised, with the two sharing an emotional hug along with Amrapali.

Love and Yung's friendship hit another rough patch after Yung questioned Love about dancing on Gullu while he was resting. Love took offence to the way Yung spoke about the incident and questioned why he was making such comments. Yung said he would not joke with Love anymore, but the disagreement continued. Amrapali Dubey tried to explain to Love that Yung may not have had any wrong intention behind his remark.

The biggest twist came during the ration task. The challenge was also linked to the captaincy race for the women contestants, but allegations of rule violations changed the outcome. After the chaos, Bigg Boss announced that the house would receive only 50 percent of its ration.

Rhiti Tiwari also attempted to clear the air with Qazi Touqeer. She approached him and apologised for her earlier behaviour before opening up about her past. Rhiti spoke about coming from a broken home and explained that some of her experiences had influenced the way she reacted to situations. Her conversation with Qazi brought a more emotional side of her personality into focus.

Meanwhile, Mahhi also told Qazi that she expected tensions between Arishfa and Uditi to increase. She suggested that several contestants appeared to see themselves as leaders, while leadership also brought responsibility.

Ration task doubles up as women's captaincy challenge

Bigg Boss then introduced a ration task that also gave the women contestants a chance to enter the captaincy race. Food packets were placed in the garden, with contestants divided into pairs. The contestants had to collect and protect ration bags containing different food items. Their opponents could take items from the bags, while the quantity accumulated at the buzzer determined the winner of each round.

However, there was a catch. Whatever ration item a pair won would be taken away from the house. In the opening round, Rhiti and Love competed against Mary Kom and Kanika Mann. Rhiti and Love won, resulting in garlic being removed from the house. The next round saw Mahhi and Uditi take on Arishfa and Amrapali. Mahhi and Uditi emerged victorious, leading to onion, methi, groundnuts and chole being deducted from the house ration.

Cheating allegations bring a major twist

The third round became the most chaotic part of the task. Love and Rhiti competed against Mahhi and Uditi, while Yung, Gullu and Mary Kom were seen helping put items into Love and Rhiti's bags. Since the contestants were not supposed to receive such assistance, allegations of cheating followed. Arishfa, who was the Sanchalak, initially declared the opposing side the winner. Bigg Boss then pointed out that the rules had been violated.

Arishfa was reminded that she was the Sanchalak and that her decision would be final. She subsequently declared Mahhi and Uditi the winners. Love disagreed with the decision and argued with Arishfa over the outcome. The situation also led to a heated confrontation between Aman and ScoutOP as tensions around the task escalated.

Finally, Bigg Boss announced the consequence of the rule violations and the overall chaos. Instead of getting 80 pc of the ration, the house would receive only 50 pc of its ration. With food supplies reduced, the captaincy race heating up and friendships being tested, the pressure inside the Bigg Boss 20 house continues to rise. Bigg Boss 20 streams at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors.